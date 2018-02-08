Jump to content

2018 Winter Olympics

Started by Ms. Spam , February 07 2018 10:27 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 07 February 2018 - 10:27 PM

Watching?

 

I hear it is so cold skis break on the snow's surface.


Poe Dameron
Posted 08 February 2018 - 04:41 AM

Did it start?


Metropolis
Posted 08 February 2018 - 06:59 AM

I think there were events ahead of the opening ceremonies.

Ms. Spam
Posted 08 February 2018 - 08:17 AM

Curling! We beat Russia in our first round of curling.

 

Tonight is the opening ceremony.


Jacen123
Posted 08 February 2018 - 09:29 PM

*Olympic Athletes from Russia


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

Poe Dameron
Posted 12 February 2018 - 05:30 AM

I'm gonna be honest.  I'm not watching any of it.


Ms. Spam
Posted 12 February 2018 - 03:57 PM

I'm loving this stuff. I cross country ski and loved the story about the guy who's pole broke from Germany and he fell and was in the last group and he pushed and pushed and he won gold. Imagine if he's still stayed in the running how far away he would have won instead of it was a neck and neck race to the end with this other guy.

 

Speed skating is also fantastic. The happy kid from DC qualified and I'm so happy for her. Hiney Biney!

 

The winds have been so strong that some events were shortened and some events moved. The opening ceremony was neat. Drones drones drones!


The Choc
Posted 12 February 2018 - 05:16 PM

Yeah, I didn't get that. It's the friggin winter Olympics and they are shortening events cause it's too cold?


Ms. Spam
Posted 12 February 2018 - 08:10 PM

You can see it in the snow how cold it is. When they collapse at the finish line in the nicely raked snow the ridges don't even move for cross country events, it's so icey hard on top that the body doesn't even leave an imprint and they don't wanna lay down on top of it.

 

I can see postponing or taking down attempts from 3 to 2 for some of the high flying type events like freestyle snowboarding or the Super G because I don't want to see athletes die in horrible accidents.

 

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are wearing a little thin as commentators.


Ms. Spam
Posted 13 February 2018 - 02:55 PM

Is anyone confused about the Russians competing? Russia was banned because of doping and cheating so the Russians that are competing in this Olympics are doing it as a kind of the people of Russia with a flag for the Olympics instead of the Russian flag.


Poe Dameron
Posted 13 February 2018 - 04:52 PM

Nothing to really be confused about.  The Olympics pretended to come down hard on the Russians for systemic doping, but really it was just symbolic.  They've even got Russian teams.

 

The whole thing was a farce.


Ms. Spam
Posted 13 February 2018 - 06:33 PM

That's what's so dumb. It's like me banning kids from class for being cheaters but then saying, yeah, okay, you can come in and play.


Ms. Spam
Posted 18 February 2018 - 10:37 PM

Russian doping in curling! Hahaha!

Poe Dameron
Posted 21 February 2018 - 04:53 PM

Russian doping in curling! Hahaha!

They're just doping for the sake of doping at this point.


The Choc
Posted 21 February 2018 - 05:00 PM

One thing I hate is when the same sport has different styles and events. What I mean is this: I was watching X Country Skiing and they had to do half the race in the classic style and half in free style. This is moronic. It's like saying "ok, we are going to play baseball. first few innings you have to choke up on the bat, then last few innings you can't". Its stupid, whatever the fastest way to do it, you do it. Same thing in swimming. Lets have all these different strokes. Let's see who is fastest at swimming in a slower manner. Makes no sense. 


Ms. Spam
Posted 21 February 2018 - 06:41 PM

I am wondering if they had to expand it because so few people do cross country skiing now that the discipline does not have that many who can compete in either freestyle or classic for a full team in relay. The women had to rely on a lady who hadn't had a chance to practice much at the distance she had to go for her lap and she was a terrible starter. GO NORWAY.

So I was kind of sad to see the mens hockey team for USA booted. They were mostly college kids and b or c leagers as no NHL guys are there paying against people who play in respective NHL leagues in their countries.

Ms. Spam
Posted 22 February 2018 - 07:50 PM

Women's hockey won! YAY!

Also the finish for Cross Country Skiing where Jessie Diggins kicked a Norwegian and a Swedes butt getting to the finish line. NICE!
