Last night I saw TLJ for the 3rd (and final time in the theater). Now I am not sure why it took until now before something bothered me, but it probably is because the scene itself is actually a pretty damn good one: when Holdo uses the rebel cruiser to ram Snoke's flag ship by making a jump to hyperspace. What bothered me is the fact that this movie now officially weaponizes hyperspace jumps. If this is now possible, what is to stop the rebels from mounting non-stop kamikaze missions on the First Order? Have a Star destroyer you need to take out? Send 5 xwings in hyperspace and take out its bridge. The First Order is building another Starkiller Base? Easy, send a fleet of Rebel Cruisers to crash into it via hyperspace. Hell, Poe could have saved a lot of lives and resources had he commanded the bombers loaded to the brim with mines and bombs to hyperspace into all of the First Order ships, as the rest of the fleet escaped! Better yet, why not have completely automated ship sized hyperspace missiles packed with mega explosives that are sent by both sides that can take out entire planets, or even solar systems?

This, to me, opens a can of worms that I am not sure can be undone, and I would compare this to JJ's Star Trek Into Darkness that introduced the ability to transport from one planet to another, rendering star ship travel obsolete and pointless. Now, I know this may be thinking about this idea too much, but that is what we do, isn't it? How does weaponizing hyperspace in Star Wars make you feel? Do you support it? If so, how do you defend the premise when asked why this isn't a standard practice? If you are against this concept, how do you put the genie back into the bottle, so to speak?