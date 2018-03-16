Jump to content

"Trouble on Cloud City": Book 12 in the Young Jedi Knights series

Started by Jedi Cool , March 16 2018 04:43 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 16 March 2018 - 04:43 AM

chapter 1:
 
Jaina runs through the forest of Yavin IV , followed by Tenel Ka and Lowie, until they reach the waterfall where Raynar and Lusa are already waiting.  The group had planned to swim together, but Zekk and Jacen decided to help Anja Gallandro with her lightsaber skills.
 
Raynar suggests they could have invited Anja to swim and make her feel more at home.  However, everyone gathered here agrees that Anja doesn’t seem willing to feel at home here or associate with any of them, save Jacen and Zekk.  This, of course, is of some concern to Tenel Ka and Jaina.
 
Raynar hopes they know what they are doing.  Training someone who isn’t trained in the Force can be dangerous.  Jaina points out that they are Jedi and aren’t going to let anyone get hurt.  She suggests they swim anyway.
 
Meanwhile, Jacen is being singed on the arm and jumps back.  Zekk tells Anja that she is supposed to be learning control.  Anja doesn’t think she should have to since she fights so well.  Zekk points out places where she left an opening for a serious opponent to hurt or kill her.
 
Anja assures him she knew Jacen would not have done that.
 
Jacen is about to counter that when he sees Master Skywalker approaching.  He tells Luke about Anja’s way of doing things.  Luke explains to his nephew that he’s had a few practice sessions with Anja himself and has sensed no Force potential at all in her.  Jacen asks him to let her stay longer because it could just be repressed. Luke allows that it’s possible, but he’s not certain.  He wouldn’t let her stay here at all if Han hadn’t asked him to as a favor.  She carries a shadow inside of her that disturbs him.
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Well, I’m glad that was covered.  I had wondered why Luke would allow a woman who has professed no allegiance to the New Republic, has found virtually nothing worthwhile to compliment on Yavin IV and has shown no ability to use the Force at all to spend weeks at the Jedi Academy practicing controlling a dangerous weapon.  Jacen is obviously a bit infatuated with Anja which explains why he’s forgetting that Zekk had a hard life, too, and still didn’t repress Force abilities.  Surely Anja would have shown some talent with the Force by now.

Jedi Cool
Posted 17 March 2018 - 10:46 AM

chapter 2:
 
Tenel Ka and Jaina do some unnecessary work on the Rock Dragon.  They had gone for a run this morning, only to be joined by Anja as they headed back to the Temple .  She’d obviously done no calisthenics this morning and raced ahead of them, to the approval of Jacen who was watching.  Tenel Ka has tried not to resent the time Jacen is spending with Anja, but she cannot help but miss him.  So, she and Jaina throw themselves into work.
 
She wonders if she can get off Yavin IV for awhile and clear her head.  Lowie announces that there are visitors arriving.
 
The Lady Luck signals the arrival of Lando Calrissian who has an invitation for them.  He’s already spoken to their parents who’ve given them permission to travel to Cloud City where Lando still owns a bit of property there.
 
He has a business partner named Cojahn who is helping him develop a line of family-friendly amusement centers.  They are calling it SkyCenter Galleria.  He’s had this idea ever since dabbling with a place called Hologram Funworld.
 
Luke appears and asks if there are any rides that only a Jedi can test.  Lando doesn’t think so, but wants to borrow the students anyway. Cojahn has young children, but Lando wants some older youths to test out the attractions and give their suggestions.  He promises he will allow no one to be kidnapped this time.
 
Jacen asks if they can bring a new friend along with them and Lando doesn’t see why not.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Anja is at least 25 years old.  Gallandro died in Han Solo and the Lost Legacy which took place, at the latest, the same year as the Battle of Yavin.  At that age, she is hardly the type of person who would find a family-entertainment center an attractive destination.  Zekk is a good 6 years younger than she and Jacen is at least 9 years younger.  Just FYI.
  • Also, it must be nice to be able to up and leave your school whenever a friend or family member shows up and wants to take you away on a trip.  I know Luke’s teaching style is open-ended, but these students spend a lot of time not focusing on their studies.
  • Hologram Fun World was mentioned in the book Queen of the Empire, one of the infamous “Glove of Darth Vader”/Jedi Prince series of books that we did not summarize.

Jedi Cool
Posted 18 March 2018 - 05:51 AM

chapter 3:
 
Anja packs quickly and ponders her situation.  She had followed the Solo children to Yavin IV, assuming that hurting them was the best way to hurt their father for killing hers so many years ago.
 
But the young Jedi have been open, patient and helpful.  Jacen loves animals and has a silly sense of humor that Anja finds refreshing.  She wanted to hate them all, but can’t, even though she knows they want to change her.
 
They have to show their true colors eventually.
 
She is a little flattered to be greeted by such a handsome man as Lando Calrissian.  Jacen tells her that Lando is one of his father’s oldest friends and a former smuggler, too.
 
Anja notes that she likes smugglers but has always gotten the impression that former smugglers are too self-righteous for their own good. Lando confesses he will have to change her mind about that.
 
Jaina thinks her comments are fairly rude and Jacen explains Lando has been like an uncle to them since they were born.  He’s one of the best people Jacen knows and he wants Anja to give him a chance.  After all, he’s letting her come with them to Cloud City , even though he doesn’t even know her.
 
Anja agrees to lay off Lando.  Jaina assures her that he doesn’t insult too easily.
 
When they land on Cloud City, Lando is approached by a group of city officials who tell him that Cojahn is dead, the victim of an apparent suicide.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Hold off, Lando.  You’re old enough to be her father.  And aren’t you married to Tendra yet??

Jedi Cool
Posted 19 March 2018 - 04:28 AM

chapter 4:
 
Lando takes all the young people ito the construction site of the entertainment complex.  No one is particularly in the mood for fun.
 
The new shift supervisor reports that everything is on schedule.  The old one was an Ugnaught fired by Cojahn a few days before his death.  The supervisor was always arguing with him about something.  He even burned a patch of fur off his head when he refused to follow safety procedures. The new supervisor was happier with Cojahn who didn’t mind slowdowns so long as safety was maintained.
 
Jaina mentions that such a person would not be likely to slip and fall off a balcony.  Lando agrees that Cojhan was uberconscious about safety.  Anja suggests he could have jumped, though.
 
Lando doesn’t think he did that either.  Work was going well and this would have been their big break.
 
Inside a mirrored house, they see painted holographic images of ugly creatures everywhere.  Jacen thinks they look ridiculous and no one will believe they could exist for real.
 
He suggests they be painted more like real land-based predators and add different directions so they respond to the movements of visitors.
 
They pass through an antigravity play chamber that Jaina thinks looks like it’s already been used due to the dents all over the place.  Lando shows them a holographic representation of their plans.
 
He doesn’t know how he’d going to do all the work himself now.  Jaina asks if there aren’t others who might be interested in investing. Lando allows that there could be, but it won’t be the same without Cojahn.
 
He takes them into an area he designed and causes them to drop through a chute where they are buffeted by heat and wind before landing at the bottom.
 
Jaina wonders if Cojahn wasn’t pushed off the balcony.  Anja doesn’t think they should assume anything is wrong here, but Lowie believes he senses something off about the place.  The Jedi offer to investigate.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
 


Jedi Cool
Posted 20 March 2018 - 04:15 AM

chapter 5:
 
Lando requests an official investigation into Cojahn’s death from Cloud City Security.  Meanwhile, the students head to an observation platform where they watch the gas refineries and enjoy the spectacular view.
 
A show starts, featuring thrantas, creatures native to Alderaan, which were brought her as beasts of burdens.  These are probably the only ones in existence since Alderaan was destroyed.
 
Several figures jump from a launching ramp onto the creatures.  Jacen realizes they are the thranta riders.  It’s a sky rodeo that performs here once per month.  They are watching a rehearsal and can only imagine what the real thing looks like.
 
Anja doesn’t think the mystery of Cojahn can be solved by a bunch of students. Alderaan should have defended itself better.  She suggests maybe Cojahn wanted to be a rider and fell.
 
She is surprised when Tenel Ka and Zekk consider this seriously.  Jaina also suggests that they find out about the Ugnaught shift supervisor who was fired.  Anja still thinks this was a stupid accident.
-------------------------------------------------------
 
 
 


Jedi Cool
Posted 21 March 2018 - 04:02 AM

chapter 6:
 
The Cloud Dance restaurant is where they meet Lando for their morning meal.  The high location appeals to Lowie even if the food turns out to be dreadful.  Lando is glad they could join him, although he notices that Anja and Zekk are not here.
 
Jaina noticed, too.  She thinks they’ll be here shortly, though.  Zekk is spotted heading towards them and Jacen thinks Anja just has some pent-up energy to get rid of.  Lando considers this and mentions that an excess of energy is enviable, but he hopes they will not be duped into trying andris spice.
 
At first, they don’t understand what he’s saying.  Tenel Ka surmises that Lando thinks Anja is addicted to andris.  Landois apologetic, but he’s had some experience dealing with people like that.  The symptoms are easily recognizable to him:  restlessness, widely-dilated pupils, excess energy, a big appetite that isn’t associated with weight gain, a quick temper, especially after going off alone for a short time to get their fix.
 
Jacen thinks he would have known, but Zekk seems to be replaying recent events in his mind.  Jaina sees Anja is coming so suggests they just ask her.
 
No one speaks to her at first until Jaina brings up the subject of andris.  Anja insists it’s not hers and she’s just keeping it for a friend. Jacen is stunned that she actually has some.  They tell her that no one went snooping in her things.  They are asking her because she is showing symptoms of an addict.
 
Anya maintains she can quit when she wants to.  She uses it because she likes it and everyone knows that andris has legal uses, too.  She storms out because of this line of questioning.
 
Angry that these so-called friends of hers would interrogate her, she fumes.  This was supposed to be a fun trip, despite the death of Cojahn.  It’s not her fault he was clumsy.  Still, she knows it’s not likely he jumped on purpose.  Czethros has an interest in some of the gambling casinos here and she has reason to believe Cojahn might have run afoul of Black Sun.
 
All of this is just making her more antsy and she really wants more andris.  Her supply is small enough.  She will have to give Czethros information so he’ll give her more.  She sneaks into a private comm. center.  Anja tells Czethros where she is and how Cojahn’s death is being investigated.
 
It’s obvious he knows something about it.  She hopes he will make it worth her while.  He promises a reward and Anja decides to reward herself a little more spice.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Thank God Lando is smart enough to recognize a spice addict when he sees one.  Considering Luke has rooted out Imperial spies at the academy the second they landed, I was very disappointed that he couldn’t sense Anja’s treacherous intentions.

Jedi Cool
Posted 22 March 2018 - 04:17 AM

chapter 7:
 
Tenel Ka has never known Lando as well as the others, but she is more impressed with him as the day goes on.  They go on another tour, but she can tell that he is also on the lookout for clues about Cojahn’s death.  He asks them to use the Force to sense sabotage, shoddy materials, malicious workers and other hidden dangers.
 
While they handle that, he reviews logs and interviews crew members with probing questions.  He leads them into the Climateria where visitors can choose from different climates and view animals that live those types of areas.  They will also be able to eat food, listen to music and visit information kiosks from those regions.
 
Tenel Ka asks to try out the swamp region.  He gives them all jumpsuits to protect their clothing and leads them inside.  He assures them that the water has been artificially muddied in color, but it is perfectly clean.
 
There are tables set up in a serving area called Bayou Buffet.  He plans to put Bith musicians here to play real swamp music.  A young man working on the sound system tells him that Cojahn already did: Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes.  They started here already and then quit.  They ran off into the night the same day Cojahn died.  They left no explanation and didn’t collect the credits that were owed them for the promotional appearances they made in the casino.
 
Lando doesn’t think the timing is a coincidence and it’s not like Figrin not to pick up a paycheck.  He thinks they’ve gone to ground on the Bith homeworld.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes were the Bith musicians who were playing in the Mos Eisley Cantina in A New Hope.
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 23 March 2018 - 04:04 AM

chapter 8:
 
Czethros is a well-respected businessman on Ord Mantell, but he is also a lieutenant in Black Sun, a powerful criminal organization.  This public face is annoying, but it serves to keep nosy New Republic officials out of his business.
 
Once his plans go through, he won’t have to worry about that.  He had been once worked as a hired killer for leaders like Xizor or Durga the Hutt.  When Black Sun was forced underground, many thought it was dead.  However, Czethros and a few others are working on bringing it back.
 
Weapons sales are down, thanks to the meddling of Solo and his kids on Anobis.  Anja hasn’t been able to eliminate them yet and he can’t really tell her why it’s important for her to do so because she doesn’t know he was the one behind the selling of weapons to both sides of the conflict.
 
He is working on infiltrating gambling and entertainment activities on worlds like Bespin and Borgo Prime.  His opposition on Bespin is gone so he can move from there and send operatives to Mon Calamari’s floating resorts.
 
He has pirates hijacking shipments of illicit spice in order to drive up the price.  He is planning to take over the mining operations on Kessel soon.
 
However, that could be in jeopardy if these Jedi discover he is behind the death of the business partner.  He sends orders to get rid of them to his operatives on Cloud City.
----------------------------------------------------
 
 


Jedi Cool
Posted 24 March 2018 - 04:30 AM

chapter 9:
 
The Lady Luck is prepared for a visit to the Bith homeworld of Clak’dor VII.  Jacen, Tenel Ka and Lowie will stay here to keep working on the investigation.  Jaina and Zekk are going with Lando, while Anja keeps to herself.
 
She does show up before they leave to say good-bye.
 
Clak’dor VII had once been beautiful, but has been damaged ecologically.  There was a nasty conflict here that ruined the ecosystem.  It’s settled down some, but it will take time to recover completely.
 
Protective domes scatter around the landscape, but Lando’s sources tell him that the band is hiding outside.  He’s sent tracers out. Fortunately, D’an and his band are not very bright.  He’ s a sabaac player who recently spent a lot of credits, registered some property and bought wilderness supplies.  Apparently, they are hiding in one of the bayous.
 
The Luck lands on a sandbar and they go trudging through the swamp until they come across several huts on stilts, with music coming from inside.  Lando calls up to them and a pink Bith head pops up.  From inside, a voice calls out to leave them alone.
 
The Bith start shooting mud bombs at them.  Lando threatens them to let him inside.  Figrin tells Lando that they thought he was Black Sun.
 
Lando wants them to tell him what happened to Cojahn.
----------------------------------------------------------
 .

Jedi Cool
Posted 25 March 2018 - 05:26 AM

chapter 10:
 
Lowie works with the others on the Climateria, pretending to enjoy themselves while searching for evidence.  Anja doesn’t see how searching a treetop will help them at all.  She nearly falls before Jacen and Tenel Ka grab her.
 
Tenel Ka points out that she’s right in that they need to search someplace more likely for clues.  They decide to find a construction site instead.
 
Anja is glad to be on the move again, but finds she’s uncomfortable knowing Czethros has interests here that may have caused Cohahn’s death.  She wonders if she might have to cover up for him.  He certainly would never have reached out a hand to save her as Jacen and Tenel Ka did.
 
They enter a snow environment as she ponders how she should have tossed Jacen off the tree. An accident would certainly have hurt Han Solo the way she wants him to be hurt.  She grabs a snowball and tosses it at Jacen who laughs.   A fast snowball fight erupts.
 
When they return to the central hub, Em Teedee spots an Ugnaught carrying a case.  In fact, he’s sure that the same Ugnaught was lurking about the seashore environment earlier while building their sandcastle.  It had the same patch of missing fur.
 
Jacen spots it disappearing through a trapdoor. It may be the same foreman who was fired a few days ago.  If it is, he shouldn’t be here at all.
 
Anja wants to desperately return to her room to think and maybe get some spice.  She suggests the Ugnaught just came back to get his tools.  Tenel Ka gets a sense of danger through the Force.  The others agree, but Anja refuses to go along with it.
 
She tells them she’s going back to her room and will see them at dinner.
 
She hurries to the turbolift, desperately needing andris, finds her hands shaking.  She dumps her bag out in her room and finds the vial, accidentally drops it into her clothes and grabs it again.
 
The three Jedi follow the tunnels for several meters, speculating that the Ugnaught is heading to the lower levels. Em Teedee intercepts a comm. transmission in the Ugnaught dialect regarding a spice transaction.
 
Jacen thinks they should stay on the Ugnaught.
 -------------------------------------------------------------
  • If Em Teedee noticed the Ugnaught with the missing fur while they were in a previous environment, why didn’t he say something then? He knew that they were on the lookout for such an Ugnaught matching that description.

Jedi Cool
Posted 26 March 2018 - 03:44 AM

chapter 11:
 
After awhile, they think the Ugnaught is lost.  They arrive in Port Town , a seedy part of Cloud City , where they nearly lose him several times.   Jacen runs through what he knows about the species.  They’d come here to work in slavery for a rich developer named Ecclessis Figg who had promised their freedom in exchange for helping him build a city in the clouds.  They are now among the most respected of the inhabitants of the city, filling important positions.  This Ugnaught had been an engineer.
 
He doesn’t seem to notice the Jedi, yet they all sense some tingling.  Inside a large storage chamber, the danger is nearer.  Lowie thinks they’ve been led into a trap.
 
Several creatures appear with heavy weapons in their hands.  The Ugnaught confirms that these are the ones in question.  The thugs wonder where Lando and the other kids are.
 
Jacen suggests that, since they cannot fight all of them, they’d better run.  They race through the underlevels of the city, deflecting bolts, trying to find a way back up, unable to ignore the fact that the thugs had been waiting for them and expected the others, too.
 
When they get cornered, the Ugnaught hits a button and the floor drops out from underneath them, sending them down a chute and out of the city where Lowbacca grabs onto a transmission antenna with his legs.  He grabs Tenel Ka who follows and Jacen grabs her leg, but slides down to her ankle and drops into the sky below.
​-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I know these are books intended for young people, but it would really be nice if they would stop putting the characters in the exact same situations as their predecessors.  It’s bad enough when they start quoting lines from the OT, but hanging from Cloud City is a little silly.
 

Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:04 AM

chapter 12:
 
Figrin D’an has always been about the music.  Though he regularly loses their earnings at sabaac, he cannot resist the game anymore than he can stop playing music.  They’d played for Jabba, then at the wedding of Lady Valarian in Mos Eisley before being stuck at the Cantina.  They’d moved from planet to planet since then.
 
D’an tells Lando that Black Sun has been underground for years, trying to rebuild.  They are trying to get a foothold on Cloud City. Cojahn reported them to the authorities here on Cloud City, but the complaint was lost or misfiled.  He tried again and fired the Ugnaught boss when he found out he was working for Black Sun.
 
Not long after that, he died.  D’an and his band ran because the organization is trying to get into the Intergalactic Musicians’ Guild, too. They wanted triple membership dues.  When D’an wouldn’t bite, he found stinger eels in the mouthpieces of their instruments.
 
Lando decides to return to Cloud City and promises D’an double wages the first week he returns to play for them once Black Sun is taken care of.
 
D’an tells him to keep the sabacc tables open for him. He may lose money, but he always wins it back.  Lando gets the feeling the other band members don’t have that much confidence.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • The incident at Lady Valarian’s wedding occurred in “We Don’t Do Weddings: The Band’s Tale” in Tales from the Mos Eisley Cantina.
 

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

