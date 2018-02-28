Jump to content

Holy hell! This place is still around?!?

Started by Darth Squats , February 28 2018 02:44 PM

8 replies to this topic

Darth Squats
Posted 28 February 2018 - 02:44 PM

Darth Squats

Haven't been around in a long time, just kinda shocked! Wassup?
  • Ryn +1 this

Tex
Posted 28 February 2018 - 03:04 PM

Tex

It's not really here.  Never was.  Just a bad dream.  Much like the prequels.


Tank
Posted 28 February 2018 - 03:05 PM

Tank

Only us ****ty people are left.
  • Ryn +1 this

Darth Krawlie
Posted 28 February 2018 - 06:53 PM

Darth Krawlie

Your mom is still around

David
Posted 28 February 2018 - 09:37 PM

David

WHERE THE **** YOU BEEN????


monkeygirl
Posted 02 March 2018 - 12:51 PM

monkeygirl

what's going on now?


Darth Krawlie
Posted 02 March 2018 - 01:03 PM

Darth Krawlie

asphinctersayswhat?


Tank
Posted 02 March 2018 - 09:44 PM

Tank

stonecoldsayswhut

Sheep Murderer
Posted Today, 11:53 AM

Sheep Murderer

I thought about doing this as an April Fool's joke. Apparently people still live here. Either that or its angry spirits haunting the website. Are all of you dead?


