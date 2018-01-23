2017 NFL Super Bowl Pick'em

I wonder how much the ratings will be down this year. Viewership for the divisional round this year was down by 23 million, a 16% drop. Conference championship ratings were down 8%.

The divisional round as a whole was not down 23 million, I mean maybe if you added the 4 games together it was? But I've never seen ratings listed in a cumulative manner like that: The games were down as compared to the same timeslot last year:

1-Falcons-Eagles was down 5% from last years Seahawks-Falcons

2-Titans-Patriots was down 9% from Texans-Patriots last year

3-Jaguars-Steelers was down 7% from last years Chiefs Steelers

4-Saints-Vikings was down 23% from last years Packers-Cowboys

Obviously the largest is the last one but that's mostly down to the fact that the Pack and Boys are two of the biggest national teams in the league. Ratings are down across the board but really not 16%. The 23 million figure may be total viewership across all 4 games, in fact it has to be. Which is alot of people to be sure but also alot of the same people. Basically its not like 23 million less individuals decided to watch the divisional playoffs. What you said could be factually true but is misleading.