Anyone following star wars rebels?

Rebels is great, it really feels like how the Alliance came together-- small cells coming together. It obviously took a lot of cues from the OT, but the last couple seasons are especially keyed into Rogue 1, which is cool.



The last couple seasons have felt a little like filler, and ultimately, it has the same issue that CW had-- we're being presented with pretty powerful force-users who are nowhere in sight in the OT, and I can't see Disney and Filoni outright killing two of their leads to solve the problem.

