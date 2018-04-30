Jump to content

Photo

"Vector Prime": Book 1 in the New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , April 30 2018 04:04 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 30 April 2018 - 04:04 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 1: The Fraying Fabric:
 
Leia Organa Solo finds the peace of flying through space ironic.  She knows what she will find at the end of the journey. It happens too much these days.  She looks onto the bridge of the Jade Sabre which belongs to her sister-in-law, Mara Jade.  Mara and Leia’s daughter, Jaina, sit at the controls and talk comfortably with each other. 
 
Jaina is 16-years old, but she has the calmness of a veteran pilot.  Leia sees much of herself in her daughter, but the girl she once was, not the person she is now.  Arguably, it had been much easier to settle disputes with a weapon all those years ago than listening to the wounded pride of diplomat after diplomat.
 
There’s also some jealousy at the closeness of Jaina and Mara.  At Jaina’s request, Mara is tutoring her in the ways of the Force.  It isn’t a mothering relationship, but one of sisters.  Leia pushes aside those feelings because she knows Mara can help Jaina in ways Leia cannot.
 
Her Noghri bodyguard, Bolpuhr, is behind her.  She’d accepted him as her shadow because of his unobtrusiveness. 
 
Jaina shows Leia that they are nearing their destination, Rhommamool and Osarian.  There is a Mon Calamari battle cruiser, the Mediator, there already.   Leia thinks the ship will keep the two planets behaving for now.  What started off as a mining dispute over mineral rights has turned into a so-called crusade against tyranny.  The leader of Rhommamool, Nom Anor, is only the latest tyrant Leia has dealt with over the years.
 
Mara doesn’t think this is quite the same.  The fatigue in her voice reminds Leia that Mara is still seriously ill.  A rare disease has infected her which has killed dozens of others.  Mara and one other are the only ones alive and that one is being studied while dying on Coruscant.
 
They are intercepted by mercenaries working for Osarian who insist on Leia speaking with them before Nom Anor.  Leia isn’t accepting that, so the Jade Sabre evades the Z-95s coming after them, while heading for Rhommamool.  The fight is intercepted by the arrival of the new XJ version of the X-Wing arriving in system piloted by someone they know is a Jedi. Faced with the prospect of someone willing to fire on them, several of the mercenaries back off.
 
They are escorted aboard the Mediator and meet with Commander Ackdool, the Mon Calamarian.
 
Leia wants to find out who their Jedi savior is first.  It turns out to be Wurth Skidder.  Leia demands to know why Ackdool sent him out.  Ackdool denies Skidder was under his authority.  Even if he was, it’s doubtful he would’ve followed orders anyway.  Leia confronts the cocky young man by telling him that his adventures might cost a year of diplomatic missions to calm down the Osarians. Skidder protests that the ships were attacking the Jade Sabre.  Leia points out they were only wanting to persuade Leia to go to Osarian first.  She wanted to avoid them and demand no explanations.
 
That would have given them enough bargaining capital to try to reconcile the issues between the two worlds.  Now, she has to deal with a diplomatic incident while he gets to paint another skull on his X-Wing.   
 
Ackdool tells her that he thought it was a blessing when Skidder came aboard a couple of weeks ago, but he’s proven to be difficult to control.
 
Jaina reminds her mother that Skidder thought he was helping.  Mara points out that all he did was reinforce Nom Anor’s accusations against the Jedi.  Jaina doesn’t understand why he hates them so much.  She’d never even heard of these worlds until this mission.  Leia and Mara tell her the Jedi really have nothing to do with it, so much as they are symbols of the New Republic which Nom Anor hates.  He was stirring up trouble before he came here; he’s just found a receptive audience this time.  The Jedi scattered throughout the galaxy do not always make wise decisions.  He’s found many examples to point to.  Leia is glad Luke is considering re-establishing the Jedi Council.
 
The Red Knights of Rhommamool ride their beasts through the city, trying to purge it of landspeeders.  These fanatical followers of Nom Anor consider mechanical objects to be perversions.  They destroy speeders and droids as they are discovered.  Mara warns them that Anor is strange.  She’d tried reading him through the Force and it was as if he had nothing to do with it.
 
Nom Anor watches his followers denounce technology, the Jedi, the Osarians.  He is pleased with this demonstration.  He cares nothing for Rhommamool or even this callback to simpler times his followers are urging.  He does care about the chaos he’s causing and knows his superiors will be pleased.
  • The time is 25 years ABY.  This book takes place the same year that the last three YJK books have.  Luke and Leia are about 45, Mara about 43, Han is approximately 55.  Jacen and Jaina are 16.  Anakin is 14 ½.

  • Nom Anor’s actual first appearance was in Crimson Empire II, put out by Dark Horse Comics.  This would be an example of some of the trouble he’d been stirring up prior to leading Rhommamool.

  • Leia mentions Luke is considering restoring the Jedi Council.  This book was published in 1999, the same year The Phantom Menace was released.  Prior to this book, there was no indication Luke even knew a Council of Jedi had ever existed.  Of course, Luke would know that now because everyone else does, too!

 

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 30 April 2018 - 10:47 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

I loved this series. I never understood why everyone was so butthurt over the Vong being such a huge departure from the usual Jedi-vs-Sith, or the character death you'll talk about later. I think it was well done.

I love how it seems like Luke is learning about the prequel era right along with us. That was one major charm about the EU for me: it had to adapt to new info being released from previously forbidden eras and incorporate it in interesting ways. I don't think the new canon can ever replicate that.


Jedi Cool
Posted 01 May 2018 - 04:07 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 2: Intergalactic Eyes:
 
Danni Quee is a member of the ExGal-4 outpost on the Outer Rim planet of Belkadan.  She’s been here for three years and has only recently begun to question her being stationed so far from anything.  Her colleagues change regularly and she doesn’t know them well.  She watches the trees, wondering what she should dream about.
 
Yomin Carr watches her with interest.  He knows she is respected, but he finds her repulsive.  Carr is a Yuuzhan Vong, a species that resemble humans in form, but they are not similar beyond that.  The fact that the humans think he’s one of them repulses him just as much.
 
But he watches her because he believes that she is the one who cannot be ignored here.
 
His colleagues are dull-witted, flirtatious or simply beneath his notice.  They indulge themselves in ryll or in holographic games.  He goes every night to the pod and dials in to sector L30 at low volume to hear any kind of signal from the location he knows only as Vector Prime.
 
This time he spots something.  He hears the rhythmic signal he’s been waiting for years to hear.
 
Carr gets up, announces he’s taking a walk and heads to his quarters where he removes his human disguise and human clothing.  The ooglith masquer rolls over his nose and face and moves across the floor where it lands.  His tattooed body and intentional disfigurements enhance his status as a member of the warrior class.
 
He pulls out a villip, a creature that joins with another halfway across the galaxy, to speak with Prefect Da’Gara.  He assures the prefect that he is going to silence the station now.
 
He pulls out an icon of Yun-Yammka, the Slayer and the Yuuzhan Vong god of war, kisses it and prays over it.
 
Carr heads out and damages a junction box, breaking the connection.  He spots the dweebit beetles that have infected this world and goes back to his quarters, donning the ooglith masquer again.  The tizowyrm crawls into this ear to handle the language translation he needs.
 
A few minutes later, he returns to the control room.  They tell him he missed an extragalactic signal while he was gone.  There’s an incoming asteroid that they debate endlessly over.  He would never have believed how foolish these humans are.
 
He points out that it could be something from their own galaxy that just rebounded.  They should be sure before contacting anyone else. After all, they don’t want to look like fools if it’s nothing.  If it is important, they can learn as much as they can about it before reporting it so that no one else can take credit.
 
Appealing to pride generally works, Carr has found.
Jedi Cool
Posted 02 May 2018 - 03:55 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 3: The Role of Politics:
 
Jacen Solo follows Luke into the Council chambers, knowing what his uncle wants to address and hoping it fails.  The New Republic Advisory Council consists of six councilors, plus the Chief of State Borsk Fey’lya.
 
Jacen had been there the day the news had come to his mother that Fey’lya had been elected to take her place.  Leia had quipped she might try returning to politics.  However, Luke had reminded her the face of the government has changed too much.  The stabilizing of the New Republic has allowed Admirals Drayson and Ackbar to retire.  There are fewer friendly faces now.
 
The other councilors are Niuk Niuv of Sullust, Cal Omas of Alderaan, Triebakk from Kashyyyk, the Quarren Pwoe, Fyor Rodan of Commenor and Chelch Dravvad of Corellia. 
 
Though Cal Omas points out that the Osarians shouldn’t have tried to intercept the Jade Sabre, most agree that Luke has to rein in these Jedi of his.  There have been incidents of Jedi swooping in, uninvited, to harass innocent citizens.  Some are believed to be smugglers, but it’s not the job of the Jedi to enforce the law.
 
It is clear that Niuv, Pwo and Rodan are staunch opponents of the Jedi. Omas and Triebakk are supporters, while Dravvad is quiet and will likely have the swing vote. Fey’lya will not go so far as to put out a resolution condemning the Jedi, but Jacen cannot help but feel that they are being judged unfairly for every move they make by people who have no right to judge them.
 
On the way out, Jacen wonders if Niuv and Rodan have ties to smugglers and are just upset about the Jedi interfering with their profits. Luke knows they don’t have proof of that, but his problem is dealing with a hundred Jedi who have their own agendas.
 
They need cohesive direction and that’s why he thinks a Council might be a good idea.  They can establish a single purpose and direction. Jacen doesn’t believe that’s what it means to be a Jedi.
 
He doesn’t even know why Luke wants their permission to establish a Council anyway.  He doesn’t need it.  Luke admits he doesn’t, but reminds Jacen it will be easier in the public relations department if he does.
 
Jacen hates the notion of politics determining how the Jedi handle their affairs.  He believes they should be self-governing.  A properly-trained Jedi, who proves he can resist the temptation of the Dark Side, does not need a bureaucrat to guide him.
 
Dravvad is the key and Borsk will do what is best for himself.  Jacen can’t believe these are the people Luke wants to please.  He argues that setting up a Council similar to this one will only cause the same jaded political philosophy to infiltrate the Jedi Order.
 
He and Luke have been around and around this issue.  Though Jacen was trained at the academy, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea because it’s too formal and structured.  He believes growth in the Force is personal.  Luke agrees, in part, that the academy is a throwback to the old days when apprentices worked one-on-one with Masters the way Jaina does with Mara and the way Jacen and Anakin do with Luke. 
 
That hadn’t been possible when it was just him.  Now that there are many Jedi Knights out there and the old ways are being rediscovered, the new Jedi Order can adapt.  Jacen wants that change to happen faster, to bring the old way back and improve upon it.  He thinks Force-sensitive students should find their own way to the Jedi instead of searching for children strong in the Force.
 
He knows that Luke fears such adepts might be corrupted by the Dark Side before they have the chance, but he still thinks that internal strength in the Force is a personal choice.
 
They say nothing else as they approach the Millennium Falcon.
  • The chapter says Leia finally retired.  It would have to have been this year because she was still Chief of State in Crisis at Crystal Reef.

  • I’m sure we all know Ackbar.  Admiral Drayson was introduced in the Thrawn Trilogy and has appeared sporadically since then.

  • It would also appear that, besides the Jedi Council, Luke has also learned that Jedi were recruited as children and that the training of a Jedi was one-on-one with a master.  This is also not information he had in books published prior to the release of the prequels. However, young children were trained at the Jedi Temple.  I’m sure Luke must have come across that, so the structure of an academy is not so unusual.

  • Speaking of that structure, I’m sure I understand why Jacen doesn’t think that is so helpful.  I doubt Jacen spent much time at Yavin IV at all as he left the moon a good dozen times during his training to have adventures during the YJK books.  That doesn’t even count breaks where he went home. 

  • And didn’t Luke pretty much tell Jacen, Jaina, Anakin and their friends that they were all fully-trained Jedi Knights in Crisis at Crystal Reef?  Wasn’t that what the ceremony was about?  If that’s so, why are Jacen and Anakin Luke’s apprentices, while Jaina is Mara’s?  Was he just celebrating the end of their Temple Training?  If so, why did the book call them fully-trained?

  • Finally, Jacen was telling corny jokes and giving eggshell necklaces to Tenel Ka very recently.  When did this philosophical, opinionated young man develop?

 

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 02 May 2018 - 07:46 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

The matter of knighthood was addressed in The Essential Reader's Companion. Luke was not aware in the early days that knighthood effectively ended one's apprenticeship, which is why we see apprentices still under the tutelage of masters even after becoming Jedi Knights. Luke was still learning about the old days.


Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:07 AM

Jedi Cool

Bummer for the kids, then.

 

 


Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:10 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 4: Seeds Planted:
 
Nom Anor is told by Shok Tinoktin that Leia Organa Solo, her daughter and Mara Jade Skywalker have made orbit.  They know at least one Noghri is aboard, too.
 
Anor is reminded that the women are Jedi, but he isn’t worried about that.  Leia hasn’t embraced her powers, her daughter is young and unproven and Mara has problems of her own.
 
Tiinoktin thinks she should have been long dead. 
 
Anor knows his coomb-spore formula had been very successful, breaking down the molecular structure of a victim quickly and causing death.  He hasn’t been able to modify it to infect large populations, but he doesn’t have the time and there is, of course, the problem of Mara Jade Skywalker surviving.
 
Tinoktin has the shlecho newt Anor has given him and has instructions to make sure it gets near Mara Jade’s mouth.  If there are traces of the spores still there, the lizard will find them.
 
This meeting is really pointless.  He’s here to find out how badly off Mara Jade is and to gauge the fortitude of Leia Organa Solo whom he suspects will be a formidable opponent in the future.  He has seen the internal strife his agents have caused the last few years.  The humans and aliens are not structured well.  Disinformation campaigns have nearly toppled her government many times.  They are infidels who do not understand the need for law.
 
The three humans, the Noghri and a droid are ushered inside.  Anor goes to his closet and dons a black cape with a hood and a black mask to cover his already masked face.  This is his normal public appearance and he hopes to get a reaction from his guests.
 
His remaining coomb-spores are here, too.  He briefly considers infecting the others, as well, but knows the Jedi senses and the Noghri will be on guard.
 
Mara recognizes him as he enters and she points him out to Leia who is stunned to recognize how he looks like Darth Vader.
 
She doesn’t stay surprised for long and he is impressed with her composure when she greets him. 
 
Nom Anor is clearly not willing to negotiate.  He gives them a lecture about the hypocrisy of the New Republic and the Jedi.  If they want to avert a war out here, they can turn their battle cruiser on the Osarians and eliminate their ability to attack.  He tells Leia to go back to the New Republic.
 
She storms out with her entourage, leaving the mayor of the city – Tamaktis Breetha -  concerned.  He reminds Nom Anor that they will need the help of the New Republic.   Nom Anor doesn’t care if he leaves this place and Osarian wipes it out, but he doesn’t say so. He tells the mayor that the cause is bigger than the fate of two worlds.
 
Tinotkin tells him that the coomb spore was strong on her breath from the newt’s vantage point on his shoulder.  She was obviously not as strong as normal.  He wants the guests to be led past the square to see the devotion for today.
 
On the way out, Leia tells Jaina not to talk about it yet.  They arrive at the Jade Sabre.  Breetha is sorry that didn’t go better.  Leia retorts that he should tell that to Nom Anor.  He understands and wishes she realized how the Osarians have taken advantage of them. Leia is aware of the history here and points out that their leader is not helping the situation.
 
They have a course change to fly low over the city and vector out.  They are witness to a barbaric destruction of equipment and droids that upsets 3PO.  Leia agrees that Mara is stronger than she is for meeting the man once and agreeing to do it again.
 
Luke and Jacen find the Falcon where it should be and Han and Chewie making repairs that 15-year old Anakin caused to be required while being allowed to fly the ship on the way here.
 
Tired of dealing with his father’s and Chewie’s displeasure, Anakin assures them it’ll get fixed.
 
Han asks how the meeting went and surmises that Fey’lya and his cronies are finding the galaxy much harder to manage than they thought. This time, Luke tells him, they are scapegoating Jedi whom they believe are harassing smugglers on the Outer Rim.
 
He asks if Lando is still out there mining asteroids.  Han confirms that Destrillion and Dubrillion are located in an asteroid system Lando refers to as Lando’s Folly.  Luke thinks he should try to get some inside information.  Lando’s generally good for that.
 
Jacen thinks Jaina will be excited to run the belt.  Han has to explain that, in addition to mining, Lando is running a game where pilots zip around asteroids and see how long they can stay intact.
 
He’s modified some TIEs with repulsor shields that can take several hits.  It’s likely that this game involves a lot of gambling and, perhaps, some training, too.  If Luke wants to go visit him, Han reminds him that Lando’s businesses have put him on bad terms with the New Republic.
 
Besides, Mara should be back by now. He heard things didn’t go well on Rhoomamool.  Luke thinks about the wasting disease that is altering his wife’s molecular structure.  Nothing had been able to treat it and only her use of the Force has been able to hold it back.
 
Their converstion ends when Anakin’s repairs cause another explosion from inside the ship.
  • If Mara had seen Nom Anor before, to the point where she recognized him even with the hooded cape and mask, why didn’t she warn Leia and Jaina that his duds caused him to look like Vader?

  • Jacen and Jaina must be nearing their 17th birthdays.  Anakin is 1 ½ years younger than they are and this chapter says he’s 15.  Since chapter 1 confirms Jaina is 16, then she and Jacen must be over 16 ½ by now.  I believe it with all the running around they did from Return to Ord Mantell to Crisis at Crystal Reef.

  • Lando was working on a family-entertainment center on Cloud City within the last 6 months at least.  When did he switch to asteroid mining?

 
 

Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:11 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 5: The War Coordinator:
 
At the ExGal-4 station on Belkadan, Danni Quee looks over the charts again with one of her colleagues.  The incoming asteroid is in the Helsa system now and moving faster than any natural object they’ve ever seen.
 
It will run into the planet if it doesn’t change course.  The fourth planet is made of nothing but ice, according to Yomin Carr who says he did some research on it when it was determined the asteroid was headed nearby.  If it’s ice, the small planet will not survive the crash of the asteroid. 
 
They decide to get a better reading and get some New Republic scientists out here now.  But the transmitter doesn’t work.
 
It turns out that the asteroid is a living worldship made of yorik coral.  Prefect Da’Gara has his underlings increase speed to Helska 4.  The great yammosk is coordinating the war from the main holding compartment.
 
The trailing tendrils of the worldship are huge creatures anchored to it and look like tails, which is why the scientists on ExGal-4 think it’s a comet.  The transmitter is being worked on now, but it will take a couple of days to get it repaired.
 
This doesn’t bother Yomin Carr as the transmitter won’t work because they haven’t noticed the main sabotage to it.  The dweebits in the wilderness of Belkadan are still doing their job, too.
 
Da’Gara lands the ship on Helksa IV where the yammosk slides into the icy water.  This world will be their base of operations.
 
On ExGal-4, they watch the collision and nothing happens.  Confused, they turn to the problem of the transmitter and send the repairman up to the tower.  Danni decides to send the aged Spacecaster out to Helksa to send a message to ExGal.
