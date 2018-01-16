It's no clone wars, but I'm almost done with season 2 and it's decent.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Anyone following star wars rebels?
Started by Stallion , Yesterday, 08:38 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM
I'm planning on binge-watching the entire series once it's done, just as I did with The Clone Wars. I am . . . not a great fan of Dave Filoni.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM
Rebels is great, it really feels like how the Alliance came together-- small cells coming together. It obviously took a lot of cues from the OT, but the last couple seasons are especially keyed into Rogue 1, which is cool.
The last couple seasons have felt a little like filler, and ultimately, it has the same issue that CW had-- we're being presented with pretty powerful force-users who are nowhere in sight in the OT, and I can't see Disney and Filoni outright killing two of their leads to solve the problem.
The last couple seasons have felt a little like filler, and ultimately, it has the same issue that CW had-- we're being presented with pretty powerful force-users who are nowhere in sight in the OT, and I can't see Disney and Filoni outright killing two of their leads to solve the problem.