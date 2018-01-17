Film novelizations!

I actually read ROTS before the movie came out cuz I figured we pretty much knew what was going to happen anyway. I've always believed that doing this made me actually like that movie, which is why it's my favorite novelization. It filled in some of the gaps and explained character motivations and just made the movie work. It explained every movie plothole.



For instance it explains why Yoda suddenly bitched out when fighting the Emperor and it was an explanation that worked for me. That would have really bothered me otherwise. There are dozens of examples like this.



And before Tank weighs in, obviously this isn't the way it's supposed to go. The movie should be able to stand on its own without needing a novel to help you swallow it. But we live in the world we have ... not the world we wish we had. And in this world the novel made the movie really good so I have affection for it for that reason.

