Apology accepted

You know, I just realized that Vader didn't kill any rebels after ANH. Just two Imperial subordinates in ESB and the Emperor in RotJ.

I realized that years ago, and even wondered if Vader was subconsciously helping the Rebels or not. He did not kill rebels personally in the films TESB and ROTJ, but he did order the invasion of Hoth which definitely resulted in rebel deaths. But it could be argued the Empire would have eventually found the rebels. Maybe Vader subconsciously put incompetents in charge to slow down the search for the Rebels and minimize casualties when they did find it. He also basically annexed Bespin and placed it under Imperial rule, though we don't know if anyone died. IN ROTJ, Vader didn't seem to kill anyone besides Palpatine, but he did command the fleet supporting the construction of Deathstar II. We knew Vader wasn't a fan of the first Deathstar. Was Deathstar II's construction behind schedule because Vader subtly interfered?

Probably not, because the narrative is Vader was evil up until he decides to kill the Emperor, and my official opinion is Vader was evil and probably killed a lot of rebels and non combatants off screen between the movies, but it is fun to wonder if the good part of Vader and what was left of Anakin was still in there at some level helping the rebels without Vader consciously being aware.