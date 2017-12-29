I've made a huge mistake

Things have been going really well for me personally and professionally. So well, in fact, that I can't afford to risk my future by posting on Nightly. Given the fact that two people have had their lives significantly disturbed by people here invading their offline lives, and the fact that I know that one of the people responsible is still around (with my permission), I no longer feel that I can safely post here without risking my career and my family's wellbeing.

The only reason that I'm posting this rather than just disappearing is because I think that the rest of you deserve to have the situation openly explained, so you are also aware of the potential for danger.

I wish you all well in the New Year and going forward.