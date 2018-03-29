Blockbuster Bracket

It shouldn't need to be said, but these are obviously only my opinions.

1-Star Wars

16-Three Men and a Baby

Three Men and a Baby made a great Cinderella run through their conference tournament but they were "just happy to be here." Star Wars in a romp.

8-The Passion of the Christ

9-Spider Man 2

Casual observers wonder how Passion ended up as an 8 seed despite their under-.500 conference record. Spider-Man 2 dominates this one.

4-Forrest Gump

13-Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Absolutely brutal draw for both of these schools. Both have sweet 16/elite 8 potential. The coach at Forrest Gump is incensed he gets a 2000s tentpole movie franchise in the first round. For good reason - Pirates of the Caribbean wins here.

5-Jurassic World

12-Beauty and the Beast

(I'm assuming this is the new BatB since it made a boatload of money... but maybe the animated one did too? Too lazy to look at the moment). Beauty and the Beast gets by on rewatchability.

6-Shrek 2

11-Tootsie

Gonna be honest I've never seen Tootsie so I'm just gonna advance Shrek 2 here.

3-Return of the Jedi

14-Rain Man

Rain Man is a solid team but Return of the Jedi looked like a one seed all season long with the exception of a stumble at the end. They advance.

7-Independence Day

10-The Two Towers

The Two Towers is a 30 win, senior-laden mid major. Independence Day is like the 6th place SEC team. Two Towers advances.

2-Avatar

15-Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Avatar starts out slowly, not able to buy a bucket. Hunger Games can't capitalize though. Avatar ends up winning by 7-10, but it's close enough that it's prospects don't look great for the next round.

1- Star Wars

9- Spider-Man 2

Star Wars rides the wave from their dominant first round game and advances easily again.

13- Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

12- Beauty and the Beast

Both teams are thanking their lucky stars for the upsets of their potential opponent in the first round. Pirates however look to be the dominant side in this game.

6- Shrek 2

3 - Return of the Jedi

RotJ looks to be rounding back into form and smothers Shrek 2 in the first half and then lights them up in the second.

10 - The Two Towers

2 - Avatar

Avatar goes down in a heap. This game is never close in the second half (think UMBC vs Virginia this year)

1- Star Wars

13- Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates looks to shock the world with a 3 point barrage in the opening half but Star Wars steadies itself and ends up winning somewhat comfortably in the second half.

3 - Return of the Jedi

10 - The Two Towers

This is an all-time classic matchup that they'll talk about for years during the Blockbuster tournament pregame show. (Think Ohio State/Xavier from 2007 or 2008 or Xavier vs Kansas State from 2010ish, multiple OTs, high shot making... just a great all around game)

1 - Star Wars

3 - Return of the Jedi

This one is neck and neck all game long. Similar to last week's Duke/Kansas game. Just as I thought Duke was the better team and had chances to win in regulation, Star Wars falters a bit at the end and allows RotJ to steal a bid to the Final Four.