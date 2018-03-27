Jump to content

Photo

Disney/Pixar Bracket

Started by Lucas1138 , Yesterday, 09:28 AM

26 replies to this topic

Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 09:28 AM

Lucas1138

If you've been on the internet the last several days, chances are you've seen the abomination that is that Disney/Pixar bracket floating around. I thought it was awful, so I decided to expand on it and make my own last night.

 

I ranked 70 or so movies by IMDB rating (breaking ties by number of votes) and then by Rotten Tomatoes audience rating (breaking ties the same way) then averaged the two to get an aggregated seeding list. In case of ties at that point I just broke them myself - there were only like 5 or so.

 

Here's what I came up with:

 

29662985_10156247566454834_4460298234216


Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 11:53 AM

Darth Wicket

Do we get to vote? When does the tournament begin? :D


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 12:38 PM

Darth Krawlie

I'd vote for a 16 seed that'd make everyone mad. Make this a poll!


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 01:35 PM

Lucas1138

I'll give it a day or so to see if there's any traction. Don't want to create two separate 18 question poll threads for nothing! 


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 01:42 PM

Metropolis

Man we could have a selection Sunday battle with that bracket. Cars is a 10 seed and Zootopia is a 3 seed?

Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 01:49 PM

Lucas1138

Some that I was surprised by where they were seeded (again, keeping in mind there was a methodology to this, not just my own rankings!):

 

6 Incredibles - little low, seems like a 3ish

9 Hercules - way low, 5?

3 Nightmare Before Christmas - little high?

6 Mulan - way low

10 Cars - definitely seems low

15 Pocahontas - way low

5 Moana - little low, as high as 2 even?

6 Frozen - I don't care for it but thought it would be higher


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 02:46 PM

Tank

I must not get brackets since I don’t sports. I can look at this and determine my winner in about 30 seconds in my head. Do not get.
Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 02:53 PM

Lucas1138

Yes that's fine. The idea is that the "journey" will be different for everyone. And the idea of comparing movies against one another that you might never otherwise consider (Coco vs. Oliver and Co? Brave v Mulan?)

 

One man's Lion King is another man's Moana. You think Up is amazing? I've got Hercules going to the "Final Four" etc.


Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 03:24 PM

Darth Wicket

Where the hell is Winnie the Pooh? :D


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 03:30 PM

Lucas1138

The Disney NIT.
Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 03:35 PM

Darth Wicket

The Disney NIT.

Outrageous. He was snubbed. :D


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 04:31 PM

The Choc

Sweet Sixteen

1-Lion King over 5-Toy Story 2

6-The Incredibles over 2-Aladdin

 

1-Up over 4-Finding Nemo

2-Wall-E over 14-Hunchback of ND

 

12-Dumbo over 8-Cinderella

2-Toy Story 3 over 11-Bambi

 

8-Snow White over 5-Little Mermaid

10-Pinnochio over 11-101 Dalmations

 

Elite 8

1-The Lion King over 6-The Incredibles

1-Up over 2-Wall-E

12-Dumbo over 2-Toy Story 3

10-Pinnochio over 8-Snow White

 

Final 4

The Lion King over Up

Pinnochio over Dumbo

 

Championship

Pinnochio over The Lion King


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 05:00 PM

Lucas1138

Sweet Sixteen

1-Lion King over 5-Toy Story 2

6-The Incredibles over 2-Aladdin

 

1-Up over 4-Finding Nemo

2-Wall-E over 14-Hunchback of ND

 

12-Dumbo over 8-Cinderella

2-Toy Story 3 over 11-Bambi

 

8-Snow White over 5-Little Mermaid

10-Pinnochio over 11-101 Dalmations

 

Elite 8

1-The Lion King over 6-The Incredibles

1-Up over 2-Wall-E

12-Dumbo over 2-Toy Story 3

10-Pinnochio over 8-Snow White

 

Final 4

The Lion King over Up

Pinnochio over Dumbo

 

Championship

Pinnochio over The Lion King

See, Tank - this is informative! Choc's picks are full of the "classics" whereas when I fill mine out I hardly have any advancing.


Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM

Poe Dameron

ROUND 1:

 

1. Lion King

64. Cars 2

 

Mismatch.

 

32. Alice In Wonderland

33. Sleeping Beauty

 

Sleeping Beauty wins on points thanks to art design.

 

17. Toy Story 2

48. Princess and the Frog

 

Mismatch.

 

16. Tangled

49. Bolt

 

Mismatch.

 

9. Monsters Inc.

56. Rescuers Down Under

 

The Rescuers movies are somewhat underrated and Rescuers Down Under has some truly wonderful animation, but Monsters Inc. is just better and underrated itself.

 

24. Incredibles

41. Lilo and Stitch

 

Incredibles is overrated.  Lilo and Stitch, while not great, is a nice addition to the Renaissance’s waning years.

 

25. Jungle Book

40. Great Mouse Detective

 

Close, but Jungle Book just cut too many corners in the end not to annoy me every time I watch it.

 

8. Aladdin

57. Rescuers

 

Mismatch even if I maintain Rescuers is underrated.

 

4. Up

61. James and the Giant Peach

 

If you didn’t cry after the first 10 minutes of Up, you have no soul.

 

29. Emperor’s New Groove

36. Hercules

 

Good match-up.  Emperor’s New Groove’s comedy works just a bit better.

 

20. Wreck-it Ralph

45. Tarzan

 

Tarzan gets overlooked, which is a bit unfortunate.

 

13. Finding Nemo

52. Treasure Planet

 

Closer than you’d think

 

12. Nightmare Before Christmas

53. Hunchback of Notre Dame

 

Never was a big fan of Nightmare Before Christmas or stop-motion in general.

 

21. Mulan

44. Brave

 

Both a bit disappointing, but Brave is easily Pixar’s most disappointing movie.

 

28. Monster’s University

37. Cars

 

Not a big fan of either.  Someone had to win.

 

5. Wall-E

60. Pocahontas

 

Mismatch.

 

2. Coco

16. Oliver and Company

 

Coco is the 2 seed?  Mismatch anyway.

 

31. Cinderella

34. Lady and the Tramp

 

Good match-up.  I give it to Lady and the Tramp for having a nicer narrative and knowing itself better.  It’s amazing how much they got in under the radar for this movie.  It took me years to figure out that Lady spends half the movie pregnant.  And you can almost smell the cigarette smoke around Peg as Peggy Lee sings “He’s a Tramp”.

 

18. Moana

47. Dumbo

 

Moana deserved better than to go out in the first round.  But Dumbo is a well above her.

 

15. Ratatouille

50. Meet the Robinsons

 

Mismatch.

 

10. Zootopia

55. Goofy Movie

 

Mismatch.

 

23. Frozen

42. Bambi

 

Frozen gets taken out by a classic the same way Moana did.  Tough break.

 

26. Robin Hood

39. Fox and the Hound

 

Fox and the Hound has issues, but Robin Hood was just bleh.

 

7. Toy Story 3

58. Cars 3

 

Mismatch.

 

3. Toy Story

62. Good Dinosaur

 

Mismatch.

 

30. Snow White

35. Peter Pan

 

Mismatch.

 

19. Little Mermaid

46. Bug’s Life

 

Mismatch.

 

14. Big Hero 6

51. Aristocats

 

Mismatch.

 

11. Inside Out

54. Franenweenie

 

Mismatch.

 

22. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

43. 101 Dalmatians

 

Close one.  Roger Rabbit has a place in my heart.  It can also lay claim to be the true beginning of the Disney Renaissance.

 

27. Finding Dory

38. Pinocchio

 

Mismatch.  Pinocchio’s just technically way above Dory.

 

6. Beauty and the Beast

59. Brother Bear

 

Mismatch.

 

ROUND 2:

 

1. Lion King

33. Sleeping Beauty

 

Art design will only get you so far.

 

17. Toy Story 2

16. Tangled

 

Toy Story 2 is the best of its series, but Tangled is deeply underappreciated for its contribution to CGI animation.  It’s also got some pretty nice comedic elements.

 

9. Monsters Inc.

41. Lilo and Stitch

 

Both underappreciated, but Monsters Inc. wins on points.

 

40. Great Mouse Detective

8. Aladdin

 

Mismatch.

 

4. Up

29. Emperor’s New Groove

 

Up struggles to reach anywhere near the heights of the first 10 minutes.  Emperor’s New Groove is one of Disney’s funnier animated outings.

 

45. Tarzan

13. Finding Nemo

 

Finding Nemo is somewhat overrated itself.  The only thing that keeps things close is that Tarzan has Terk, a truly bad character, but it’s not enough to knock it out yet.

 

53. Hunchback of Notre Dame

21. Mulan

 

Hunchback has bigger highs, but the gargoyles give it bigger lows.  If they’d had the courage to cut them out, Hunchback would be top-tier.  Eddie Murphy’s best voiceover work is done in Mulan.

 

37. Cars

5. Wall-E

 

Mismatch.

 

2. Coco

34. Lady and the Tramp

 

Close one, but I’ve got a soft spot for the doggies.

 

47. Dumbo

15. Ratatouille

 

Dumbo takes down one of Pixar’s underappreciated gems.

 

10. Zootopia

42. Bambi

 

Better animated and more timeless.

 

39. Fox and the Hound

7. Toy Story 3

 

Toy Story 3 in a squeaker.  Hey, that scene where the old widow has to abandon Tod is a tearjerker.

 

3. Toy Story

30. Snow White

 

Look at this.  Two movies that essentially created their artform and perfected it from the very beginning!  Snow White is a bit of a tighter movie with better animation.  Also no Hakuna Matata to be found in it.

 

19. Little Mermaid

14. Big Hero 6

 

Mismatch.

 

11. Inside Out

22. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

 

Two of the more mature movies on the list (in the classic sense).  Inside Out wins a close one thanks to it having the most surprising moral on this whole list.  It’s almost amazing that a current generation movie told children it’s okay to be sad.

 

38. Pinocchio

6. Beauty and the Beast

 

Mismatch.  Beauty and the Beast is Disney’s most overrated animated movie and can’t hold a candle to the classics.

 

SWEET 16:

 

1. Lion King

16. Tangled

 

Another close one.  The Lion King is a juggernaut in its own right and represented a peak for Disney’s popularity in the 90s.  But Tangled was a return to form, and as stated above, moved things forward while carving out its own place.

 

9. Monsters Inc.

8. Aladdin

 

Tough call.  Aladdin’s just more memorable though.

 

29. Emperor’s New Groove

45. Tarzan

 

Another close one.  I’m going to say Terk and the silly stomp number lower Tarzan just enough to make the difference.

 

21. Mulan

5. Wall-E

 

If I’m going to be honest, I want to watch Mulan more.  Wall-E is special in its own right, but watching it just isn’t as fun.

 

34. Lady and the Tramp

47. Dumbo

 

Two favorites of mine.  Both nice little stories.  Dumbo wins just based on its ability to manipulate emotions and better animation.

 

42. Bambi

7. Toy Story 3

 

Yeah, Bambi can take on all comers when it comes to tear-jerkers.  The prototype for The Lion King is a wonderful circle of life story told on a smaller scale.

 

30. Snow White

19. Little Mermaid

 

Snow White comes up against another film that kicked off its era.  The Little Mermaid had a better formula though, that Disney has been milking ever since, but has never quite been able to match.

 

11. Inside Out

38. Pinocchio

 

Inside Out wins thanks to a stronger story as opposed to Pinocchio’s shotgun approach to storytelling.

 

ELITE 8:

 

16. Tangled

8. Aladdin

 

To me, this isn’t very close.  Aladdin’s fun, but not a peak.  Tangled is a peak.

 

29. Emperor’s New Groove

21. Mulan

 

Okay, at this point I’ve just gotta say that the left side of the bracket is nowhere near as strong as the right half.  Emperor’s New Groove wins this bout thanks to Mulan following formula a bit too much, but it doesn’t belong in the Final Four.

 

47. Dumbo

42. Bambi

 

Two Golden Age heavy hitters.  Dumbo takes it based on better use of music in the immediate aftermath of Fantasia.  See the Pink Elephants sequence for one big example.  Speaking of which: Where the hell is Fantasia!

 

19. Little Mermaid

11. Inside Out

 

Oh, part of me wants to say Inside Out, but The Little Mermaid holds the distinction of having the best Disney Princess and best collection of songs in a Disney animated movies.

 

FINAL 4:

 

16. Tangled

29. Emperor’s New Groove

 

After a Cinderella run of its own (ironically Cinderella herself got eliminated in the 1st round), Tangled put down Emperor’s New Groove and moves onto the finals.

 

47. Dumbo

19. Little Mermaid

 

Oh, this is hard.  I love Dumbo, really I do.  But I just can’t deny The Little Mermaid has so much going for it.  As stated before, it’s got the best Disney princess, the best song collection, it created and perfected the Disney formula, it has an awesome villain, and there aren’t any down points to be found.  Dumbo’s got it beat on animation and emotions and there’s little fat to be found there either, but The Little Mermaid is just slightly a more complete movie.

 

CHAMPIONSHIP:

 

16. Tangled

19. Little Mermaid

 

Honestly, it’s fitting that these two are the last even if Tangled is over-matched.  Both are somewhat unappreciated as they set Disney back on course following a dark age.  Both are somewhat overshadowed by inferior movies that rode their wake to bigger box office and acclaim.  The Little Mermaid was overshadowed by Beauty and the Beast, while Tangled was overshadowed by Frozen (though Frozen was a much better movie than Beauty and the Beast).

 

The Little Mermaid wins though.  Really this was decided the last round as only Dumbo is close to The Little Mermaid in my opinion and could give it a run for its money.


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 05:07 PM

Lucas1138

Great commentary, Poe.

 

I had

 

Sweet 16

1 Lion King over 5 Toy Story 2 

2 Aladdin over 3 Monster's Inc.

 

9 Hercules over 4 Finding Nemo

6 Mulan over 2 Wall E 

 

5 Moana over 1 Coco

2 Toy Story 3 over 3 Zootopia

 

1 Toy Story over 12 A Bug's Life

2 Beauty and the Beast over 3 Inside Out

 

Elite 8

1 Lion King over 2 Aladdin

9 Hercules over 6 Mulan

2 Toy Story 3 over 5 Moana

1 Toy Story over 2 Beauty and the Beast

 

Final 4

1 Lion King over 9 Hercules

2 Toy Story 3 over Toy Story

 

Championship

1 Lion King over 2 Toy Story 3


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 05:07 PM

Metropolis

Yes that's fine. The idea is that the "journey" will be different for everyone. And the idea of comparing movies against one another that you might never otherwise consider (Coco vs. Oliver and Co? Brave v Mulan?)
 
One man's Lion King is another man's Moana. You think Up is amazing? I've got Hercules going to the "Final Four" etc.

Since this is subjective most people are going to have their own Cinderellas. No pun intended.
The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 05:11 PM

The Choc

Sweet Sixteen

1-Lion King over 5-Toy Story 2

6-The Incredibles over 2-Aladdin

 

1-Up over 4-Finding Nemo

2-Wall-E over 14-Hunchback of ND

 

12-Dumbo over 8-Cinderella

2-Toy Story 3 over 11-Bambi

 

8-Snow White over 5-Little Mermaid

10-Pinnochio over 11-101 Dalmations

 

Elite 8

1-The Lion King over 6-The Incredibles

1-Up over 2-Wall-E

12-Dumbo over 2-Toy Story 3

10-Pinnochio over 8-Snow White

 

Final 4

The Lion King over Up

Pinnochio over Dumbo

 

Championship

Pinnochio over The Lion King

See, Tank - this is informative! Choc's picks are full of the "classics" whereas when I fill mine out I hardly have any advancing.

 

Mine is actually fairly balanced, Elite 8 had 4 Pixar, 3 "Classics" and 1 newer traditionally animated movie. 


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 05:17 PM

Lucas1138

I just meant in comparison to mine, I think I might have had all the classics going out in just about the first round. The question I ask myself in this kind of exercise is "would I rather watch x or y?" and for me, I just skew newer. Not surprising since I'm 27 and was raised in the age of the mid 90s and Pixar movies (though if memory serves, you aren't that much older than me?).


#19
Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM

Lucas1138

The seeding itself hurts the older movies. They get the "mid-major" treatment in NCAA Basketball terms. They just happened to be rated slightly lower on IMDB/RT.


#20
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

Ms. Spam

Fantasia!

Darth Ender
Posted Yesterday, 08:06 PM

Darth Ender

It took me a minute to realize that 1 Up was the ranking and the movie.  I kept wondering why some ****ty Adam Sandler movie was ranked #1.  


Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

Darth Wicket

Fantasia!

I was thinking of adding that one and many others to the Disney NIT.  :hmm:


Good God a Bear
Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

Good God a Bear

OMG why did you make that one movie title so tiny my old eyes can't see it?


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM

The Choc

I just meant in comparison to mine, I think I might have had all the classics going out in just about the first round. The question I ask myself in this kind of exercise is "would I rather watch x or y?" and for me, I just skew newer. Not surprising since I'm 27 and was raised in the age of the mid 90s and Pixar movies (though if memory serves, you aren't that much older than me?).

I'm 40 so I was at that age in my teens where I was too cool to watch and love the early 90's Disney movies. So I don't really have sentimental thoughts for any of them. I've seem most of them since then though and have an appreciation, obviously by having The Lion King advance as far as I did. But no, I didn't grow up on them.

 

My semifinal of Pinocchio and Dumbo's winner both would have beaten The Lion King though. 


Lucas1138
Posted Today, 07:33 AM

Lucas1138

Fantasia!

I was thinking of adding that one and many others to the Disney NIT.   :hmm:

 

I made a judgment call on Fantasia. Same with Spirited Away. 

 

Much like the real tournament, the bubble got to be very weak. If a movie couldn't make the cut for the top 64... it was very weak. I actually had 68 (for the play-in games) but I couldn't find a good bracket template for that).


