"The Emperor's Plague": Book 10 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 1:



Jaina is released from the bacta tank where she has been recovering from her injuries on the dayside of Ryloth. Zekk meets her there. Lusa has been here and so have her parents and Master Skywalker.



Tenel Ka and Jacen end their turns in the tank, too. Jacen quips he’s glad they’re all bacta normal. Tenal Ka goes to visit her parents, Isolder and Teneniel Djo, who have arrived from Hapes. Her grandmother already has her spies at work uncovering information about the Diversity Alliance.



Lowie and Sirra go to visit Chewbacca while the twins return to their home to spend time with their parents and brother. This leaves Zekk alone to work on the Lightning Rod. He is surprised by the arrival of his old friend, Peckhum.



Aryn Dro Thul has come out of hiding to visit her son at Bornaryn headquarters. She asks what he knows. He explains that Nolaa Tarkona has formed a political organization called the Diversity Alliance that was intended to right the wrongs inflicted on non-humans in the past. Instead, she is focused on punishing humans.



A trader named Fonterrat found a cache of a virus that was designed specifically to kill humans. He gave two samples to Tarkona to prove what he had. He would only give her the location of the cache through an intermediary. Tarkona arranged for Bornan Thul to be the intermediary, sending a time-locked credit case with him. In exchange, Bornan received the navicomputer from Fonterrat’s ship with the location of the cache programmed into it. Fonterrat must have told Bornan what it was because he never met Nolaa Tarkona at the trade conference to give it to her.



She put out the bounty on him, but had the last laugh on Fonterrat who unknowingly carried his payment, tainted with one of the samples of the virus, to the all-human colony of Gammalin which was soon wiped out. Unfortunately for him, he was locked up by the colonists when they realized what happened and died when no one was left to care for him.



There’s already been an attack on Lusa at Yavin IV by someone wearing a New Republic uniform. They cannot be certain the Diversity Alliance does not have spies within the government.



If Nolaa Tarkona gets that virus, she will use it to kill all humans.



At the Solo house, See-Threepio serves nerf sausages that Han declares just like the ones Dewlanna used to make. The twins are surprised to learn that they will be speaking to the New Republic Senate tomorrow.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------