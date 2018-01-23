Jump to content

Photo

2017 NFL Super Bowl Pick'em

Started by Ms. Spam , January 23 2018 05:39 PM

60 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 23 January 2018 - 05:39 PM

Ms. Spam

Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

Darth Krawlie
Posted 23 January 2018 - 05:52 PM

Darth Krawlie

New England

 

How can you pick against them?


Poe Dameron
Posted 23 January 2018 - 06:22 PM

Poe Dameron

Can we toss in a few Vegas-style pick-ems as well?  Like the spread, which team scores first, first to get a sack, first to recover a turnover, the MVP, how many FG and TDs, time of possession, who will be the MVP, what color Kool-Aid will be poured on the coach, etc.?

 

There's also the question of whether the Patriots can finally score a point in the 1st quarter after seven tries.


Ms. Spam
Posted 23 January 2018 - 06:52 PM

Ms. Spam

Sure. Why not? This is about having fun.

And just to be contrarian against Krawlie I pick Philly!

Jacen123
Posted 23 January 2018 - 11:28 PM

Jacen123

****ing Patriots


Poe Dameron
Posted 24 January 2018 - 07:28 PM

Poe Dameron

Myself, I kinda enjoy the Patriot hate.  They do everything I want.  They play the game that actually matters (on the field, and in the front office), while being outright dismissive of the BS game that the sports media thinks is important.  People hate them, and they don't give a crap because giving a crap would distract from the business of winning the next game.  Making people love you takes time and effort, better to give clipped answers week after week so that the press gets bored and you can get back to work.

 

I wish all athletes and coaches had that view.


Ms. Spam
Posted 24 January 2018 - 08:06 PM

Ms. Spam

The cheater thing is coming up big time this week in my circles but I have a lot of NE haters in my family and at work. I just hope it's not a bum game like the Minnesota Philly game was.

Jacen123
Posted 24 January 2018 - 11:39 PM

Jacen123

Myself, I kinda enjoy the Patriot hate.  They do everything I want.  They play the game that actually matters (on the field, and in the front office), while being outright dismissive of the BS game that the sports media thinks is important.  People hate them, and they don't give a crap because giving a crap would distract from the business of winning the next game.  Making people love you takes time and effort, better to give clipped answers week after week so that the press gets bored and you can get back to work.

 

I wish all athletes and coaches had that view.

 

I don't really hate them that much.  There is no doubt they have been an amazing franchise for however many years now.  I just really wanted to see another team in the Super Bowl.  It would have been especially nice to see a team like Jacksonville make it after being so terrible for so long.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 26 January 2018 - 10:24 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

New England's 10th Super Bowl.  Tom Brady's 8th Super Bowl.  Amazing.  What Jacob said.  Although, the Eagles scored a lot on that Minny defense.


Robin
Posted 27 January 2018 - 07:02 PM

Robin

Pats gonna lose because the story so far is building to story defeats Villanueva nope not that it. villains . yes. Pats are the badness mmmmmn they will win only if second arts sexy cats acts. Secretion sectional scams. Second act. Them Carson wins next year

Tex
Posted 03 February 2018 - 09:51 AM

Tex

I would've picked the Patriots, but apparently I'm too late because they actually won yesterday.

Ms. Spam
Posted 03 February 2018 - 02:07 PM

Ms. Spam

I'm kinda excited guys! I have super bowl snacking planned. Bring on the commercials, games, smack talk and Justin Timberlake and (oh gawd this is hard for a Cowboys fan to say) GO EAGLES!


Tex
Posted 03 February 2018 - 06:16 PM

Tex

Any Cowboys fan who pulls for the Eqgles to win a Super Bowl is not a true Cowboys fan.

Poe Dameron
Posted 04 February 2018 - 07:55 AM

Poe Dameron

Winner:  Patriots
Spread: +5

Total Points: 38

First score: Eagles

Will the Patriots score in the 1st Quarter (they haven't in a Brady Super Bowl yet):  No

First sack: Patriots

First turnover recovery: Patriots

MVP: Brady

Time of possession: Patriots 32-Eagles 28

Kool-Aid color: None

 

Can we toss in a few Vegas-style pick-ems as well?  Like the spread, which team scores first, first to get a sack, first to recover a turnover, the MVP, how many FG and TDs, time of possession, who will be the MVP, what color Kool-Aid will be poured on the coach, etc.?


Ms. Spam
Posted 04 February 2018 - 08:35 AM

Ms. Spam

I think the Eagles will actually get the first turnover return and Eagles win.


Ms. Spam
Posted 04 February 2018 - 08:37 AM

Ms. Spam

Also the first one to be blamed for cheating will be the Pats.


Tex
Posted 04 February 2018 - 08:46 AM

Tex

Cowboys fan dies before Super Bowl, gets best possible obituary.

https://sports.yahoo...-210307939.html

*Robert Clyde Drew, beloved husband, father, and Papa, drew his last breath on January 25, 2018, mainly, we suspect, to prevent himself from having to watch the Patriots and Eagles in the Super Bowl. A loyal Cowboys fan, he died peacefully with his daughter by his side, knowing full well that Dez, did, in fact, catch the ball."
Metropolis
Posted 04 February 2018 - 01:14 PM

Metropolis

If I pick right do I get the honor of finishing the season undefeated? :p

Eagles

With every bit if bike from the bottom of my stomach do I make that pick.

Poe Dameron
Posted 04 February 2018 - 01:39 PM

Poe Dameron

Also the first one to be blamed for cheating will be the Pats.

I wonder how many games the Patriots have won over the years because the other team was distracted by paranoia.


Tex
Posted 04 February 2018 - 03:01 PM

Tex

I wonder how much the ratings will be down this year. Viewership for the divisional round this year was down by 23 million, a 16% drop. Conference championship ratings were down 8%.

Metropolis
Posted 04 February 2018 - 04:45 PM

Metropolis

Those rounds only have a regional appeal though.

The Choc
Posted 04 February 2018 - 04:46 PM

The Choc

I wonder how much the ratings will be down this year. Viewership for the divisional round this year was down by 23 million, a 16% drop. Conference championship ratings were down 8%.

 

 The divisional round as a whole was not down 23 million, I mean maybe if you added the 4 games together it was? But I've never seen ratings listed in a cumulative manner like that: The games were down as compared to the same timeslot last year:

 

1-Falcons-Eagles was down 5% from last years Seahawks-Falcons

2-Titans-Patriots was down 9% from Texans-Patriots last year

3-Jaguars-Steelers was down 7% from last years Chiefs Steelers

4-Saints-Vikings was down 23% from last years Packers-Cowboys

 

Obviously the largest is the last one but that's mostly down to the fact that the Pack and Boys are two of the biggest national teams in the league. Ratings are down across the board but really not 16%. The 23 million figure may be total viewership across all 4 games, in fact it has to be. Which is alot of people to be sure but also alot of the same people. Basically its not like 23 million less individuals decided to watch the divisional playoffs. What you said could be factually true but is misleading. 


The Choc
Posted 04 February 2018 - 04:47 PM

The Choc

Either way, Go Pats


The Choc
Posted 04 February 2018 - 04:51 PM

The Choc

I'd say the 8% number from the Title Games is probably a fair to account for the general decline in NFL interest this year, although even that number is partially inflated due to the lack of star power at QB for 3 of the 4 teams. 

 

Ratings probably will be a bit down, but I'd bet its 5% or less. 


Gamevet
Posted 04 February 2018 - 05:16 PM

Gamevet

I rooting for the filthy Eagles.
