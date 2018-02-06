Game of Thrones Producers Making Star Wars Films

Okay. I'm just defending what someone else said. I think it's valid.



Some of you think there was absolutely no attempt by RJ to punk the audience or mess with people's expectations. With all due respect I think you're wrong, I think he did exactly that, but there's no point in arguing it in circles.

I don't think Maz, Hux, or Phasma mean much because they were always minor characters. It's basically complaining that Johnson continued using them the same way they had been before. I just don't see the complaint there outside of maybe Hux, who I thought could have been portrayed with more competence to increase him as a threat. But not really more screen time. And it didn't really go against what we'd seen from him before.

I feel more annoyed with Abrams leaving these open-ended things sitting around with no resolution in mind. I mean, he seems to have created and marketed a character like Phasma and I don't believe he had a gameplan of what to do with her. Same with Snoke. Same with Finn, who Johnson felt the need to shoehorn in his own side-quest to the film's detriment. Maz is still around if Abrams wants to do anything with her. I never particularly felt she was going to be a central character, but whatever.

As far as it goes, I don't think Johnson was particularly messing with the audience in a trollish way. He was just left with all these silly mystery boxes that were empty and worked with them as best he could.