Is freezing people in carbonite really a thing?
Posted 14 March 2018 - 08:43 AM
I mean, why does Lando have a people freezer in his city?
So now everyone talks about freezing people in carbonite like that's it's main deal. Tank even alluded to it in the Snoke thread. And, am I wrong or is there a reference to it in one of the animated series?
What do you guys think?
Posted 14 March 2018 - 09:09 AM
Frowned upon probably and not that common, but it's still a thing.
I reckon Lando's carbonite freezer was for space drugs though. Not people. Vader just improvised
Posted 14 March 2018 - 10:23 AM
I agree with Filthy Jawa. From the way they talked about it in ESB, it seemed like carbonite freezing was not something normally used on people. And when you think about it now, why would Vader want to risk having Luke die during the freezing process knowing everything he knows?
Posted 14 March 2018 - 10:26 AM
Possibly the carbonite freezing equipment at Cloud City was not optimized for the process of putting humans into hibernation. It clearly could do the job, after who knows how much tinkering, and needed to be tested (and possibly adjusted further) before Vader would confidently use it on Luke.
Why the process leaves a bas-relief of the individual inside it is what I want to know. It's creepy.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 10:45 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 11:00 AM
According to Wookiepedia, carbonite once was used to keep travelers safe through long space journeys, but it had horrible side effects, including the hibernation sickness that Leia mentioned and Han experienced in ROTJ. It was stopped because of this and the development of hyperspace travel. Presumably, the Cloud City chamber wouldn't be set up or specified for humans, so it would have been even riskier than in the past.
It seems that the "official" story behind this includes aspects of what many of you have said here.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 11:15 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 11:21 AM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 12:06 PM
Vader remarked that Luke was "impressive", so he wasn't too basic. How much could even Obi-wan teach Luke in the short time available? Though, now that I think about it, Vader may have assumed Luke was in training with Kenobi since birth. Then from that perspective Luke wouldn't be as far along as Vader would have expected.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 12:59 PM
Every time I think I (we) are not really that nerdy a new thread comes along to smash that belief back into the ether from whence it came.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 03:45 PM
Well Vader probably thought that leaving him alone guarded by a stormtrooper wasn't a good idea. He had spent some time with Obi Wan. He probably thought he might have shown him a few mind tricks. Can't take the chance that he learned nothing during his entire life living on a desert planet. Am I right?
So before I ask another dumb question, I'm guessing that despite the presence of hyperspace travel, Vader wanted to freeze Luke for his journey to see the Emperor because Luke would likely be an unwilling travel companion and he might have been a super-trained Jedi. He clearly thinks Obi Wan has been training Luke, although he seems surprised at the basic level Luke is at early in their fight.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 03:48 PM
Yeah, the original intent was that freezing people in carbonite was highly unusual and borderline insane. However, thanks to Dave Filoni (surprise, surprise) in one of the episodes of The Clone Wars, where Anakin and crew are frozen and come out of it perfectly fine as if it wasn't a big deal, Lando's line now has to be retconned to mean that the carbon freezing chamber on Bespin was used for freezing objects, not people.
I mean, it's happened in the EU as well (one instance I can remember), but even then the characters were iffy about it and exhibited the same trepidation as Lando.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 04:07 PM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 05:32 PM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 05:36 PM
I always thought that when they froze Han in carbonite, it was kind of an experimental thing. I thought that big carbonite freezing thing was likely for freezing other things (maybe tabana gas, I don't know), but Vader or someone thought it would be a cool experiment to try it out on Luke (doing a test run on Han). Boba Fett certainly seemed to suggest it was risky. And C3PO didn't totally react like it was a normal thing to do.
Until TCW, Han Solo was the only instance I can think of where someone was carbon frozen. Maybe there is an EU novel reference I am unaware of, but as best as I can tell, carbon freezing people was not commonly done. At least on screen it wasn't.
Also, TESB dialogue suggests (to me) that the carbon freezing was done for industrial applications, and likely with non-living objects. As stated above, Boba Fett is concerned Han will not survive, thus endangering his bounty. In fact, it seems to me that Han was the test run, to determine if a human can survive the process, because Vader's plan was to freeze Luke next, and take Luke to the Emperor. More likely that was the official story, and Vader actually planned to thaw Luke out elsewhere, and attempt to turn him to the dark side, and train him as an apprentice to overthrow the Emperor. Story-wise, if TCW is to be considered canon, this was where Vader got the idea to freezing people. Real world, carbon freezing was written into the script because they weren't sure Harrison Ford would return as Han in ROTJ.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 05:38 PM
Right. Early in the fight he says Obi-wan has tought him well, but Vader can see he's not a Jedi. He fights him one-handed and thinks it's "all too easy"
Vader remarked that Luke was "impressive", so he wasn't too basic. How much could even Obi-wan teach Luke in the short time available? Though, now that I think about it, Vader may have assumed Luke was in training with Kenobi since birth. Then from that perspective Luke wouldn't be as far along as Vader would have expected.
He only remarked "impressive" after Luke did the Force jump and surprised him.
And he totally thinks Obi-Wan would have taught him for years, he has no idea Yoda is alive.
Posted 14 March 2018 - 05:42 PM
Every time I think I (we) are not really that nerdy a new thread comes along to smash that belief back into the ether from whence it came.
Glad to help!
Posted 14 March 2018 - 07:27 PM
Why would anyone ever need to freeze carbon? It's already a stable solid at standard temperature and pressure.
Totally.
According to Wookiepedia, carbonite once was used to keep travelers safe through long space journeys, but it had horrible side effects, including the hibernation sickness that Leia mentioned and Han experienced in ROTJ. It was stopped because of this and the development of hyperspace travel. Presumably, the Cloud City chamber wouldn't be set up or specified for humans, so it would have been even riskier than in the past.
It seems that the "official" story behind this includes aspects of what many of you have said here.
How long were people doing this if the republic was only 1000 years old. it takes more than a thousand years to travel from star to star without hyperspace, am I right?
Posted 14 March 2018 - 08:43 PM
The Republic is 25,000 years . . . Oh, forget it.
- Odine +1 this
Posted 14 March 2018 - 08:59 PM
Posted 14 March 2018 - 10:09 PM
Why would anyone ever need to freeze carbon? It's already a stable solid at standard temperature and pressure.
That was discussed in the Wookiepedia article.