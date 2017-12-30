Star Wars Standalone film ideas

I have a few ideas I already mentioned in other threads, but I will repeat it here. Nothing really fleshed out but....

Firefox/Rebel Assault II style story

Basically, in the style of Rogue One (I'd like to see the writers, directors, producers from Rogue One do this type of story), set between ANH and TESB. Admittedly, this is not a new idea, as both Firefox, and Rebel Assault II use this theme, which itself is just a variation of "capture the super weapon/capture the plans to avoid certain defeat" themes used ad nauseum everywhere, but it is a simple, effective, and it is a very Star Wars theme, nonetheless. The rebels get word of a new, experimental TIE, capable of cloaking. We know cloaks exist in Star Wars, because according to the TESB line where Han evades a Star Destroyer by parking the falcon on the Star Destroyer hull, the imperial officer ponders if he was cloaked, and the other imperial officer responds that not on a ship that small.

So, the rebellion hires an ex imperial gone mercenary and expert pilot (basically a Kyle Katarn type), who actually has worked for both sides of the war, including against the rebels at one point (both as an imperial, as well as a merc). Mon Mothma hires him anyway, as he is best suited for the job, along with a commando team to get the pilot in. There are actually two missions: steal the experimental cloaking TIE prototype for the pilot, and the commando team must destroy all records of it, as well as the facility, the only facility of its type capable of production of said ship, that is producing it.

The pilot character should be totally chaotic neutral, is NOT altruistic, and is really just doing it for the money and the fact he has a grudge against the imperial commander overseeing the experimental cloaking TIE project. The imperial commander is revealed to have framed and expelled the pilot from the imperial navy years before. During the mission it is revealed that there are two of these experimental cloaking TIEs (like Firefox). The movie ends with the pilot successfully stealing the TIE, the commandos destroying the facility and plans, and a dog fight between the rebel merc pilot, and the imperial commander whom he has a grudge with in the other prototype.

If Clint Eastwood were young enough, I'd like him to play the pilot, but that is impossible. So, maybe an actor who has that kind of Dirty Harry vibe. Unfortunately, no one comes to mind. The guy who played Cassian Andor would be great, too, but they killed him off in R1.