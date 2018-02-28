Haven't been around in a long time, just kinda shocked! Wassup?
Holy hell! This place is still around?!?
Started by Darth Squats , February 28 2018 02:44 PM
#1
Posted 28 February 2018 - 02:44 PM
- Ryn +1 this
#2
Posted 28 February 2018 - 03:04 PM
It's not really here. Never was. Just a bad dream. Much like the prequels.
#3
Posted 28 February 2018 - 03:05 PM
Only us ****ty people are left.
- Ryn +1 this
#4
Posted 28 February 2018 - 06:53 PM
Your mom is still around
#5
Posted 28 February 2018 - 09:37 PM
WHERE THE **** YOU BEEN????
#6
Posted 02 March 2018 - 12:51 PM
what's going on now?
#7
Posted 02 March 2018 - 01:03 PM
asphinctersayswhat?
#8
Posted 02 March 2018 - 09:44 PM
stonecoldsayswhut
#9
Posted Today, 11:53 AM
I thought about doing this as an April Fool's joke. Apparently people still live here. Either that or its angry spirits haunting the website. Are all of you dead?