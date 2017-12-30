Jump to content

Star Wars Standalone film ideas

Started by Odine , Today, 04:41 AM

Odine
Posted Today, 04:41 AM

Odine

Title says it all. There are multiple threads with people writing banging ideas so I thought maybe some could be consolidated.

I had a thought what might make an interesting film would be an adaptation of the Odyssey.

The film could focus on a crippled star destroyer that has suffered catastrophic damage after a battle with the rebels/resistance. We follow the imperial captain as he tries to help his crew survive as the ship burns through the atmosphere of some planet and crash lands on a strange world. Where they are stranded, without communication and forgotten about. Left to die.

Initially we don't like the captain because he is an imperial/first order officer. But slowly we learn to see he is just a human and he grows likeable as he tries to keep his surviving crew alive and lead an escape from the planet they are on.

He leads the surviving crew on a bizzare voyage from planet to planet (they have no hyperdrive ship for now) where they encounter strange people and beings who offer "aid" (insert trick/disrupt/kill where appropriate) on their journey. This is where Greek myth can be pillaged and adapted to suit the story.

The captain is driven by his desire to make it home to his wife/or son etc and the crew are in it to get back to safe space and make it to their respective territories.

It could be a single film, but might feel rushed. A two film story might work. But the Greek epics are filled with material to make a compelling film along these lines.

What do you think? And what have you Got?

El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 11:44 AM

El Chalupacabra

I have a few ideas I already mentioned in other threads, but I will repeat it here.  Nothing really fleshed out but....

 

Firefox/Rebel Assault II style story

 

Basically, in the style of Rogue One (I'd like to see the writers, directors, producers from Rogue One do this type of story), set between ANH and TESB.  Admittedly, this is not a new idea, as both Firefox, and Rebel Assault II use this theme, which itself is just a variation of "capture the super weapon/capture the plans to avoid certain defeat" themes used ad nauseum everywhere, but it is a simple, effective, and it is a very Star Wars theme, nonetheless.  The rebels get word of a new, experimental TIE, capable of cloaking. We know cloaks exist in Star Wars, because according to the TESB line where Han evades a Star Destroyer by parking the falcon on the Star Destroyer hull, the imperial officer ponders if he was cloaked, and the other imperial officer responds that not on a ship that small.

 

So, the rebellion hires an ex imperial gone mercenary and expert pilot (basically a Kyle Katarn type), who actually has worked for both sides of the war, including against the rebels at one point (both as an imperial, as well as a merc).  Mon Mothma hires him anyway, as he is best suited for the job, along with a commando team to get the pilot in.  There are actually two missions: steal the  experimental cloaking TIE prototype for the pilot, and the commando team must destroy all records of it, as well as the facility, the only facility of its type capable of production of said ship, that is producing it. 

 

The pilot character should be totally chaotic neutral, is NOT altruistic, and is really just doing it for the money and the fact he has a grudge against the imperial commander overseeing the experimental cloaking TIE project.  The imperial commander is revealed to have framed and expelled the pilot from the imperial navy years before.  During the mission it is revealed that there are two of these experimental cloaking TIEs (like Firefox). The movie ends with the pilot successfully stealing the TIE, the commandos destroying the facility and plans, and a dog fight between the rebel merc pilot, and the imperial commander whom he has a grudge with in the other prototype.  

 

If Clint Eastwood were young enough, I'd like him to play the pilot, but that is impossible.  So, maybe an actor who has that kind of Dirty Harry vibe. Unfortunately, no one comes to mind.    The guy who played Cassian Andor would be great, too, but they killed him off in R1.  


El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 12:13 PM

El Chalupacabra

Fall of the Sith Order

 

I've also recently mentioned I'd like to see a film with a Sith or dark side user focus.  One idea I threw out there was the fall of the Sith Order.  This could be set 1000 BBY during the Old Republic (not necessarily KOTOR...by Old Republic, I mean pre PT).   I would like to see such a film told almost exclusively from the point of view from the Sith, with the Jedi and Republic featured, but as the "antagonists" and not featured as much.  Now, I think the Sith should be clearly and irredeemably evil, but the story should be told almost like an "anti-hero's journey," with a young sith apprentice, and his master seeking to overthrow the head of the Sith order as an A plot, with a B plot of the Jedi and Republic planning a final assault on the Sith Order, their capital planet, to end a bitter war.  The Sith apprentice, who goes by his birth name (as he hasn't earned his Darth Title yet) is later revealed to become Darth Bane. His master, is a wise, and powerful Lady of the Sith, second only to the head of the Sith Order.  I haven't worked out most of the plot, but suffice it to say that while the sith apprentice and Lady of the Sith successfully wrest power from the head of the Sith Order, they do not rule the Sith for long, as the Jedi and Republic forces mount an invasion of the Sith capital planet, and slaughter the Sith Order.  The movie ends with the Jedi and Republic giving no quarter, and Darth Bane escaping, who goes on to form  the rule of two, and recruiting his new apprentice.  

 

One idea is this could all actually be a story told by Yoda, to Obi Wan, or Luke. 


