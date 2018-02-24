"Return to Ord Mantell": Book 11 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 1:



Zekk takes a wooden staff into the forest of Yavin IV as part of an important test. He battles a tree that uses its vines and branches to lash out at him. During this fight, his staff is ripped away and, in anger, he reaches out to free it and try to free himself. Zekk recognizes where this success is coming from and stops. He calms himself and tells the tree that he is not its prey.



Luke Skywalker is proud that Zekk has learned to reject the darkness he was taught at the Shadow Academy. Zekk feels he has too far to go in his relearning of the Force. He’s afraid to do the same things he did there, lest he return to his old ways. Luke suggests they find something else for him to do to practice his abilities. Zekk should find something he enjoys and utilize the Force in that way.



That evening, Luke gathers some of his students around a campfire. He explains that Jedi Knights protected the Republic but it’s important to recognize when being protected is a good or bad thing.



They cannot shelter everyone from every bad thing that could happen. He explains how his Uncle Owen wanted to protect him from the galaxy and from what would happen if Luke found out his father was Darth Vader. This protection also extended to keeping Luke from following his dreams. His heart was in the right place, but, if he had been successful, Luke would be a moisture farmer and the Empire might still be in power.



Challenges make them strong. He introduces them to two of his original students. One is Kyp Durron who escaped the spice mines of Kessel to become a Jedi trainee, only to fall sway to the spirit of the Dark Lord of the Sith Exar Kun. The other is Streen who briefly fell under Kun’s spell.



Luke explains how both learned from their mistakes and have been Jedi Knights for over 10 years.



Knowing that Kyp is a good friend of their father’s, Jacen and Jaina decide to send a message that Kyp has returned to Yavin IV.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------