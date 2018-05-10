Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2018 NBA Playoffs ... Anyone?
#1
Posted 10 May 2018 - 02:44 PM
#2
Posted 10 May 2018 - 04:31 PM
I'm pretty much ready to call him the best ever. If he can maintain this level of dominance for another 2 seasons, I don't think there's an argument to be made denying him the honor. If anything, his accomplishments have been underappreciated.
#3
Posted 11 May 2018 - 08:56 AM
I guess I'm rooting for the Rockets. I've caught a few games but haven't been as focused.
#4
Posted 11 May 2018 - 02:22 PM
Saw the Raptors fired Casey. Not sure what they hope to gain by it.
On a side note, I think Becky Hammon would be a really good fit in Milwaukee. The timing's good with her having matriculated through the Coach Pop school of excellence. Milwaukee has the young talent led by a fairly humble superstar where a new coach can find success while being in a small market where her every move wouldn't be hyper-scrutinized so that any time a player gets complains about being taken out of a game it'd be national news.
It might work or it might not, but if anyone's waiting around for a perfect set of circumstances to give Hammon a chance, I don't think it's going to come much better than this.
#5
Posted 11 May 2018 - 03:50 PM
#6
Posted 11 May 2018 - 04:08 PM
I'm pretty much ready to call him the best ever. If he can maintain this level of dominance for another 2 seasons, I don't think there's an argument to be made denying him the honor. If anything, his accomplishments have been underappreciated.
The only knock on Lebron's career I think is that he went 2 for 4 in Miami. Probably should have went 3 for 4. But other than that, I mean not much else you can say. The 5 greatest ever are Lebron, Michael, Russell, Wilt, Kareem. The order is subjective but Lebron belongs in that top 5.
#7
Posted 11 May 2018 - 04:45 PM
Coach Pop school of excellence? There's not a lot of good fruit on that coaching tree.
Uhm... Steve Kerr...
#8
Posted 11 May 2018 - 04:58 PM
#9
Posted 12 May 2018 - 08:29 AM
Eh, I think Kerr learned a lot playing for the Spurs that carried over. He was probably the first
#10
Posted 12 May 2018 - 11:25 AM
I'm just saying you can't give Pop a coaching credit for Kerr. You could probably give Phil credit for Kerr's GM'ing lol.
#11
Posted 12 May 2018 - 05:20 PM
Coach Pop school of excellence? There's not a lot of good fruit on that coaching tree.
Depends on your POV I suppose. He's certainly got the deepest coaching tree and a lot of them have enjoyed success (Budenholzer, Mike Brown, D'Antoni), especially if you include players.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#12
Posted 13 May 2018 - 08:24 AM
Phil Jackson means NOTHING to me! NOTHING!
#13
Posted 31 May 2018 - 06:58 PM
#14
Posted 31 May 2018 - 07:12 PM
We complain, but there's not a better match-up between East and West.
#15
Posted 31 May 2018 - 10:21 PM
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#16
Posted Yesterday, 07:15 AM
I just can't ****ing believe it.
#17
Posted Yesterday, 07:25 AM
I'll never get over that.
Well, reality is the Warriors would still win in 5 or maybe 6. But last night would have allowed hope to live.
Never hope.