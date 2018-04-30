"Vector Prime": Book 1 in the New Jedi Order

chapter 1: The Fraying Fabric:

Leia Organa Solo finds the peace of flying through space ironic. She knows what she will find at the end of the journey. It happens too much these days. She looks onto the bridge of the Jade Sabre which belongs to her sister-in-law, Mara Jade. Mara and Leia’s daughter, Jaina, sit at the controls and talk comfortably with each other.

Jaina is 16-years old, but she has the calmness of a veteran pilot. Leia sees much of herself in her daughter, but the girl she once was, not the person she is now. Arguably, it had been much easier to settle disputes with a weapon all those years ago than listening to the wounded pride of diplomat after diplomat.

There’s also some jealousy at the closeness of Jaina and Mara. At Jaina’s request, Mara is tutoring her in the ways of the Force. It isn’t a mothering relationship, but one of sisters. Leia pushes aside those feelings because she knows Mara can help Jaina in ways Leia cannot.

Her Noghri bodyguard, Bolpuhr, is behind her. She’d accepted him as her shadow because of his unobtrusiveness.

Jaina shows Leia that they are nearing their destination, Rhommamool and Osarian. There is a Mon Calamari battle cruiser, the Mediator, there already. Leia thinks the ship will keep the two planets behaving for now. What started off as a mining dispute over mineral rights has turned into a so-called crusade against tyranny. The leader of Rhommamool, Nom Anor, is only the latest tyrant Leia has dealt with over the years.

Mara doesn’t think this is quite the same. The fatigue in her voice reminds Leia that Mara is still seriously ill. A rare disease has infected her which has killed dozens of others. Mara and one other are the only ones alive and that one is being studied while dying on Coruscant.

They are intercepted by mercenaries working for Osarian who insist on Leia speaking with them before Nom Anor. Leia isn’t accepting that, so the Jade Sabre evades the Z-95s coming after them, while heading for Rhommamool. The fight is intercepted by the arrival of the new XJ version of the X-Wing arriving in system piloted by someone they know is a Jedi. Faced with the prospect of someone willing to fire on them, several of the mercenaries back off.

They are escorted aboard the Mediator and meet with Commander Ackdool, the Mon Calamarian.

Leia wants to find out who their Jedi savior is first. It turns out to be Wurth Skidder. Leia demands to know why Ackdool sent him out. Ackdool denies Skidder was under his authority. Even if he was, it’s doubtful he would’ve followed orders anyway. Leia confronts the cocky young man by telling him that his adventures might cost a year of diplomatic missions to calm down the Osarians. Skidder protests that the ships were attacking the Jade Sabre. Leia points out they were only wanting to persuade Leia to go to Osarian first. She wanted to avoid them and demand no explanations.

That would have given them enough bargaining capital to try to reconcile the issues between the two worlds. Now, she has to deal with a diplomatic incident while he gets to paint another skull on his X-Wing.

Ackdool tells her that he thought it was a blessing when Skidder came aboard a couple of weeks ago, but he’s proven to be difficult to control.

Jaina reminds her mother that Skidder thought he was helping. Mara points out that all he did was reinforce Nom Anor’s accusations against the Jedi. Jaina doesn’t understand why he hates them so much. She’d never even heard of these worlds until this mission. Leia and Mara tell her the Jedi really have nothing to do with it, so much as they are symbols of the New Republic which Nom Anor hates. He was stirring up trouble before he came here; he’s just found a receptive audience this time. The Jedi scattered throughout the galaxy do not always make wise decisions. He’s found many examples to point to. Leia is glad Luke is considering re-establishing the Jedi Council.

The Red Knights of Rhommamool ride their beasts through the city, trying to purge it of landspeeders. These fanatical followers of Nom Anor consider mechanical objects to be perversions. They destroy speeders and droids as they are discovered. Mara warns them that Anor is strange. She’d tried reading him through the Force and it was as if he had nothing to do with it.

Nom Anor watches his followers denounce technology, the Jedi, the Osarians. He is pleased with this demonstration. He cares nothing for Rhommamool or even this callback to simpler times his followers are urging. He does care about the chaos he’s causing and knows his superiors will be pleased.

The time is 25 years ABY. This book takes place the same year that the last three YJK books have. Luke and Leia are about 45, Mara about 43, Han is approximately 55. Jacen and Jaina are 16. Anakin is 14 ½.



Nom Anor’s actual first appearance was in Crimson Empire II, put out by Dark Horse Comics. This would be an example of some of the trouble he’d been stirring up prior to leading Rhommamool.

