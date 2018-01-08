"Jedi Bounty": Book 9 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 1:



On Yavin IV, Jacen, Jaina, Tenel Ka and Raynar sit around a campfire and miss their friend, Lowbacca. The Wookiee left several weeks ago with his friend, Raaba, and sister, Sirra, and hasn’t even contacted them. They worry that he has decided to join the Diversity Alliance.



Tenel Ka suggests that he may be prevented from contacting them or even returning to the academy. Ryloth will not allow them to speak to him when they get a connection through. Jaina suggests they go there in person.



They are attacked by a predator called a rakhmar which gashes Raynar’s leg before being cut to pieces by the lightsabers of the others. Em Teedee suggests one of them go back to the Temple for assistance.



Lusa appears and explains that she has a message. Tenel Ka’s grandmother is in orbit and the protective forces won’t let her down. When she found out that Master Skywalker isn’t here, she demanded to see Tenel Ka instead. She’ll be landing soon.



Lusa offers to carry Raynar back.



Ta’a Chume tells her granddaughter that her spies have uncovered information that makes the Diversity Alliance as devious as the Hapan Court. They seem to be more devoted to their hatred of humans than of any kind of unity among aliens.



Furthermore, the headquarters on Ryloth has been the beneficiary of the profits from ryll spice for the last two years. Ryll is the most lucrative of all spice. Those funds have been used to purchase weapons, hire bounty hunters and pay assasssins.



Apparently, leaving the Diversity Alliance is more dangerous than opposing it outright.

