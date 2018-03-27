Disney/Pixar Bracket

ROUND 1:
1. Lion King
64. Cars 2
Mismatch.
32. Alice In Wonderland
33. Sleeping Beauty
Sleeping Beauty wins on points thanks to art design.
17. Toy Story 2
48. Princess and the Frog
Mismatch.
16. Tangled
49. Bolt
Mismatch.
9. Monsters Inc.
56. Rescuers Down Under
The Rescuers movies are somewhat underrated and Rescuers Down Under has some truly wonderful animation, but Monsters Inc. is just better and underrated itself.
24. Incredibles
41. Lilo and Stitch
Incredibles is overrated. Lilo and Stitch, while not great, is a nice addition to the Renaissance’s waning years.
25. Jungle Book
40. Great Mouse Detective
Close, but Jungle Book just cut too many corners in the end not to annoy me every time I watch it.
8. Aladdin
57. Rescuers
Mismatch even if I maintain Rescuers is underrated.
4. Up
61. James and the Giant Peach
If you didn’t cry after the first 10 minutes of Up, you have no soul.
29. Emperor’s New Groove
36. Hercules
Good match-up. Emperor’s New Groove’s comedy works just a bit better.
20. Wreck-it Ralph
45. Tarzan
Tarzan gets overlooked, which is a bit unfortunate.
13. Finding Nemo
52. Treasure Planet
Closer than you’d think
12. Nightmare Before Christmas
53. Hunchback of Notre Dame
Never was a big fan of Nightmare Before Christmas or stop-motion in general.
21. Mulan
44. Brave
Both a bit disappointing, but Brave is easily Pixar’s most disappointing movie.
28. Monster’s University
37. Cars
Not a big fan of either. Someone had to win.
5. Wall-E
60. Pocahontas
Mismatch.
2. Coco
16. Oliver and Company
Coco is the 2 seed? Mismatch anyway.
31. Cinderella
34. Lady and the Tramp
Good match-up. I give it to Lady and the Tramp for having a nicer narrative and knowing itself better. It’s amazing how much they got in under the radar for this movie. It took me years to figure out that Lady spends half the movie pregnant. And you can almost smell the cigarette smoke around Peg as Peggy Lee sings “He’s a Tramp”.
18. Moana
47. Dumbo
Moana deserved better than to go out in the first round. But Dumbo is a well above her.
15. Ratatouille
50. Meet the Robinsons
Mismatch.
10. Zootopia
55. Goofy Movie
Mismatch.
23. Frozen
42. Bambi
Frozen gets taken out by a classic the same way Moana did. Tough break.
26. Robin Hood
39. Fox and the Hound
Fox and the Hound has issues, but Robin Hood was just bleh.
7. Toy Story 3
58. Cars 3
Mismatch.
3. Toy Story
62. Good Dinosaur
Mismatch.
30. Snow White
35. Peter Pan
Mismatch.
19. Little Mermaid
46. Bug’s Life
Mismatch.
14. Big Hero 6
51. Aristocats
Mismatch.
11. Inside Out
54. Franenweenie
Mismatch.
22. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
43. 101 Dalmatians
Close one. Roger Rabbit has a place in my heart. It can also lay claim to be the true beginning of the Disney Renaissance.
27. Finding Dory
38. Pinocchio
Mismatch. Pinocchio’s just technically way above Dory.
6. Beauty and the Beast
59. Brother Bear
Mismatch.
ROUND 2:
1. Lion King
33. Sleeping Beauty
Art design will only get you so far.
17. Toy Story 2
16. Tangled
Toy Story 2 is the best of its series, but Tangled is deeply underappreciated for its contribution to CGI animation. It’s also got some pretty nice comedic elements.
9. Monsters Inc.
41. Lilo and Stitch
Both underappreciated, but Monsters Inc. wins on points.
40. Great Mouse Detective
8. Aladdin
Mismatch.
4. Up
29. Emperor’s New Groove
Up struggles to reach anywhere near the heights of the first 10 minutes. Emperor’s New Groove is one of Disney’s funnier animated outings.
45. Tarzan
13. Finding Nemo
Finding Nemo is somewhat overrated itself. The only thing that keeps things close is that Tarzan has Terk, a truly bad character, but it’s not enough to knock it out yet.
53. Hunchback of Notre Dame
21. Mulan
Hunchback has bigger highs, but the gargoyles give it bigger lows. If they’d had the courage to cut them out, Hunchback would be top-tier. Eddie Murphy’s best voiceover work is done in Mulan.
37. Cars
5. Wall-E
Mismatch.
2. Coco
34. Lady and the Tramp
Close one, but I’ve got a soft spot for the doggies.
47. Dumbo
15. Ratatouille
Dumbo takes down one of Pixar’s underappreciated gems.
10. Zootopia
42. Bambi
Better animated and more timeless.
39. Fox and the Hound
7. Toy Story 3
Toy Story 3 in a squeaker. Hey, that scene where the old widow has to abandon Tod is a tearjerker.
3. Toy Story
30. Snow White
Look at this. Two movies that essentially created their artform and perfected it from the very beginning! Snow White is a bit of a tighter movie with better animation. Also no Hakuna Matata to be found in it.
19. Little Mermaid
14. Big Hero 6
Mismatch.
11. Inside Out
22. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Two of the more mature movies on the list (in the classic sense). Inside Out wins a close one thanks to it having the most surprising moral on this whole list. It’s almost amazing that a current generation movie told children it’s okay to be sad.
38. Pinocchio
6. Beauty and the Beast
Mismatch. Beauty and the Beast is Disney’s most overrated animated movie and can’t hold a candle to the classics.
SWEET 16:
1. Lion King
16. Tangled
Another close one. The Lion King is a juggernaut in its own right and represented a peak for Disney’s popularity in the 90s. But Tangled was a return to form, and as stated above, moved things forward while carving out its own place.
9. Monsters Inc.
8. Aladdin
Tough call. Aladdin’s just more memorable though.
29. Emperor’s New Groove
45. Tarzan
Another close one. I’m going to say Terk and the silly stomp number lower Tarzan just enough to make the difference.
21. Mulan
5. Wall-E
If I’m going to be honest, I want to watch Mulan more. Wall-E is special in its own right, but watching it just isn’t as fun.
34. Lady and the Tramp
47. Dumbo
Two favorites of mine. Both nice little stories. Dumbo wins just based on its ability to manipulate emotions and better animation.
42. Bambi
7. Toy Story 3
Yeah, Bambi can take on all comers when it comes to tear-jerkers. The prototype for The Lion King is a wonderful circle of life story told on a smaller scale.
30. Snow White
19. Little Mermaid
Snow White comes up against another film that kicked off its era. The Little Mermaid had a better formula though, that Disney has been milking ever since, but has never quite been able to match.
11. Inside Out
38. Pinocchio
Inside Out wins thanks to a stronger story as opposed to Pinocchio’s shotgun approach to storytelling.
ELITE 8:
16. Tangled
8. Aladdin
To me, this isn’t very close. Aladdin’s fun, but not a peak. Tangled is a peak.
29. Emperor’s New Groove
21. Mulan
Okay, at this point I’ve just gotta say that the left side of the bracket is nowhere near as strong as the right half. Emperor’s New Groove wins this bout thanks to Mulan following formula a bit too much, but it doesn’t belong in the Final Four.
47. Dumbo
42. Bambi
Two Golden Age heavy hitters. Dumbo takes it based on better use of music in the immediate aftermath of Fantasia. See the Pink Elephants sequence for one big example. Speaking of which: Where the hell is Fantasia!
19. Little Mermaid
11. Inside Out
Oh, part of me wants to say Inside Out, but The Little Mermaid holds the distinction of having the best Disney Princess and best collection of songs in a Disney animated movies.
FINAL 4:
16. Tangled
29. Emperor’s New Groove
After a Cinderella run of its own (ironically Cinderella herself got eliminated in the 1st round), Tangled put down Emperor’s New Groove and moves onto the finals.
47. Dumbo
19. Little Mermaid
Oh, this is hard. I love Dumbo, really I do. But I just can’t deny The Little Mermaid has so much going for it. As stated before, it’s got the best Disney princess, the best song collection, it created and perfected the Disney formula, it has an awesome villain, and there aren’t any down points to be found. Dumbo’s got it beat on animation and emotions and there’s little fat to be found there either, but The Little Mermaid is just slightly a more complete movie.
CHAMPIONSHIP:
16. Tangled
19. Little Mermaid
Honestly, it’s fitting that these two are the last even if Tangled is over-matched. Both are somewhat unappreciated as they set Disney back on course following a dark age. Both are somewhat overshadowed by inferior movies that rode their wake to bigger box office and acclaim. The Little Mermaid was overshadowed by Beauty and the Beast, while Tangled was overshadowed by Frozen (though Frozen was a much better movie than Beauty and the Beast).
The Little Mermaid wins though. Really this was decided the last round as only Dumbo is close to The Little Mermaid in my opinion and could give it a run for its money.