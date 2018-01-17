Jump to content

Film novelizations!

Started by ShadowDog , Today, 06:50 AM

ShadowDog
Posted Today, 06:50 AM

ShadowDog

1) what was the best novelization of one of the Star Wars films?

2) what was your favorite moment in a film novel that weren't in the films? (These usually come from deleted scenes or script revisions so I always liked this ****)

3) did you ever read one of the novels before seeing the movie?

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Today, 08:33 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

1. The Last Jedi by Jason Fry. :p (Okay, okay, it hadn't come out yet, but I love everything Jason writes so it's pretty much a given.) I actually haven't read a film novelization since The Phantom Menace, (yes, this includes Revenge of the Sith, I just don't care to read it), although I've heard that Rogue One was pretty good so I might try it eventually. 

 

2. The extended Luke and Obi-Wan conversation from Return of the Jedi. Completely non-canon now, but I always loved it and it informed so much of my prequel-era lore before those movies came out.

 

3. SACRILEGE! 


Metropolis
Posted Today, 10:00 AM

Metropolis

I read AOTC and ROTS before the movies came out. I actually don't remember a lot of stuff from the novels off hand. I have a better recollection from the rest of the EU.

The OT novels area interesting because if the stuff in there that had to be scrapped for the sake of the series. Such as Obi Wan and Owen Lars being brothers. Also the idea the Palpatine was anti alien was kinda shelved.

ShadowDog
Posted Today, 10:10 AM

ShadowDog

I actually read ROTS before the movie came out cuz I figured we pretty much knew what was going to happen anyway. I've always believed that doing this made me actually like that movie, which is why it's my favorite novelization. It filled in some of the gaps and explained character motivations and just made the movie work. It explained every movie plothole.

For instance it explains why Yoda suddenly bitched out when fighting the Emperor and it was an explanation that worked for me. That would have really bothered me otherwise. There are dozens of examples like this.

And before Tank weighs in, obviously this isn't the way it's supposed to go. The movie should be able to stand on its own without needing a novel to help you swallow it. But we live in the world we have ... not the world we wish we had. And in this world the novel made the movie really good so I have affection for it for that reason.

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Today, 10:20 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

1) Revenge of the Sith by Matthew Stover. Phenomenal book. Stover is also my favorite EU author, though his Star Wars work is rather limited, making him rather underrated.

 

2) Anakin's inner struggles represented as a metaphorical dragon. Nice touch.

3) No, I have not.

The prequel novelizations are pretty good in general, while the original Trilogy novelizations are rather lackluster. It's the complete opposite of the films themselves.


Tank
Posted Today, 01:59 PM

Tank

The original Star Wars novel by Alan Dean Foster remains my favorite if only for the extra insight it provided back in the day when there was no EU. Hints of what happened to Vader that put him in the suit, the Clone Wars, a bunch of stuff was in that book-- some of which became canon, some, (like Owen being Ben's brother) did not.

I tried reading the PT books hoping that on the page the stories would seem more fluid and less stilted without bad acting, but most of them adopted a writing style I utterly despised.
