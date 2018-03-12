Jump to content

Has anyone done Paintless Dent Repair on their car?

Started by Ms. Spam , March 12 2018 09:29 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted 12 March 2018 - 09:29 AM

Ms. Spam

    

  
  

This weekend as I was leaving the grocery store I was backing out and another guy was backing out across from me. So I stopped and was pulling back into my spot. He came back and his tow ball backed into my trunk lid. He was driving off and I chased him down and was all hey dude you made a dent in my car. He was kind of an ***hole and while he took a good picture of my insurance he wouldn't let me hold his insurance card and kept moving it. He refused to give me his name or phone number and then he drove off. Private parking lots have different laws. Anyways, I don't wanna make a claim on insurance but I still reported it just in case he - being a dick - wants to make a claim as we were backing out at the same time. I just didn't have enough time to pull back in once I realized he was going for broke. Mostly because I bought the car already with two minor dents in it and my deductible is going to be about how much the damage is I want to try paintless dent repair. I maybe able to get the two other dents fixed too!

 

So what say you?
 

 


Metropolis
Posted 12 March 2018 - 02:03 PM

Metropolis

    

  
  
I had it done on my rear bumper. It looks better than it did before, but it is still noticable of you're looking right at it.

Ms. Spam
Posted 12 March 2018 - 06:50 PM

Ms. Spam

    

  
  
That's what I was thinking when I've been looking at pics online. If you know what to look for you know. I don't mind it is it's minor. I've had a couple of rock dents. Thanks.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 14 March 2018 - 04:09 AM

El Chalupacabra

    

  
  

I've had it done to my truck, which I purchased used. Generally, paintless dent removal work on dents smaller than half dollar size, and usually best on quarter size or smaller.  I had a hand full of door dings prior to purchase, which were fixed with paintless dent removal. The dealer I purchased through offered to repair them for free. Since they were small to begin with, most were fixed and very hard to spot, since it's white paint.  A couple of slightly larger dents are still there, but are smaller and less noticeable than before.  

 

I'd say it really depends on how much the paintless dent guy wants to charge VS your deductible, and if your insurance will raise rates after the claim.  Many insurances won't raise your rates, but sometimes just won't lower them on your renewal date.  It also depends on how meticulous you are with your car.   On my truck, I can live with it.  If it were on my hot rod, then no.  


Ms. Spam
Posted 14 March 2018 - 08:51 AM

Ms. Spam

    

  
  

My car is a used 2013 Prius I got with a low 30K in miles. I bought in 2016 for 15K and it had a big ding in the rear  quarter panel and a rock ding and a scratch in on one door. The tow ball dent is bigger than a silver dollar and I see it every time I go out my car and it bothers me. Taking it today to get my estimate. I am like you, I am okay with slight imperfections this one just crawls up inside of me and makes me mad. Every time I think about that dude and how carelessly he just backed out  :angry: .


El Chalupacabra
Posted 14 March 2018 - 05:47 PM

El Chalupacabra

    

  
  

My car is a used 2013 Prius I got with a low 30K in miles. I bought in 2016 for 15K and it had a big ding in the rear  quarter panel and a rock ding and a scratch in on one door. The tow ball dent is bigger than a silver dollar and I see it every time I go out my car and it bothers me. Taking it today to get my estimate. I am like you, I am okay with slight imperfections this one just crawls up inside of me and makes me mad. Every time I think about that dude and how carelessly he just backed out  :angry: .

Well hopefully the estimate goes well.  However, if it were me, and if there isn't that big a difference between the paintless dent removal and taking it in to a body shop, then I would say do the latter and get it fixed right (assuming its something you can afford).  It all depends on your policy and what company you are with, but I think it is worth at least calling your insurance and seeing if your rates will go up if you filed a claim (and assuming your deductible is affordable, too).  

 

Back in 2010, I was on vacation in San Diego, and was in a very small and crowded parking lot.  I clipped a Ford Escape and did some significant damage to the bumper.  I did the right thing and left a note for the owner (turned out it was someone else on vacation and that was their rental), and filed a claim with my insurance company.  They took care of the Escape, and never raised my rates at all.  It's worth checking, at least. 


Marc DuQuesne
Posted 14 March 2018 - 06:49 PM

Marc DuQuesne

    

  
  
A guy backed into my car (parked) at the gas station a while back. Hit it right in the driver door and nearly put his hitch through. I was pretty pissed at first (and still am about someone backing up without looking behind them, I gave him an earful about how lucky he was that his blind stupid ass found my car and not a kid), but I put so many miles on it that it doesn't really matter. It's going to be dead in less than two years no matter what, and the window still goes over half way down. Didn't even worry about an insurance claim, just yanked it halfway straight with a suction cup.

Depends on what you want out of your vehicle. I once spent weeks working on just the front fenders of a 34' Ford. There wasn't a speck of Bondo in that job, nor was there more than a quarter of the original material. I won't spend a couple hours on the driver door of my Buick. I personally have never tried paintless repair (auto-corrected to "pointless repair" at first, which made me giggle) though, that's in that in-between place I never go.

Ms. Spam
Posted 14 March 2018 - 10:10 PM

Ms. Spam

    

  
  
My ocd like car issues make the dent the guy made pretty top in my mind. Body shop actually recommended pointless dent repair as the damage is under the deductible. But I can go either route.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 15 March 2018 - 12:50 PM

El Chalupacabra

    

  
  

Whichever way you go, hope it works out for you.  


Ms. Spam
Posted 15 March 2018 - 10:30 PM

Ms. Spam

    

  
  

Thanks. The insurance called today to finally record my statement. He hasn't called so I guess he's not going to make a claim. I haven't gone in yet to do the dent repair. I did get a quote of $195 and they're fixing some door dings!


  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

El Chalupacabra
Posted 16 March 2018 - 05:44 PM

El Chalupacabra

    

  
  

That's not a bad price, especially if they are going to fix other dings, as well.


