Blockbuster Bracket

Completely and utterly stealing Lucas's thunder I created a bracket featuring the biggest blockbuster movies since 1975 when Jaws started the summer blockbuster phenomenon.
The method was simple
1-Any movie which was the biggest grossing movie of it's year from 1975-2018 was given an automatic bid. That's 44 movies.There were 20 at large bids which went to other huge hits since 1975.
2-The selection of at large movies and the seeding of the field was determined as follows. The base was the adjusted for inflation North American box office numbers. These were the base, not the be all end all. The movies are not seeded exactly according to their inflation adjusted box office. Like the NCAA committee uses RPI as a base for their rankings, I used the adjusted chart as a base for mine. Other than that I used (hopefully) objective standards for seeding. Although ofcourse my own biases did filter in.
Having said all of this I can't simply release the bracket. I have to draw it out like the NCAA selection show does. So for tonight and this post I will release the #1 seeds and then one regions worth of brackets.
The top seeds are:
Star Wars
Jaws
E.T.: The Extra Terrerstrial
Titanic
I'm not sure you can really make a good argument against any of these four choices based on the criteria of this being about blockbusters. These are the only four movies in the field with an adjusted gross over a billion dollars. They have to be the top seeds.
George Lucas Region
1-Star Wars
16-Three Men and a Baby
8-The Passion of the Christ
9-Spider Man 2
4-Forrest Gump
13-Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
5-Jurassic World
12-Beauty and the Beast
6-Shrek 2
11-Tootsie
3-Return of the Jedi
14-Rain Man
7-Independence Day
10-The Two Towers
2-Avatar
15-Hunger Games: Catching Fire