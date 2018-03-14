Is freezing people in carbonite really a thing?

I always thought that when they froze Han in carbonite, it was kind of an experimental thing. I thought that big carbonite freezing thing was likely for freezing other things (maybe tabana gas, I don't know), but Vader or someone thought it would be a cool experiment to try it out on Luke (doing a test run on Han). Boba Fett certainly seemed to suggest it was risky. And C3PO didn't totally react like it was a normal thing to do.



I mean, why does Lando have a people freezer in his city?



So now everyone talks about freezing people in carbonite like that's it's main deal. Tank even alluded to it in the Snoke thread. And, am I wrong or is there a reference to it in one of the animated series?



What do you guys think?

Until TCW, Han Solo was the only instance I can think of where someone was carbon frozen. Maybe there is an EU novel reference I am unaware of, but as best as I can tell, carbon freezing people was not commonly done. At least on screen it wasn't.

Also, TESB dialogue suggests (to me) that the carbon freezing was done for industrial applications, and likely with non-living objects. As stated above, Boba Fett is concerned Han will not survive, thus endangering his bounty. In fact, it seems to me that Han was the test run, to determine if a human can survive the process, because Vader's plan was to freeze Luke next, and take Luke to the Emperor. More likely that was the official story, and Vader actually planned to thaw Luke out elsewhere, and attempt to turn him to the dark side, and train him as an apprentice to overthrow the Emperor. Story-wise, if TCW is to be considered canon, this was where Vader got the idea to freezing people. Real world, carbon freezing was written into the script because they weren't sure Harrison Ford would return as Han in ROTJ.