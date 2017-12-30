Star Wars Standalone film ideas

I had a thought what might make an interesting film would be an adaptation of the Odyssey.
The film could focus on a crippled star destroyer that has suffered catastrophic damage after a battle with the rebels/resistance. We follow the imperial captain as he tries to help his crew survive as the ship burns through the atmosphere of some planet and crash lands on a strange world. Where they are stranded, without communication and forgotten about. Left to die.
Initially we don't like the captain because he is an imperial/first order officer. But slowly we learn to see he is just a human and he grows likeable as he tries to keep his surviving crew alive and lead an escape from the planet they are on.
He leads the surviving crew on a bizzare voyage from planet to planet (they have no hyperdrive ship for now) where they encounter strange people and beings who offer "aid" (insert trick/disrupt/kill where appropriate) on their journey. This is where Greek myth can be pillaged and adapted to suit the story.
The captain is driven by his desire to make it home to his wife/or son etc and the crew are in it to get back to safe space and make it to their respective territories.
It could be a single film, but might feel rushed. A two film story might work. But the Greek epics are filled with material to make a compelling film along these lines.
What do you think? And what have you Got?
Edited by Odine, Today, 04:47 AM.