A new way to see the SW saga

I think TLJ is a good movie. The acting, writing, directing, effects...everything is better than the prequels. Call it cognitive dissonance, but despite TLJ being a pretty good movie on its own accord, I rank it only slightly better than AotC as a SW movie. TLJ just doesn't fit with TFA let alone the rest of the movies.

But I think I have come up with a perspective to change this.

The OT was about Luke redeeming his father.

Then Lucas said, "no no no...SW is about the fall and redemption of Anakin" and made the PT.

Disney's new take on the SW saga is not about the Skywalker's at all. Rather, it is about understanding the true nature of the force. In episodes 1-6 we learn about the two sides of the force and see two conflicting ideologies fail. In 7-9, we see the emergence of the true nature of the force...a living force that Qui-Gon mentioned at the very beginning of TPM (it rhymes). I believe that through this lens, all of the shortcomings of TLJ are resolved. I believe that when Luke reconnects with the force, he sees it as the living force. Not some BS Jedi or Sith dogma.

That being said, I have only seen TLJ once and reserve the right to change my mind.