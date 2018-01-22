Jump to content

Apology accepted

Started by Filthy Jawa , Yesterday, 06:48 PM

#1
Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM

Filthy Jawa

I just got to thinking, and maybe my thoughts have been thought before, but if you're Darth Vader, evil badass, arrogant ego maniac who plans to rule the galaxy, do you really bother to learn the names of the Imperial stooge officers on your ship?

I mean sure Tarkin..or any guy who's made Moff (whatever that is)..but Captain Needa? A guy you won't think twice about choking in his boots, along with so many others...are you really humble enough to learn his name in the first place?

Or do you learn it knowing you're gonna murder him later and you want to be sure you have that cool line when you do it?

#2
pavonis
Posted Yesterday, 07:12 PM

pavonis

I think a leader should know their immediate subordinates. Anakin/Vader was at least a competent military commander, and would know the names and abilities of his Star Destroyer captains. He probably picked them himself.

#3
Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

Filthy Jawa

Yeah, that would make sense for a normal leader, but for a psycho who kills his men at the drop of a hat?

#4
Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM

Jacen123

I think their names were on a Needa know basis for Vader.


#5
Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

Poe Dameron

You know, I just realized that Vader didn't kill any rebels after ANH.  Just two Imperial subordinates in ESB and the Emperor in RotJ.


#6
El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 02:43 AM

El Chalupacabra

You know, I just realized that Vader didn't kill any rebels after ANH.  Just two Imperial subordinates in ESB and the Emperor in RotJ.

I realized that years ago, and even wondered if Vader was subconsciously helping the Rebels or not.  He did not kill rebels personally in the films TESB and ROTJ, but he did order the invasion of Hoth which definitely resulted in rebel deaths.  But it could be argued the Empire would have eventually found the rebels.  Maybe Vader subconsciously put incompetents in charge to slow down the search for the Rebels and minimize casualties when they did find it. He also basically annexed  Bespin and placed it under Imperial rule, though we don't know if anyone died.  IN ROTJ, Vader didn't seem to kill anyone besides Palpatine, but he did command the fleet supporting the construction of Deathstar II.  We knew Vader wasn't a fan of the first Deathstar.  Was Deathstar II's construction behind schedule because Vader subtly interfered?  

 

Probably not, because the narrative is Vader was evil up until he decides to kill the Emperor, and my official opinion is Vader was evil and probably killed a lot of rebels and non combatants off screen between the movies, but it is fun to wonder if the good part of Vader and what was left of Anakin was still in there at some level helping the rebels without Vader consciously being aware.


