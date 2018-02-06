Jump to content

Photo

Game of Thrones Producers Making Star Wars Films

Started by Poe Dameron , Yesterday, 04:17 PM

29 replies to this topic

Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM

Poe Dameron

That's the word.  They'll be another spinoff of sorts like Johnson's take.

 

Y'know, a year or two ago I might have been hyped, but those two have face-planted now that they've gotten past Martin's work.  I have deep concerns about handing them a franchise without a road map.  They are a hot commodity at the moment though.


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM

The Choc

That's a little rough of an assessment. Season 6 was also past Martin's work and has a few of the best episodes of the series, including probably the #1 best episode "The Winds of Winter." And even season 7 which isn't one of my favorite seasons I wouldn't go anywhere near calling a face plant. 


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 04:32 PM

The Choc

My question now is release dates. Nothing is set after December 2019. We have Johnson's trilogy and the B+W series now both announced though. What they announced today no chance is ready for a 2020 release. Question is can Johnson get his first movie done by December 2020? Obviously we have no idea if he's done much work on it but he seemingly has still been busy with TLJ press stuff till recently. Considering that is a trilogy which is a pretty big enterprise it seems like there could be some legwork that could take longer than simply making one movie. So Im not sure his movie could even be done by December 2020, although it's possible. 

 

No other Star Wars Story movies have been announced, you'd think if a standalone were gonna come out in 2020 they'd have to kinda get going on that soon. 


Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 05:14 PM

Poe Dameron

Considering that is a trilogy which is a pretty big enterprise it seems like there could be some legwork that could take longer than simply making one movie. So Im not sure his movie could even be done by December 2020, although it's possible.

 

That's almost 3 years away.  It would give Johnson more time than Abrams had.  Seems perfectly possible.  I'm guessing this is their plan:

 

2020:  Johnson 1

2021:  Benioff and Weiss 1

2022:  Johnson 2

2023:  Benioff and Weiss 2

2024:  Johnson 3

2025:  Episode X


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM

The Choc

Yeah, you could be right but based on what they've said about it being in a time and place never before seen in Star Wars could be more extensive pre production in terms of designs and coming up with different looking ships and overall aesthetics. Maybe not. Im just saying it's not a slam dunk the movie would be ready by then. 


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM

Tank

This is what I assumed too. Seems like they are moving away from the spin-off stories. Which, outside of no Obi-Wan movie, is probably good. The big Disney call also makes mention of multiple SW TV projects for Disney's upcoming streaming service-- so that may be what we get for awhile instead of a movie every year.

The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM

The Choc

This will be a challenge for them to avoid confusion among the general movie going audience. I mean that's not anyone here problem, but it will be interesting to see how they do it. Will each trilogy get its own name? Ofcourse that would lead to overlong names like: Star Wars: The So and So Trilogy: The So and So name.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

This is what I get for saying more Star Wars is always a good thing.
El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

El Chalupacabra

This is what I assumed too. Seems like they are moving away from the spin-off stories. Which, outside of no Obi-Wan movie, is probably good. The big Disney call also makes mention of multiple SW TV projects for Disney's upcoming streaming service-- so that may be what we get for awhile instead of a movie every year.

 

One thing that I always liked about Star Wars under Lucas was that at least there was an over all story that unified them.  I know that there were some aspects that were fluid,  and there were many changes, but there was an overall story that was mapped out the OT, and later the PT.    

 

If the Johnson and Benoiff/Weiss  trilogies have their own overall stories that is mapped out prior to starting, then I am all for it.  And it is probably for the best that each trilogy has its own writers.  Not to criticize TLJ, but the one thing that shook my confidence in that trilogy is in TFA, JJ set up a bunch of stuff only to have Johnson knock them down.  You can tell there are two writers with two visions and ideas where the trilogy needs to go.  They probably would have been better off just having JJ do Episodes 7,8, & 9.    


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 07:07 PM

Tank

They've said Rian Johnson is making a trilogy-- but they didn't say that was the case for B+W-- the said a 3-picture deal. They could be handling a trio of one-offs, or making standalone films with the same characters.

Basically what we're getting now is the EU in screen form.

Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM

Poe Dameron

Not to criticize TLJ, but the one thing that shook my confidence in that trilogy is in TFA, JJ set up a bunch of stuff only to have Johnson knock them down.

 

I've heard that complaint a lot, but I'm not sure where it comes from.  The only thing that Johnson tossed to the side was Snoke.  I think he gets blamed for Rey's parents not conforming to the complainer's fan theory as well, but I'm pretty sure that was the plan all along.


Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

Filthy Jawa

Also Luke tossing the lightsabre, Hux being a buffoon, Phasma being a nothing, Maz being a nothing...

The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM

The Choc

I wouldnt say he discarded Snoke either, I never thought we'd get much info on him. I think the issue was that alot of fans thought some stuff that was not explained or not resolved in TFA was left that way to be expanded upon in the next movie. When in fact those things were left that way in the name of expediency in TFA itself. 


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:21 PM

The Choc

Also Luke tossing the lightsabre, Hux being a buffoon, Phasma being a nothing, Maz being a nothing...

 

Phasma and Maz have small roles in the first movie. Are you saying that every character who appears in TFA role has to be expanded upon in the next movie.


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 07:24 PM

Metropolis

Are we sure they are working on films or are they working on material for Disney's streaming service a la Netflix?

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

They're not. Bob Iger mentioned in today's earnings call they were close to making an announcement on that.

Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 07:27 PM

Poe Dameron

Also Luke tossing the lightsabre, Hux being a buffoon, Phasma being a nothing, Maz being a nothing...

Hux was nothing in TFA.  Phasma was nothing in TFA.  Maz was dead for all we knew in TFA.

 

Luke tossing the lightsaber was just an unexpected payoff to what Abrams laid out.  It's not like it was going to be a major plot point either way.


Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM

Filthy Jawa

No, but characters played by KNOWN actors who are IN the movie tend to make one think there might be some development. Why even bother paying Lupita or Gwendoline? Was either scene actually necessary?
I wonder how many characters of a similar billing (who didn't die) failed to make it to the next film in the OT? I can't think of any. Is it so strange to think that there is a structure where you establish your characters in the first film and then follow them through the series? I don't care about Maz or Phasma, but it's clearly a conscious choice to rock the boat for RJ to do what he did.

The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

The Choc

Yeah, I mean Phasma is played by the 13th most important actor on a TV show and there is no precedent for a famous actor doing voice work. Should they have hired less talented actors for the parts so that people wouldn't jump to conclusions about their importance or lack thereof? 


Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM

Filthy Jawa

Okay. I'm just defending what someone else said. I think it's valid.

Some of you think there was absolutely no attempt by RJ to punk the audience or mess with people's expectations. With all due respect I think you're wrong, I think he did exactly that, but there's no point in arguing it in circles.
The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM

The Choc

Yeah, I mean would you rather a movie go exactly the way you figure it will?


Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 08:16 PM

Poe Dameron

Okay. I'm just defending what someone else said. I think it's valid.

Some of you think there was absolutely no attempt by RJ to punk the audience or mess with people's expectations. With all due respect I think you're wrong, I think he did exactly that, but there's no point in arguing it in circles.

I don't think Maz, Hux, or Phasma mean much because they were always minor characters.  It's basically complaining that Johnson continued using them the same way they had been before.  I just don't see the complaint there outside of maybe Hux, who I thought could have been portrayed with more competence to increase him as a threat.  But not really more screen time.  And it didn't really go against what we'd seen from him before.

 

I feel more annoyed with Abrams leaving these open-ended things sitting around with no resolution in mind.  I mean, he seems to have created and marketed a character like Phasma and I don't believe he had a gameplan of what to do with her.  Same with Snoke.  Same with Finn, who Johnson felt the need to shoehorn in his own side-quest to the film's detriment.  Maz is still around if Abrams wants to do anything with her.  I never particularly felt she was going to be a central character, but whatever.

 

As far as it goes, I don't think Johnson was particularly messing with the audience in a trollish way.  He was just left with all these silly mystery boxes that were empty and worked with them as best he could.


Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

Filthy Jawa

Right, cuz that's what I was saying, clearly. Thanks for the thoughtful response.
The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

The Choc

I'm not crazy about how much of a buffoon Hux is shown to be in the first sequence of the movie but I do think showing him as a weak leader works going back to a plot thread from TFA.

 

Han near the end of TFA tells Kylo that Snoke doesn't care about him, is only using him for his power and will throw him away when hes done with him. Now this doesn't turn Kylo back to good but I think he does sense the truth of the statement. Now go to TLJ, we see Hux as a weak leader in the first sequence. Then the first thing Snoke says to Kylo is basically how weakness properly sharpened is a powerful took, referring to Hux. I think Kylo takes this and pairs this with what his father told him. "Am I weakness sharpened too? Am I just a sharpened tool like Hux?" He realizes that yeah, thats basically it. Now he doesn't use this conclusion to do what you'd hope and turn back to the good side but he does use this conclusion later in the movie when he decides to kill Snoke.

 

So really atlhough I don't love just how much of a buffoon Hux is made to be early in TLJ I do think showing him to be weak works back and with one of the most important and best scenes in TFA. 


Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 09:33 PM

Poe Dameron

I'm not crazy about how much of a buffoon Hux is shown to be in the first sequence of the movie but I do think showing him as a weak leader works going back to a plot thread from TFA.

 

Han near the end of TFA tells Kylo that Snoke doesn't care about him, is only using him for his power and will throw him away when hes done with him. Now this doesn't turn Kylo back to good but I think he does sense the truth of the statement. Now go to TLJ, we see Hux as a weak leader in the first sequence. Then the first thing Snoke says to Kylo is basically how weakness properly sharpened is a powerful took, referring to Hux. I think Kylo takes this and pairs this with what his father told him. "Am I weakness sharpened too? Am I just a sharpened tool like Hux?" He realizes that yeah, thats basically it. Now he doesn't use this conclusion to do what you'd hope and turn back to the good side but he does use this conclusion later in the movie when he decides to kill Snoke.

 

So really atlhough I don't love just how much of a buffoon Hux is made to be early in TLJ I do think showing him to be weak works back and with one of the most important and best scenes in TFA. 

Interesting thought and I won't dispute it.

 

It is still a concern, though, that it means that both Hux and Kylo Ren are tools for a greater power.  As mentioned earlier, neither are particularly threatening as the top level boss and it damages them as threats going forward.  It almost feels as though you don't need the Resistance as these two are going to bring down the New Order as the lone power in the galaxy via their own set of flaws.


