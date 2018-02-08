2018 Winter Olympics

I'm loving this stuff. I cross country ski and loved the story about the guy who's pole broke from Germany and he fell and was in the last group and he pushed and pushed and he won gold. Imagine if he's still stayed in the running how far away he would have won instead of it was a neck and neck race to the end with this other guy.

Speed skating is also fantastic. The happy kid from DC qualified and I'm so happy for her. Hiney Biney!

The winds have been so strong that some events were shortened and some events moved. The opening ceremony was neat. Drones drones drones!