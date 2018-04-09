"Crisis at Crystal Reef": Book 13 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 3:



Zekk has a perfect morning, meeting Peckhum and Jaina, showing them his lightsaber.



At breakfast, Jacen tells a joke about two Gamorreans trying to outrun a rancor until one puts on running shoes because he only has to outrun the other Gamorrean.



They enjoy the time with Peckhum before he has to leave. Zekk is sorry he couldn’t meet Anja who wasn’t answering her door. Peckhum mentioned that Zekk hadn’t brought up building a lightsaber when they spoke last week.



Zekk explains that he didn’t want to reveal the news and then fail at it. Peckhum reminds him that he’s always willing to share an important occasion with Zekk, regardless of how it turns out.



On approach to the Thunderbolt, however, Zekk notices the empty spot on the landing field where the Lightning Rod should be. Jaina assures him she didn’t move it. They look around for a bit until Master Skywalker approaches and tells Zekk that Anja has stolen the ship.



After Peckhum leaves, Zekk fumes over the loss of the Rod. Luke states that Anja is an adult and not even really a Jedi. She can leave the academy if she wants. However, taking his ship is another story. He wants to know if they consider her a criminal or a friend.



They all know that Anja must have been desperate to get spice and tell Luke that she was going through withdrawal. Luke asks if they think she’s going to keep the ship or sell it to get credits to buy more spice. They aren’t sure she will sell it, but she’s certainly in more trouble than they know. Luke suggests that, if that’s the case, New Republic security can probably be left out of it if her friends want to pursue it.



The New Republic forces in orbit, however, may have plotted a vector. They can use that to try to find out where she might have gone.



The shift officer couldn’t get a scan of the navicomputer, but they were able to determine the system it was headed to. After confirming that Kessel is in that system, they decide that’s where she probably went.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I hope Zekk didn’t spend just a week on his lightsaber! We’ve been told that this is a time-consuming process that can take months.