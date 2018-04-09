Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

"Crisis at Crystal Reef": Book 13 in the Young Jedi Knights series

Started by Jedi Cool , April 09 2018 04:36 AM
chapter discussion thread

3 replies to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 09 April 2018 - 04:36 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,120 posts

chapter 1:
 
Jaina teases Zekk about how he’s always working on the Lightning Rod.  He tells her that the ship means a lot to him.  It was with him when he was learning how to trust the Force again. Besides, everytime he works on it, she shows up.  So it reminds him of good times with his friends, too.
 
Jacen, Tenel Ka and Lowie appear.  Zekk wonders what caused all this and asks if they’re planning a trip.  He also asks where Anja Gallandro is.
 
Jacen checked in on her this morning, but she wasn’t feeling well.  Because she was shaking all over, they guess she’s going through spice withdrawal.  She tried to blow it off as unimportant.
 
Anyway, it’s not really a trip they have planned.  Jaina points up to the Thunderbolt landing.  Old Peckhum disembarks and embraces Zekk.  He asks where the young lady Zekk has been talking about is.  Zekk admits Anja isn’t feeling well.
 
Meanwhile, Anja has checked every inch of her quarters and every bit of her few possessions.  There is no more andris.
 
She’d told her friends she wasn’t addicted.  But that doesn’t explain why her hands are trembling and why she is panicking at the thought of not getting another dose.  She doesn’t even know why she’s here anyway.
 
Czethros had tried to kill the young Jedi on Cloud City and had failed.  Now, he’s disappeared and she has no way to get ahold of him. He’d been the one to introduce her to spice, telling her that only weaklings got addicted and she’d believed him.
 
He’d lied to her about so many things.  He might be lying about how Solo killed her father, too.  That’s what so hard to accept.  She’d had a purpose in life hating Han Solo.  He was the blame for all of her problems.  Giving up that hate is going to be hard.
 
That’s why she keeps snapping at her new friends, even though they’ve done nothing to earn it.  Determined she’s under control, she tries to convince herself that she’s not lying to herself either.

​------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 


#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 10 April 2018 - 04:20 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,120 posts
chapter 2:
 
Zekk picks up the components in a workroom and begins putting together his own lightsber.  He’d had one given to him at the Shadow Academy.  It was cheap and mass-manufactured like the others there.  He’d been trained to use one, but he’d not built one himself.
 
Jaina had hovered over him, Lowie had tried speaking to him in the Wookiee language, Jacen had told jokes.  He needs to be alone.
 
When he finishes, the blade is his own.  It felt right in his hand.
 
Anja tosses and turns in her room and slams her fist against the wall.  She cannot stand it.  She has to find Czethros and get more andris.
 
Getting up, she dresses quietly, gathers supplies and sneaks out her door.  Anja makes her way to the hangar and gets aboard the Lightning Rod.  Security is lax here.  The New Republic fleet in orbit won’t be able to stop her.  Luke Skywalker seems to think that there are enough Jedi here to protect them from the ground.
 
She powers up the ship and hears the alarms sound over the fleet comm..  She gets away before the ships can intercept her.  She heads for Kessel where the spice is.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:25 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,120 posts
chapter 3:
 
Zekk has a perfect morning, meeting Peckhum and Jaina, showing them his lightsaber.
 
At breakfast, Jacen tells a joke about two Gamorreans trying to outrun a rancor until one puts on running shoes because he only has to outrun the other Gamorrean.
 
They enjoy the time with Peckhum before he has to leave.  Zekk is sorry he couldn’t meet Anja who wasn’t answering her door. Peckhum mentioned that Zekk hadn’t brought up building a lightsaber when they spoke last week.
 
Zekk explains that he didn’t want to reveal the news and then fail at it.  Peckhum reminds him that he’s always willing to share an important occasion with Zekk, regardless of how it turns out.
 
On approach to the Thunderbolt, however, Zekk notices the empty spot on the landing field where the Lightning Rod should be. Jaina assures him she didn’t move it.  They look around for a bit until Master Skywalker approaches and tells Zekk that Anja has stolen the ship.
 
After Peckhum leaves, Zekk fumes over the loss of the Rod.  Luke states that Anja is an adult and not even really a Jedi.  She can leave the academy if she wants.  However, taking his ship is another story.  He wants to know if they consider her a criminal or a friend.
 
They all know that Anja must have been desperate to get spice and tell Luke that she was going through withdrawal.  Luke asks if they think she’s going to keep the ship or sell it to get credits to buy more spice.  They aren’t sure she will sell it, but she’s certainly in more trouble than they know.  Luke suggests that, if that’s the case, New Republic security can probably be left out of it if her friends want to pursue it.
 
The New Republic forces in orbit, however, may have plotted a vector.  They can use that to try to find out where she might have gone.
 
The shift officer couldn’t get a scan of the navicomputer, but they were able to determine the system it was headed to.  After confirming that Kessel is in that system, they decide that’s where she probably went.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I hope Zekk didn’t spend just a week on his lightsaber!  We’ve been told that this is a time-consuming process that can take months.
  • It would also appear that no one told Luke he had a spice addict staying at his school until after she stole a ship and left.  Does this seem right?  Does it also seem right that, apparently, Luke did not sense something terribly wrong with her and that none of the other Jedi at the academy sensed her withdrawal pains?

#4
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:28 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,120 posts
chapter 4:
 
Chief Administrator Nien Nunb has been running the spice mines of Kessel for years and now thinks of it like home.
 
He and Calrissian joke that this place is one of the few ventures that actually turn a profit for the former smuggler.
 
Spice is vital for medical treatments, restoring memories and enhancing communication with impaired individuals.  However, it is also desired by those who want a thrill or a burst of energy.  For that reason, spice is a valuable Black Market commodity.
 
Nunb has taken time to crack down on the traders. His workers had rewarded him by finding a new vein of andris on the far side.  It’s a rare form which brings in excellent financial returns.
 
Today, he heads on a weekly inspection tour with his second administrator, Torvon.  They view the carbon-freezing chamber where Nunb notes a problem.  Assuming Torvon has seen the same thing, he doesn’t think much when the second administrator begins working controls.  The readings start going higher.
 
Torvon grabs Ninb and pulls him toward the coolant pipes which burst too soon.  The cold hits Torvon’s legs, freezing his joins and sending him toppling over into the chamber.  Nunb backs up as the alarms sound.
 
It doesn’t make any sense why Torvon would try to kill him.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I'm sure we remember Calrissian and Nien Nunb returning to Kessel to invest in its mines after the Jedi Academy trilogy.

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars