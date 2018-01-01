Jump to content

A new way to see the SW saga

Started by Darth Ender , Yesterday, 11:45 PM

Darth Ender
Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM

Darth Ender

I think TLJ is a good movie.  The acting, writing, directing, effects...everything is better than the prequels.  Call it cognitive dissonance, but despite TLJ being a pretty good movie on its own accord, I rank it only slightly better than AotC as a SW movie.  TLJ just doesn't fit with TFA let alone the rest of the movies.

 

But I think I have come up with a perspective to change this.  

 

The OT was about Luke redeeming his father.  

 

Then Lucas said, "no no no...SW is about the fall and redemption of Anakin" and made the PT.

 

Disney's new take on the SW saga is not about the Skywalker's at all.  Rather, it is about understanding the true nature of the force.  In episodes 1-6 we learn about the two sides of the force and see two conflicting ideologies fail.  In 7-9, we see the emergence of the true nature of the force...a living force that Qui-Gon mentioned at the very beginning of TPM (it rhymes).  I believe that through this lens, all of the shortcomings of TLJ are resolved.  I believe that when Luke reconnects with the force, he sees it as the living force.  Not some BS Jedi or Sith dogma.  

 

That being said, I have only seen TLJ once and reserve the right to change my mind.  


Filthy Jawa
Posted Today, 07:56 AM

Filthy Jawa

I think thats absolutely what RJ was doing in TLJ. It is an interesting way to look at it as a series - I would wonder what the endgame is though.

But at the same time, I dont know if that was meant to be the overarching theme for this series. It doesnt feel to me like that was the thought from the start. We know RJ came on after the fact and wrote his own script, but I dont see much to suggest JJ/Kasdan necessarily had that in mind.

The Choc
Posted Today, 11:11 AM

The Choc

Star Wars is unique in that it's a story told out of order over the course of 40 years. It has to function as 1 story yet it also has to function as 3 stories and then again it has to function as 9 stories. Being told in this way is inevitably going to have some inconsistencies and changes in what it is trying to say. 

 

The idea of the OT being about Luke redeeming his father isn't even the real original intent as Vader was not Luke's father during the making of Star Wars. So even during the OT ideas were changed. 

 

The first movie is about a farm boy from the middle of nowhere defeating the Empire. Now we are told his father was a Knight so he is not completely without pedigree but we don't know about his father being any super special Knight. But the true story of 1977 Star Wars is that of a nobody farm boy rising up to take on an Empire.

 

What is done in this movie by having Rey come from nowhere and showing the kid on Canto Bight is get back to the original 1977 Star Wars message. 


Quetzalcoatl
Posted Today, 12:08 PM

Quetzalcoatl

My biggest fear concerning SW is that it will stop being about one thing.  I don't want to see SW become an endless string of movies that have no direction, or nothing unifying them.  I've always viewed SW as one story, and each episode is a chapter in that story.  I know a lot of fans want the ST to shy away from the PT because everyone wants to forget that the PT ever happened.  I have a problem with this kind of thinking because if the SW saga is supposed to tell one coherent story, the final chapter, whatever that will be, would pretty much have to acknowledge those starting chapters.  The last chapter in a book doesn't shy away from the first chapter like it never happened.  It has to address it somehow in order to resolve whatever those plot points those beginning chapters set up for the reader.  The end of a novel always ties in to the beginning somehow.  Otherwise what you would have from cover to cover is a bunch of random events with nothing holding them together.  Eps. 1-6 works really well as one story.  What is set up in the first chapter (the chosen one, a prophecy of bringing balance, etc.) all comes to fruition in what should have been the final chapter.  As much as I've enjoyed TFA and TLJ, I fear the ST is threatening that setup.  

 

As of now, though, you could argue that the SW story is about the chosen one.  Episodes 1-6 was about the chosen one bringing balance, and although it hasn't been explicitly stated in the films, I like to think of Rey as another chosen who exist to counter the darkness that is again arising.  There is enough in TLJ to suggest this.  Rey is another Anakin, only one will make the right decisions.  When you view the movies chronologically (1-8), this idea of bringing balance has been the one consistent theme holding them all together.


