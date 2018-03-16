"Trouble on Cloud City": Book 12 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 6:



The Cloud Dance restaurant is where they meet Lando for their morning meal. The high location appeals to Lowie even if the food turns out to be dreadful. Lando is glad they could join him, although he notices that Anja and Zekk are not here.



Jaina noticed, too. She thinks they’ll be here shortly, though. Zekk is spotted heading towards them and Jacen thinks Anja just has some pent-up energy to get rid of. Lando considers this and mentions that an excess of energy is enviable, but he hopes they will not be duped into trying andris spice.



At first, they don’t understand what he’s saying. Tenel Ka surmises that Lando thinks Anja is addicted to andris. Landois apologetic, but he’s had some experience dealing with people like that. The symptoms are easily recognizable to him: restlessness, widely-dilated pupils, excess energy, a big appetite that isn’t associated with weight gain, a quick temper, especially after going off alone for a short time to get their fix.



Jacen thinks he would have known, but Zekk seems to be replaying recent events in his mind. Jaina sees Anja is coming so suggests they just ask her.



No one speaks to her at first until Jaina brings up the subject of andris. Anja insists it’s not hers and she’s just keeping it for a friend. Jacen is stunned that she actually has some. They tell her that no one went snooping in her things. They are asking her because she is showing symptoms of an addict.



Anya maintains she can quit when she wants to. She uses it because she likes it and everyone knows that andris has legal uses, too. She storms out because of this line of questioning.



Angry that these so-called friends of hers would interrogate her, she fumes. This was supposed to be a fun trip, despite the death of Cojahn. It’s not her fault he was clumsy. Still, she knows it’s not likely he jumped on purpose. Czethros has an interest in some of the gambling casinos here and she has reason to believe Cojahn might have run afoul of Black Sun.



All of this is just making her more antsy and she really wants more andris. Her supply is small enough. She will have to give Czethros information so he’ll give her more. She sneaks into a private comm. center. Anja tells Czethros where she is and how Cojahn’s death is being investigated.



It’s obvious he knows something about it. She hopes he will make it worth her while. He promises a reward and Anja decides to reward herself a little more spice.

