This is interesting. I was not aware of a lot of this stuff.
To be honest, I always loved how good the Nemoidians looked, especially their facial expressions. The creatures in Jabba's Palace in Return of the Jedi look rather chintzy to me now and worse than CG creatures.
The Practical Effects of the Prequels (yes, the prequels)
Started by Zerimar Nyliram , Yesterday, 05:48 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM
Amazing miniature work shot with no-ready-for primetime digital cameras and killed by over-comping. Even now, just 10 years later, the same stuff would look 100x better with today's cameras.
Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM
I have Lorne Peterson's book. It's so incredible.
Posted Today, 02:13 AM
Plus I just think CGI sucked back then. So the stuff that was CGI looked really bad. TPM came out when? Late 90s? CGI kind of only started getting legs then. And like the graphics of the gaming industry, improved on itself at a rapid pace. So the CGI that was used dated very quickly.