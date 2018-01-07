Jump to content

Weaponizing hyperspace

Started by El Chalupacabra , Today, 10:41 AM

El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 10:41 AM

Last night I saw TLJ for the 3rd (and final time in the theater).  Now I am not sure why it took until now before something bothered me, but it probably is because the scene itself is actually a pretty damn good one:  when Holdo uses the rebel cruiser to ram Snoke's flag ship by making a jump to hyperspace.  What bothered me is the fact that this movie now officially weaponizes hyperspace jumps.  If this is now possible, what is to stop the rebels from mounting non-stop kamikaze missions on the First Order?  Have a Star destroyer you need to take out? Send 5 xwings in hyperspace and take out its bridge.  The First Order is building another Starkiller Base?  Easy, send a fleet of Rebel Cruisers to crash into it via hyperspace.  Hell, Poe could have saved a lot of lives and resources had he commanded the bombers loaded to the brim with mines and bombs to hyperspace into all of the First Order ships, as the rest of the fleet escaped!  Better yet, why not have completely automated ship sized hyperspace missiles packed with mega explosives that are sent by both sides that can take out entire planets, or even solar systems?

 

This, to me, opens a can of worms that I am not sure can be undone, and I would compare this to JJ's Star Trek Into Darkness that introduced the ability to transport from one planet to another, rendering star ship travel obsolete and pointless.  Now, I know this may be thinking about this idea too much, but that is what we do, isn't it?  How does weaponizing hyperspace in Star Wars make you feel?  Do you support it? If so, how do you defend the premise when asked why this isn't a standard practice? If you are against this concept, how do you put the genie back into the bottle, so to speak?


The Choc
Posted Today, 10:49 AM

I'd say because in general the Rebellion/Resistance are not fanatics who will sacrifice themselves in that way. Hell even at the end of the movie Rose prevents Finn from going kamikaze. Holdo already knew she was going to die when she stayed behind on the ship. This was a desperate time and required something desperate and crazy. 


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Today, 10:50 AM

The thing is, it only works if you have a big enough ship jumping to hyperspace. If you sent X-wings against a Star Destroyer, they'd go splat against its shields. So I don't think it's something that could be truly weaponized. You'd need an excess number of big ships and pilots willing to commit suicide without knowing if the plan will actually work. Even though Holdo's plan worked, the Supremacy still wasn't completely destroyed. It's weapons could have still been active. 

 

https://twitter.com/...719074635841536

 

It's similar to the A-wing smashing into the Executor's bridge in Return of the Jedi. It's not enough to take out the SSD, but it's enough to damage it so it crashes into the Death Star. 


The Choc
Posted Today, 11:09 AM

Also, the Resistance cannot in general afford to trade a ship for a ship. They can't win a war of attrition. The Resistance using a cruiser to take out a Star Destroyer is a win for the First Order because the First Order can afford to lose ships while the Resistance can't. 


captainbleh
Posted Today, 11:10 AM

I wrote this in the main TLJ thread - link

 

I can see the issues with it, but I'm not that bothered by it. If it never happens again (and I hope it doesn't), I'll just put it alongside all of the other suspensions of logic in SW (and movies in general) that allow the good guys to win.

 

Although it was spectacular, sometimes I wish they had come up with a plot that allowed the Resistance to use the First Order's hyperspace tracking ability plus its over-confidence against them instead.

 

Holdo could have made a jump to a location that had a high probability of death on exit, hoping that an unhinged First Order would impulsively follow her with disastrous consequences.


The Choc
Posted Today, 11:16 AM

The moment is great, you have all three storylines coming to some sort of head. Rey and Kylo are fighting over the saber, Finn and Rose are about to be executed, the evacuated Resistance ships are being picked off one by one and then BAM!!!


