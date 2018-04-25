Jump to content

Photo

God of War

Started by David , April 25 2018 05:23 PM

7 replies to this topic

#1
David
Posted 25 April 2018 - 05:23 PM

David

    LOOK ALIVE

  • Members
  • 14,784 posts

Anyone picked this up?

 

Not to jump on the hype train, but Game of the Year. It's amazing how Santa Monica pulled this off and made this game a a continuation of the series, yet at the same time rebooted the entire series. Atreus stole the show, and that's saying a lot because Kratos is amazing in this game and is more human than ever.

 

i probably put 35 hours or so into this game before finally reaching the game's conclusion. I found myself exploring every part of the game. And when Atreus would ask to explore the realm instead of focusing on the main task at hand, i felt myself taking his advice because it's what he wanted. I guess it was the Dad in me saying 'okay, let's do what you wanna do'.

 

This game made me feel everything. I laughed, cried, i got pissed, proud, happy, i also got disappointed and maybe even a bit depressed for a bit during a small part of the game? Crazy.


#2
Tex
Posted 25 April 2018 - 10:40 PM

Tex

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,441 posts
Boy.....

#3
David
Posted 25 April 2018 - 11:34 PM

David

    LOOK ALIVE

  • Members
  • 14,784 posts
Whatever

#4
Tex
Posted 26 April 2018 - 06:25 AM

Tex

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,441 posts

I'm just cracking on Kratos saying "Boy" every 5 seconds.

 

I'm not that far into the game, but so far so good...


#5
David
Posted 26 April 2018 - 12:51 PM

David

    LOOK ALIVE

  • Members
  • 14,784 posts
Oh I know, once you get further into the game, youll know what I mean when I responded by saying whatever.

#6
Tex
Posted 27 April 2018 - 10:41 PM

Tex

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,441 posts
Holy **** the rock guy. I’m not gonna make it.

#7
David
Posted 29 April 2018 - 09:27 PM

David

    LOOK ALIVE

  • Members
  • 14,784 posts

The Stone Ancient? Yeah, there's several different forms of 'Ancients' as i'm sure you've found out by now.


#8
Odine
Posted 01 May 2018 - 12:50 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,718 posts
I'm waiting for some clever brains to port it to PC. I want 60fps. Heard its amazing, not sure it's going to be a 10/10 like IGN say but I'm sure it's amazing
