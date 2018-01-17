Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Film novelizations!
#1
Posted Today, 06:50 AM
2) what was your favorite moment in a film novel that weren't in the films? (These usually come from deleted scenes or script revisions so I always liked this ****)
3) did you ever read one of the novels before seeing the movie?
#2
Posted Today, 08:33 AM
1. The Last Jedi by Jason Fry. (Okay, okay, it hadn't come out yet, but I love everything Jason writes so it's pretty much a given.) I actually haven't read a film novelization since The Phantom Menace, (yes, this includes Revenge of the Sith, I just don't care to read it), although I've heard that Rogue One was pretty good so I might try it eventually.
2. The extended Luke and Obi-Wan conversation from Return of the Jedi. Completely non-canon now, but I always loved it and it informed so much of my prequel-era lore before those movies came out.
3. SACRILEGE!
#3
Posted Today, 10:00 AM
The OT novels area interesting because if the stuff in there that had to be scrapped for the sake of the series. Such as Obi Wan and Owen Lars being brothers. Also the idea the Palpatine was anti alien was kinda shelved.
#4
Posted Today, 10:10 AM
For instance it explains why Yoda suddenly bitched out when fighting the Emperor and it was an explanation that worked for me. That would have really bothered me otherwise. There are dozens of examples like this.
And before Tank weighs in, obviously this isn't the way it's supposed to go. The movie should be able to stand on its own without needing a novel to help you swallow it. But we live in the world we have ... not the world we wish we had. And in this world the novel made the movie really good so I have affection for it for that reason.
#5
Posted Today, 10:20 AM
1) Revenge of the Sith by Matthew Stover. Phenomenal book. Stover is also my favorite EU author, though his Star Wars work is rather limited, making him rather underrated.
2) Anakin's inner struggles represented as a metaphorical dragon. Nice touch.
3) No, I have not.
The prequel novelizations are pretty good in general, while the original Trilogy novelizations are rather lackluster. It's the complete opposite of the films themselves.
#6
Posted Today, 01:59 PM
I tried reading the PT books hoping that on the page the stories would seem more fluid and less stilted without bad acting, but most of them adopted a writing style I utterly despised.