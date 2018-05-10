Jump to content

2018 NBA Playoffs ... Anyone?

Started by Ms. Spam , May 10 2018 02:44 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 10 May 2018 - 02:44 PM

King James?

Poe Dameron
Posted 10 May 2018 - 04:31 PM

I'm pretty much ready to call him the best ever.  If he can maintain this level of dominance for another 2 seasons, I don't think there's an argument to be made denying him the honor.  If anything, his accomplishments have been underappreciated.


Ms. Spam
Posted 11 May 2018 - 08:56 AM

I guess I'm rooting for the Rockets. I've caught a few games but haven't been as focused.


Poe Dameron
Posted 11 May 2018 - 02:22 PM

Saw the Raptors fired Casey.  Not sure what they hope to gain by it.

 

On a side note, I think Becky Hammon would be a really good fit in Milwaukee.  The timing's good with her having matriculated through the Coach Pop school of excellence.  Milwaukee has the young talent led by a fairly humble superstar where a new coach can find success while being in a small market where her every move wouldn't be hyper-scrutinized so that any time a player gets complains about being taken out of a game it'd be national news.

 

It might work or it might not, but if anyone's waiting around for a perfect set of circumstances to give Hammon a chance, I don't think it's going to come much better than this.


Metropolis
Posted 11 May 2018 - 03:50 PM

Coach Pop school of excellence? There's not a lot of good fruit on that coaching tree.

The Choc
Posted 11 May 2018 - 04:08 PM

I'm pretty much ready to call him the best ever.  If he can maintain this level of dominance for another 2 seasons, I don't think there's an argument to be made denying him the honor.  If anything, his accomplishments have been underappreciated.

The only knock on Lebron's career I think is that he went 2 for 4 in Miami. Probably should have went 3 for 4. But other than that, I mean not much else you can say. The 5 greatest ever are Lebron, Michael, Russell, Wilt, Kareem. The order is subjective but Lebron belongs in that top 5. 


Ms. Spam
Posted 11 May 2018 - 04:45 PM

Coach Pop school of excellence? There's not a lot of good fruit on that coaching tree.

Uhm... Steve Kerr...


Metropolis
Posted 11 May 2018 - 04:58 PM

Umm Steve Kerr played for Popovich. He was never on his staff.

Ms. Spam
Posted 12 May 2018 - 08:29 AM

Eh, I think Kerr learned a lot playing for the Spurs that carried over. He was probably the first 


Metropolis
Posted 12 May 2018 - 11:25 AM

He didn't learn anything from Phil Jackson?

I'm just saying you can't give Pop a coaching credit for Kerr. You could probably give Phil credit for Kerr's GM'ing lol.

Poe Dameron
Posted 12 May 2018 - 05:20 PM

Coach Pop school of excellence? There's not a lot of good fruit on that coaching tree.

Depends on your POV I suppose.  He's certainly got the deepest coaching tree and a lot of them have enjoyed success (Budenholzer, Mike Brown, D'Antoni), especially if you include players.


Ms. Spam
Posted 13 May 2018 - 08:24 AM

Phil Jackson means NOTHING to me! NOTHING! 


Metropolis
Posted 31 May 2018 - 06:58 PM

So here we go again.

Poe Dameron
Posted 31 May 2018 - 07:12 PM

We complain, but there's not a better match-up between East and West.


Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 31 May 2018 - 10:21 PM

LOL at JR Smith. His blunder might be the difference between the Cavs pulling off a great upset to the Warrior sweeping the series.
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 07:15 AM

I just can't ****ing believe it.


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 07:25 AM

I'll never get over that.

 

Well, reality is the Warriors would still win in 5 or maybe 6. But last night would have allowed hope to live.

 

Never hope.


