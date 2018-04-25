God of War

Anyone picked this up?

Not to jump on the hype train, but Game of the Year. It's amazing how Santa Monica pulled this off and made this game a a continuation of the series, yet at the same time rebooted the entire series. Atreus stole the show, and that's saying a lot because Kratos is amazing in this game and is more human than ever.

i probably put 35 hours or so into this game before finally reaching the game's conclusion. I found myself exploring every part of the game. And when Atreus would ask to explore the realm instead of focusing on the main task at hand, i felt myself taking his advice because it's what he wanted. I guess it was the Dad in me saying 'okay, let's do what you wanna do'.

This game made me feel everything. I laughed, cried, i got pissed, proud, happy, i also got disappointed and maybe even a bit depressed for a bit during a small part of the game? Crazy.