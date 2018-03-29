Jump to content

Blockbuster Bracket

Started by The Choc , March 28 2018 09:02 PM

The Choc
Posted 28 March 2018 - 09:02 PM

The Choc

Completely and utterly stealing Lucas's thunder I created a bracket featuring the biggest blockbuster movies since 1975 when Jaws started the summer blockbuster phenomenon.

 

The method was simple

 

1-Any movie which was the biggest grossing movie of it's year from 1975-2018 was given an automatic bid. That's 44 movies.There were 20 at large bids which went to other huge hits since 1975.

 

2-The selection of at large movies and the seeding of the field was determined as follows. The base was the adjusted for inflation North American box office numbers. These were the base, not the be all end all. The movies are not seeded exactly according to their inflation adjusted box office. Like the NCAA committee uses RPI as a base for their rankings, I used the adjusted chart as a base for mine. Other than that I used (hopefully) objective standards for seeding. Although ofcourse my own biases did filter in.

 

 

Having said all of this I can't simply release the bracket. I have to draw it out like the NCAA selection show does. So for tonight and this post I will release the #1 seeds and then one regions worth of brackets.

 

 

The top seeds are:

Star Wars

Jaws

E.T.: The Extra Terrerstrial

Titanic

 

I'm not sure you can really make a good argument against any of these four choices based on the criteria of this being about blockbusters. These are the only four movies in the field with an adjusted gross over a billion dollars. They have to be the top seeds.

 

 

George Lucas Region

 

1-Star Wars

16-Three Men and a Baby

 

8-The Passion of the Christ

9-Spider Man 2

 

4-Forrest Gump

13-Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

 

5-Jurassic World

12-Beauty and the Beast

 

6-Shrek 2

11-Tootsie

 

3-Return of the Jedi

14-Rain Man

 

7-Independence Day

10-The Two Towers

 

2-Avatar

15-Hunger Games: Catching Fire


Darth Wicket
Posted 28 March 2018 - 09:10 PM

Darth Wicket

Just curious, but what does George Lucas Region mean? If it means movies of his are in that bracket, I am expecting to see Raiders in the Spielberg Region. :D


The Choc
Posted 28 March 2018 - 09:13 PM

The Choc

Well, its just honorary. Doesn;t mean anything really. I named the regions after huge people in movies from this era. Lucas, Spielberg, Cameron and Zemeckis. The first 3 are obvious for having a "region" named after them. The fourth one didn't have an obvious choice but Zemeckis seemed as good as any. And yes, the top seeds I tried to match with the people who made the movie. Spoiler alert though it's not Raiders that got to stay in the Spielberg Region. 


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 06:09 AM

Lucas1138

I clicked into this wondering how you were going to incorporate the movie rental chain Blockbuster :lol:

This... makes more sense

The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:58 AM

The Choc

I had thought of doing something where I'd rank blockbuster movies and use some sort of minimum box office threshold as a criteria for appearing on the list. Obviously never did it. When I saw the Disney thing I thought that may be more fun and it compelled me to do it myself.

 

A couple more things on the tournament: I didn't seed 1-64 and then S curve it. I put each movie on a line like 1 seeds, 2 seeds, 3 seeds etc. Then I tried my best and I think mostly succeeded in terms of trying to keep similar movies apart as long as possible, for instance movies in the same franchise or from same director cannot face each other until they have to. I didn't finagle the seeds though to accomplish. When I was done with the bracket I moved a couple movies around but they all stayed the same seed. I would swap a 3 for a 3 to keep similar movies apart as long as possible. Although in some cases it was basically impossible. Spielberg had so many movies that some of them inevitably have to face off fairly early,

 

Now having said that due to the incredible demand and response I've gotten I will release another region:

 

 

The Robert Zemeckis Region

 

1-E.T. The Extra Terrestrial 

16-Kramer vs Kramer

 

8-Beverly Hills Cop

9-Super Man

 

4-The Phantom Menace

13-The Lost World: Jurassic Park

 

5-Ghostbusters

12-Men In Black

 

6-The Last Jedi

11-Close Encounters of the Third Kind

 

3-The Avengers

14-Toy Story

 

7-Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

10-Smokey and the Bandit

 

2-Raiders of the Lost Ark

15-Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 08:12 AM

Lucas1138

It shouldn't need to be said, but these are obviously only my opinions.

 

1-Star Wars

16-Three Men and a Baby

 

Three Men and a Baby made a great Cinderella run through their conference tournament but they were "just happy to be here." Star Wars in a romp.

 

8-The Passion of the Christ

9-Spider Man 2

 

Casual observers wonder how Passion ended up as an 8 seed despite their under-.500 conference record. Spider-Man 2 dominates this one.

 

4-Forrest Gump

13-Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

 

Absolutely brutal draw for both of these schools. Both have sweet 16/elite 8 potential. The coach at Forrest Gump is incensed he gets a 2000s tentpole movie franchise in the first round. For good reason - Pirates of the Caribbean wins here.

 

5-Jurassic World

12-Beauty and the Beast

 

(I'm assuming this is the new BatB since it made a boatload of money... but maybe the animated one did too? Too lazy to look at the moment). Beauty and the Beast gets by on rewatchability.

 

6-Shrek 2

11-Tootsie

 

Gonna be honest I've never seen Tootsie so I'm just gonna advance Shrek 2 here.

 

3-Return of the Jedi

14-Rain Man

 

Rain Man is a solid team but Return of the Jedi looked like a one seed all season long with the exception of a stumble at the end. They advance.

 

7-Independence Day

10-The Two Towers

 

The Two Towers is a 30 win, senior-laden mid major. Independence Day is like the 6th place SEC team. Two Towers advances.

 

2-Avatar

15-Hunger Games: Catching Fire

 

Avatar starts out slowly, not able to buy a bucket. Hunger Games can't capitalize though. Avatar ends up winning by 7-10, but it's close enough that it's prospects don't look great for the next round.

 

1- Star Wars

9- Spider-Man 2

 

Star Wars rides the wave from their dominant first round game and advances easily again.

 

13- Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

12- Beauty and the Beast

 

Both teams are thanking their lucky stars for the upsets of their potential opponent in the first round. Pirates however look to be the dominant side in this game.

 

6- Shrek 2

3 - Return of the Jedi

 

RotJ looks to be rounding back into form and smothers Shrek 2 in the first half and then lights them up in the second.

 

10 - The Two Towers

2 - Avatar

 

Avatar goes down in a heap. This game is never close in the second half (think UMBC vs Virginia this year)

 

1- Star Wars

13- Pirates of the Caribbean

 

Pirates looks to shock the world with a 3 point barrage in the opening half but Star Wars steadies itself and ends up winning somewhat comfortably in the second half.

 

3 - Return of the Jedi

10 - The Two Towers

 

This is an all-time classic matchup that they'll talk about for years during the Blockbuster tournament pregame show. (Think Ohio State/Xavier from 2007 or 2008 or Xavier vs Kansas State from 2010ish, multiple OTs, high shot making... just a great all around game)

 

1 - Star Wars

3 - Return of the Jedi

 

This one is neck and neck all game long. Similar to last week's Duke/Kansas game. Just as I thought Duke was the better team and had chances to win in regulation, Star Wars falters a bit at the end and allows RotJ to steal a bid to the Final Four.


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:18 AM

Darth Krawlie

inject this **** right into my veins. I love this.


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 08:26 AM

The Choc

And just for a heads up, the Lucas region will play the Zemeckis region in the Final 4. Ill post a whole bracket once im done. On that note I may as well finish this up. No reason not to.

 

Steven Spielberg Region

 

1-Jaws

16-Spider Man 3

 

8-Finding Nemo

9-Rogue One

 

4-The Dark Knight

13-Terminator 2: Judgement Day

 

5-Grease

12-Twister

 

6-Return of the King

11-Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

 

3-The Lion King

14-Top Gun

 

7-Home Alone

10-The Sixth Sense

 

2-The Force Awakens

15-Harry Potter and the Deathtly Hallows Part 2


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 08:30 AM

The Choc

And lastly

 

James Cameron Region

 

1-Titanic

16-How the Grinch Stole Christmas

 

8-Back the the Future

9-Revenge of the Sith

 

4-Spider Man

13-Monsters Inc

 

5-Black Panther

12-Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

 

6-Batman

11-The Fellowship of the Ring

 

3-Jurassic Park

14-Aladdin

 

7-Animal House

10-The Dark Knight Rises

 

2-The Empire Strikes Back

15-American Sniper


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 AM

Darth Krawlie

You got Gump as a 4 seed twice.


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 08:34 AM

The Choc

Luckily I have that saved, stupid mistake. Thanks for pointing out. I'll edit it myself but remove it from the Cameron region and replace it with Spider Man.

 

Part of the problem was that I had been noting how each movie was qualifying. So I had Spider Man written as "Spider Man 02 AQ". Which meant that the movie was released in 02 and due to being the highest grosser that year was an Automatic Qualifier. I got it confused with Spider Man 2. But it's in the right place now. Spider Man was meant to be a 4 seed. 


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 08:39 AM

The Choc

Also that Cameron region is loaded with huge, popular franchise movies huh? Wasn't done on purpose but man alot of famous movies. 


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 AM

The Choc

Amazingly all of the top 8 movies in the field are either 1-directed by Spielberg, 2-Star Wars movies or 3-directed by Cameron. What may even be crazier is that a couple of the three seeds are Spielberg or Star Wars movies too. 


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM

Tank

What's a seed

Good God a Bear
Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

Good God a Bear

Sperm


