2017 NFL Super Bowl Pick'em
#1
Posted 23 January 2018 - 05:39 PM
#2
Posted 23 January 2018 - 05:52 PM
New England
How can you pick against them?
#3
Posted 23 January 2018 - 06:22 PM
Can we toss in a few Vegas-style pick-ems as well? Like the spread, which team scores first, first to get a sack, first to recover a turnover, the MVP, how many FG and TDs, time of possession, who will be the MVP, what color Kool-Aid will be poured on the coach, etc.?
There's also the question of whether the Patriots can finally score a point in the 1st quarter after seven tries.
#4
Posted 23 January 2018 - 06:52 PM
And just to be contrarian against Krawlie I pick Philly!
#5
Posted 23 January 2018 - 11:28 PM
****ing Patriots
#6
Posted 24 January 2018 - 07:28 PM
Myself, I kinda enjoy the Patriot hate. They do everything I want. They play the game that actually matters (on the field, and in the front office), while being outright dismissive of the BS game that the sports media thinks is important. People hate them, and they don't give a crap because giving a crap would distract from the business of winning the next game. Making people love you takes time and effort, better to give clipped answers week after week so that the press gets bored and you can get back to work.
I wish all athletes and coaches had that view.
#7
Posted 24 January 2018 - 08:06 PM
#8
Posted 24 January 2018 - 11:39 PM
I don't really hate them that much. There is no doubt they have been an amazing franchise for however many years now. I just really wanted to see another team in the Super Bowl. It would have been especially nice to see a team like Jacksonville make it after being so terrible for so long.
#9
Posted 26 January 2018 - 10:24 AM
New England's 10th Super Bowl. Tom Brady's 8th Super Bowl. Amazing. What Jacob said. Although, the Eagles scored a lot on that Minny defense.
#10
Posted 27 January 2018 - 07:02 PM
#11
Posted 03 February 2018 - 09:51 AM
#12
Posted 03 February 2018 - 02:07 PM
I'm kinda excited guys! I have super bowl snacking planned. Bring on the commercials, games, smack talk and Justin Timberlake and (oh gawd this is hard for a Cowboys fan to say) GO EAGLES!
#13
Posted 03 February 2018 - 06:16 PM
#14
Posted 04 February 2018 - 07:55 AM
Winner: Patriots
Spread: +5
Total Points: 38
First score: Eagles
Will the Patriots score in the 1st Quarter (they haven't in a Brady Super Bowl yet): No
First sack: Patriots
First turnover recovery: Patriots
MVP: Brady
Time of possession: Patriots 32-Eagles 28
Kool-Aid color: None
Can we toss in a few Vegas-style pick-ems as well? Like the spread, which team scores first, first to get a sack, first to recover a turnover, the MVP, how many FG and TDs, time of possession, who will be the MVP, what color Kool-Aid will be poured on the coach, etc.?
#15
Posted 04 February 2018 - 08:35 AM
I think the Eagles will actually get the first turnover return and Eagles win.
#16
Posted 04 February 2018 - 08:37 AM
Also the first one to be blamed for cheating will be the Pats.
#17
Posted 04 February 2018 - 08:46 AM
https://sports.yahoo...-210307939.html
*Robert Clyde Drew, beloved husband, father, and Papa, drew his last breath on January 25, 2018, mainly, we suspect, to prevent himself from having to watch the Patriots and Eagles in the Super Bowl. A loyal Cowboys fan, he died peacefully with his daughter by his side, knowing full well that Dez, did, in fact, catch the ball."
#18
Posted 04 February 2018 - 01:14 PM
Eagles
With every bit if bike from the bottom of my stomach do I make that pick.
#19
Posted 04 February 2018 - 01:39 PM
Also the first one to be blamed for cheating will be the Pats.
I wonder how many games the Patriots have won over the years because the other team was distracted by paranoia.
#20
Posted 04 February 2018 - 03:01 PM
#21
Posted 04 February 2018 - 04:45 PM
#22
Posted 04 February 2018 - 04:46 PM
I wonder how much the ratings will be down this year. Viewership for the divisional round this year was down by 23 million, a 16% drop. Conference championship ratings were down 8%.
The divisional round as a whole was not down 23 million, I mean maybe if you added the 4 games together it was? But I've never seen ratings listed in a cumulative manner like that: The games were down as compared to the same timeslot last year:
1-Falcons-Eagles was down 5% from last years Seahawks-Falcons
2-Titans-Patriots was down 9% from Texans-Patriots last year
3-Jaguars-Steelers was down 7% from last years Chiefs Steelers
4-Saints-Vikings was down 23% from last years Packers-Cowboys
Obviously the largest is the last one but that's mostly down to the fact that the Pack and Boys are two of the biggest national teams in the league. Ratings are down across the board but really not 16%. The 23 million figure may be total viewership across all 4 games, in fact it has to be. Which is alot of people to be sure but also alot of the same people. Basically its not like 23 million less individuals decided to watch the divisional playoffs. What you said could be factually true but is misleading.
#23
Posted 04 February 2018 - 04:47 PM
Either way, Go Pats
#24
Posted 04 February 2018 - 04:51 PM
I'd say the 8% number from the Title Games is probably a fair to account for the general decline in NFL interest this year, although even that number is partially inflated due to the lack of star power at QB for 3 of the 4 teams.
Ratings probably will be a bit down, but I'd bet its 5% or less.