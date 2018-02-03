Jump to content

The Last Jedi Comic book series

Started by El Chalupacabra , Today, 01:04 PM

El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 01:04 PM

El Chalupacabra

https://screenrant.c...vel-new-scenes/

 

 

 


This May, writer Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels) joins artist Michael Walsh (Star Wars Annual, Hawkeye, The Vision) for a thrilling adaptation of the hit blockbuster STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, as they follow Rey, Poe and Finn in their adventures across the galaxy, featuring never-before-seen material!

The six-issue miniseries tells an all-new, exciting story that movie and comic fans alike will enjoy. It’s new Star Wars stories in a tale you already know: relive the magic of Rey’s heroism, Finn’s bravery and Poe’s daringness in STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI ADAPTATION, out this May!

 

 

 


El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 01:08 PM

El Chalupacabra

Interesting they are going to include additional material not seen in the film.  I wonder if this indicates that LF/Disney acknowledges some cut footage should have remained in the film, or if this is entirely new material, or a combination thereof.  Some are speculating there will be more backstory to Snoke, Luke, Rey, Kylo, etc. 


Filthy Jawa
Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Filthy Jawa

Is this a somewhat liberal use of the term "all-new"? Or is it all-new? Or is it an adaptation? I'm confused.
