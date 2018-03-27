Disney/Pixar Bracket

ROUND 1:

1. Lion King

64. Cars 2

Mismatch.

32. Alice In Wonderland

33. Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty wins on points thanks to art design.

17. Toy Story 2

48. Princess and the Frog

Mismatch.

16. Tangled

49. Bolt

Mismatch.

9. Monsters Inc.

56. Rescuers Down Under

The Rescuers movies are somewhat underrated and Rescuers Down Under has some truly wonderful animation, but Monsters Inc. is just better and underrated itself.

24. Incredibles

41. Lilo and Stitch

Incredibles is overrated. Lilo and Stitch, while not great, is a nice addition to the Renaissance’s waning years.

25. Jungle Book

40. Great Mouse Detective

Close, but Jungle Book just cut too many corners in the end not to annoy me every time I watch it.

8. Aladdin

57. Rescuers

Mismatch even if I maintain Rescuers is underrated.

4. Up

61. James and the Giant Peach

If you didn’t cry after the first 10 minutes of Up, you have no soul.

29. Emperor’s New Groove

36. Hercules

Good match-up. Emperor’s New Groove’s comedy works just a bit better.

20. Wreck-it Ralph

45. Tarzan

Tarzan gets overlooked, which is a bit unfortunate.

13. Finding Nemo

52. Treasure Planet

Closer than you’d think

12. Nightmare Before Christmas

53. Hunchback of Notre Dame

Never was a big fan of Nightmare Before Christmas or stop-motion in general.

21. Mulan

44. Brave

Both a bit disappointing, but Brave is easily Pixar’s most disappointing movie.

28. Monster’s University

37. Cars

Not a big fan of either. Someone had to win.

5. Wall-E

60. Pocahontas

Mismatch.

2. Coco

16. Oliver and Company

Coco is the 2 seed? Mismatch anyway.

31. Cinderella

34. Lady and the Tramp

Good match-up. I give it to Lady and the Tramp for having a nicer narrative and knowing itself better. It’s amazing how much they got in under the radar for this movie. It took me years to figure out that Lady spends half the movie pregnant. And you can almost smell the cigarette smoke around Peg as Peggy Lee sings “He’s a Tramp”.

18. Moana

47. Dumbo

Moana deserved better than to go out in the first round. But Dumbo is a well above her.

15. Ratatouille

50. Meet the Robinsons

Mismatch.

10. Zootopia

55. Goofy Movie

Mismatch.

23. Frozen

42. Bambi

Frozen gets taken out by a classic the same way Moana did. Tough break.

26. Robin Hood

39. Fox and the Hound

Fox and the Hound has issues, but Robin Hood was just bleh.

7. Toy Story 3

58. Cars 3

Mismatch.

3. Toy Story

62. Good Dinosaur

Mismatch.

30. Snow White

35. Peter Pan

Mismatch.

19. Little Mermaid

46. Bug’s Life

Mismatch.

14. Big Hero 6

51. Aristocats

Mismatch.

11. Inside Out

54. Franenweenie

Mismatch.

22. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

43. 101 Dalmatians

Close one. Roger Rabbit has a place in my heart. It can also lay claim to be the true beginning of the Disney Renaissance.

27. Finding Dory

38. Pinocchio

Mismatch. Pinocchio’s just technically way above Dory.

6. Beauty and the Beast

59. Brother Bear

Mismatch.

ROUND 2:

1. Lion King

33. Sleeping Beauty

Art design will only get you so far.

17. Toy Story 2

16. Tangled

Toy Story 2 is the best of its series, but Tangled is deeply underappreciated for its contribution to CGI animation. It’s also got some pretty nice comedic elements.

9. Monsters Inc.

41. Lilo and Stitch

Both underappreciated, but Monsters Inc. wins on points.

40. Great Mouse Detective

8. Aladdin

Mismatch.

4. Up

29. Emperor’s New Groove

Up struggles to reach anywhere near the heights of the first 10 minutes. Emperor’s New Groove is one of Disney’s funnier animated outings.

45. Tarzan

13. Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo is somewhat overrated itself. The only thing that keeps things close is that Tarzan has Terk, a truly bad character, but it’s not enough to knock it out yet.

53. Hunchback of Notre Dame

21. Mulan

Hunchback has bigger highs, but the gargoyles give it bigger lows. If they’d had the courage to cut them out, Hunchback would be top-tier. Eddie Murphy’s best voiceover work is done in Mulan.

37. Cars

5. Wall-E

Mismatch.

2. Coco

34. Lady and the Tramp

Close one, but I’ve got a soft spot for the doggies.

47. Dumbo

15. Ratatouille

Dumbo takes down one of Pixar’s underappreciated gems.

10. Zootopia

42. Bambi

Better animated and more timeless.

39. Fox and the Hound

7. Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3 in a squeaker. Hey, that scene where the old widow has to abandon Tod is a tearjerker.

3. Toy Story

30. Snow White

Look at this. Two movies that essentially created their artform and perfected it from the very beginning! Snow White is a bit of a tighter movie with better animation. Also no Hakuna Matata to be found in it.

19. Little Mermaid

14. Big Hero 6

Mismatch.

11. Inside Out

22. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Two of the more mature movies on the list (in the classic sense). Inside Out wins a close one thanks to it having the most surprising moral on this whole list. It’s almost amazing that a current generation movie told children it’s okay to be sad.

38. Pinocchio

6. Beauty and the Beast

Mismatch. Beauty and the Beast is Disney’s most overrated animated movie and can’t hold a candle to the classics.

SWEET 16:

1. Lion King

16. Tangled

Another close one. The Lion King is a juggernaut in its own right and represented a peak for Disney’s popularity in the 90s. But Tangled was a return to form, and as stated above, moved things forward while carving out its own place.

9. Monsters Inc.

8. Aladdin

Tough call. Aladdin’s just more memorable though.

29. Emperor’s New Groove

45. Tarzan

Another close one. I’m going to say Terk and the silly stomp number lower Tarzan just enough to make the difference.

21. Mulan

5. Wall-E

If I’m going to be honest, I want to watch Mulan more. Wall-E is special in its own right, but watching it just isn’t as fun.

34. Lady and the Tramp

47. Dumbo

Two favorites of mine. Both nice little stories. Dumbo wins just based on its ability to manipulate emotions and better animation.

42. Bambi

7. Toy Story 3

Yeah, Bambi can take on all comers when it comes to tear-jerkers. The prototype for The Lion King is a wonderful circle of life story told on a smaller scale.

30. Snow White

19. Little Mermaid

Snow White comes up against another film that kicked off its era. The Little Mermaid had a better formula though, that Disney has been milking ever since, but has never quite been able to match.

11. Inside Out

38. Pinocchio

Inside Out wins thanks to a stronger story as opposed to Pinocchio’s shotgun approach to storytelling.

ELITE 8:

16. Tangled

8. Aladdin

To me, this isn’t very close. Aladdin’s fun, but not a peak. Tangled is a peak.

29. Emperor’s New Groove

21. Mulan

Okay, at this point I’ve just gotta say that the left side of the bracket is nowhere near as strong as the right half. Emperor’s New Groove wins this bout thanks to Mulan following formula a bit too much, but it doesn’t belong in the Final Four.

47. Dumbo

42. Bambi

Two Golden Age heavy hitters. Dumbo takes it based on better use of music in the immediate aftermath of Fantasia. See the Pink Elephants sequence for one big example. Speaking of which: Where the hell is Fantasia!

19. Little Mermaid

11. Inside Out

Oh, part of me wants to say Inside Out, but The Little Mermaid holds the distinction of having the best Disney Princess and best collection of songs in a Disney animated movies.

FINAL 4:

16. Tangled

29. Emperor’s New Groove

After a Cinderella run of its own (ironically Cinderella herself got eliminated in the 1st round), Tangled put down Emperor’s New Groove and moves onto the finals.

47. Dumbo

19. Little Mermaid

Oh, this is hard. I love Dumbo, really I do. But I just can’t deny The Little Mermaid has so much going for it. As stated before, it’s got the best Disney princess, the best song collection, it created and perfected the Disney formula, it has an awesome villain, and there aren’t any down points to be found. Dumbo’s got it beat on animation and emotions and there’s little fat to be found there either, but The Little Mermaid is just slightly a more complete movie.

CHAMPIONSHIP:

16. Tangled

19. Little Mermaid

Honestly, it’s fitting that these two are the last even if Tangled is over-matched. Both are somewhat unappreciated as they set Disney back on course following a dark age. Both are somewhat overshadowed by inferior movies that rode their wake to bigger box office and acclaim. The Little Mermaid was overshadowed by Beauty and the Beast, while Tangled was overshadowed by Frozen (though Frozen was a much better movie than Beauty and the Beast).

The Little Mermaid wins though. Really this was decided the last round as only Dumbo is close to The Little Mermaid in my opinion and could give it a run for its money.