Leia rumored to be recast with Meryl Streep? WTF

Started by El Chalupacabra , March 30 2018 06:56 AM

El Chalupacabra
Posted 30 March 2018 - 06:56 AM

El Chalupacabra

https://movieweb.com...ie-fisher-leia/

 

Hopefully this proves false, but this is yet another example that Disney-owned Lucasfilm has no clue. Meryl Streep is a good actress, but do we need a recast of Leia?  I am totally against it 100%.  But if they were to recast, wouldn't someone who looked more physically like a 60 something Carrie Fisher make sense?  Like maybe Sally Field?  

 

What a horrible idea, and after a lackluster TLJ (which I have gone from sort of liking despite its many flaws,  to actually despising as time goes on), the idea of a trilogy being given to Rian "the Hack" Johnson, another trilogy given to the Lame of Thrones guys, a Solo movie that NO ONE asked for, and now this bad news, I am starting to really not like Kathleen Kennedy.  


Good God a Bear
Posted 30 March 2018 - 08:10 AM

Good God a Bear

I personally think this just evolved from a petition some Star Wars fans put together to have Meryl replace Carrie in Episode IX. 

 

I just don't see this happening. 


Metropolis
Posted 30 March 2018 - 08:46 AM

Metropolis

If it serves the story best I have no problem with them recasting Leia. Streep? She gets nominated every year for an Oscar so that would make Star Wars' first acting nomination lol.

Poe Dameron
Posted 30 March 2018 - 09:06 AM

Poe Dameron

width_300_nerd_rage.png


Poe Dameron
Posted 30 March 2018 - 09:26 AM

Poe Dameron

If it serves the story best I have no problem with them recasting Leia. Streep? She gets nominated every year for an Oscar so that would make Star Wars' first acting nomination lol.

Alec Guinness holds that honor for A New Hope.


captainbleh
Posted 30 March 2018 - 09:26 AM

captainbleh

I'll be surprised if it's true too, even though I wouldn't be bothered by it.

 

My only issue with Meryl Streep is her being a somewhat lazy / obvious choice (a physical resemblance to Carrie Fisher wouldn't be a priority for me).

 

 


Tank
Posted 30 March 2018 - 10:15 AM

Tank

When she died Lucasfilm said they wouldn’t recast or CGI double her. End of story.

Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 30 March 2018 - 10:53 AM

Lord Darth Hunter

No way this happens. Click bait.
Metropolis
Posted 30 March 2018 - 11:21 AM

Metropolis

When she died Lucasfilm said they wouldnt recast or CGI double her. End of story.

They said they wouldn't CGI her. Did they come back and say they wouldn't recast?

Tank
Posted 30 March 2018 - 02:50 PM

Tank

Treverrow did— but that was before he was fired. That’s the only weak spot.
But I don’t see them doing it. NO ONE would accept it.

Metropolis
Posted 30 March 2018 - 02:54 PM

Metropolis

At first. If it were done right people would change their mind.

captainbleh
Posted 30 March 2018 - 03:02 PM

captainbleh

I don't think enough people would accept it. Not the same as no one would accept it, but effectively the same.


Tank
Posted 30 March 2018 - 03:03 PM

Tank

I don’t think so. Fandom is spinning out hard on the Han Solo movie because despite being a prequel they can’t handle anyonme else playing Han Solo. Not that they expect Ford to play the role, everyone seems to hate this kid because he doesn’t look like Ford. If the masses can’t handle that, no way they accept a recast.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 30 March 2018 - 03:47 PM

El Chalupacabra

When she died Lucasfilm said they wouldn’t recast or CGI double her. End of story.

That is why I am holding out hope that this is false.  But we've been lied to before, as well.


The Choc
Posted 30 March 2018 - 04:20 PM

The Choc

Why would anyone put any stock into this article? They dont even claim to have a source. 


Dark Wader
Posted 30 March 2018 - 04:43 PM

Dark Wader

I don't really see Meryl Streep saying yes to this anyway, even in the remote chance it's true. 


pavonis
Posted 30 March 2018 - 05:11 PM

pavonis

Meryl Streep could play Han Solo and I wouldn't complain.

DML
Posted 30 March 2018 - 11:36 PM

DML

I don’t think so. Fandom is spinning out hard on the Han Solo movie because despite being a prequel they can’t handle anyonme else playing Han Solo. Not that they expect Ford to play the role, everyone seems to hate this kid because he doesn’t look like Ford. If the masses can’t handle that, no way they accept a recast.

 

For me it's not that he doesn't look like Ford. He slightly resembles him enough to be passable. It's that his voice and inflections sound nothing like Ford. The biggest thing that throws me off is the voice which I still don't understand why they didn't cast Anthony Ingruber in this (it was rumored he had auditioned for the role). He HAD everything down pat. I mean just look and hear him nail a young Ford in this Age of Adeline flashback:   


Tex
Posted 31 March 2018 - 03:35 PM

Tex

At least they can no longer recast Leia with 2018 Carrie Fisher. Being older isn't the issue, but sounding like you've been smoking crack for 30 years kinda ruins it. My God was she horrible in the last movie.

Odine
Posted 31 March 2018 - 04:01 PM

Odine

Carries voice made it seem like Leia had seen some stuff and done some things. Art imitating life and all that. Carrie was fine in it and you're just trying to ruffle feathers. It was just the whole Movie that was a bit askew.. Not Carrie Fischer.

Odine
Posted 31 March 2018 - 04:02 PM

Odine

As for a recast... **** that.


But I don't think it's anything more than unsubstantiated rumour.

Tex
Posted 31 March 2018 - 04:33 PM

Tex

Carries voice made it seem like Leia had seen some stuff and done some things. .


Yeah. Probably space crack.
El Chalupacabra
Posted 31 March 2018 - 05:41 PM

El Chalupacabra

I don’t think so. Fandom is spinning out hard on the Han Solo movie because despite being a prequel they can’t handle anyonme else playing Han Solo. Not that they expect Ford to play the role, everyone seems to hate this kid because he doesn’t look like Ford. If the masses can’t handle that, no way they accept a recast.

 

For me it's not that he doesn't look like Ford. He slightly resembles him enough to be passable. It's that his voice and inflections sound nothing like Ford. The biggest thing that throws me off is the voice which I still don't understand why they didn't cast Anthony Ingruber in this (it was rumored he had auditioned for the role). He HAD everything down pat. I mean just look and hear him nail a young Ford in this Age of Adeline flashback:   

 

Yeah, why they didn't hire Anthony Ingruber for the Solo film is beyond me.  In fact, he's the dude that posted a youtube video of himself doing a Han Solo impression like 10 years ago, which in all likely hood, had some influence in getting the Age of Adaline role.  

 

Edit: here's that video (kinda cheesy, but the guy DOES do a good job):

 

 

 

Oh well, if they ever recast Indy, maybe they'll give it to this guy.

 

 

Anyway, back to the Streep thing.  Just to be clear, yeah I realize movieweb is sort of a joke,  which is why I have left room for this to be fake news. 


Tank
Posted 31 March 2018 - 05:49 PM

Tank

Doing an impression does not equal quality acting.

Just saying, we werent' in the casting sessions. Maybe the dude can just make a face and do a voice that doesn't mean he can emote, carry pathos, or anything else.
Filthy Jawa
Posted 31 March 2018 - 08:05 PM

Filthy Jawa

Carries voice made it seem like Leia had seen some stuff and done some things. .

Yeah. Probably space crack.

Death sticks.
