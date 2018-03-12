Has anyone done Paintless Dent Repair on their car?

This weekend as I was leaving the grocery store I was backing out and another guy was backing out across from me. So I stopped and was pulling back into my spot. He came back and his tow ball backed into my trunk lid. He was driving off and I chased him down and was all hey dude you made a dent in my car. He was kind of an ***hole and while he took a good picture of my insurance he wouldn't let me hold his insurance card and kept moving it. He refused to give me his name or phone number and then he drove off. Private parking lots have different laws. Anyways, I don't wanna make a claim on insurance but I still reported it just in case he - being a dick - wants to make a claim as we were backing out at the same time. I just didn't have enough time to pull back in once I realized he was going for broke. Mostly because I bought the car already with two minor dents in it and my deductible is going to be about how much the damage is I want to try paintless dent repair. I maybe able to get the two other dents fixed too!

So what say you?

