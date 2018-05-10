2018 NBA Playoffs ... Anyone?

Saw the Raptors fired Casey. Not sure what they hope to gain by it.

On a side note, I think Becky Hammon would be a really good fit in Milwaukee. The timing's good with her having matriculated through the Coach Pop school of excellence. Milwaukee has the young talent led by a fairly humble superstar where a new coach can find success while being in a small market where her every move wouldn't be hyper-scrutinized so that any time a player gets complains about being taken out of a game it'd be national news.

It might work or it might not, but if anyone's waiting around for a perfect set of circumstances to give Hammon a chance, I don't think it's going to come much better than this.