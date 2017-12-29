Jump to content

Photo

I've made a huge mistake

Started by Fozzie , Yesterday, 12:33 PM

#1
Fozzie
Posted Yesterday, 12:33 PM

Fozzie

  Admin
Ive-Made-A-Huge-Mistake-500x465.jpg

 

Things have been going really well for me personally and professionally.  So well, in fact, that I can't afford to risk my future by posting on Nightly. Given the fact that two people have had their lives significantly disturbed by people here invading their offline lives, and the fact that I know that one of the people responsible is still around (with my permission), I no longer feel that I can safely post here without risking my career and my family's wellbeing. 

 

The only reason that I'm posting this rather than just disappearing is because I think that the rest of you deserve to have the situation openly explained, so you are also aware of the potential for danger. 

 

I wish you all well in the New Year and going forward. 


#2
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM

Ms. Spam

  Members
WUT? I didn't think anyone posted here any more.

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM

Darth Krawlie

  Members
Its okay. Hes always been my alias anyway.

#4
Good God a Bear
Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

Good God a Bear

  Members
I think I'm missing something fantastic here...


#5
Robin
Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

Robin

  Members
Online stalking is a scary thing. I hope you can get far away from whoever is messing with you, Fozzie. Awesome thoughts and wishes!

I was stalked from the PSN boards years ago, by a lady that thought me helping her figure out a puzzle with the game Xi was some grand invitation. She found me here and then on Facebook. Messenging me about how she was moving to Alaska and itd cool to meet. I was like, Lady... what the f.

#6
Tank
Posted Yesterday, 10:10 PM

Tank

  Members
Send a guy ONE severed finger...

THAT WAS NO LADY
#7
Cashmere
Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM

Cashmere

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
I will miss you. Glad things are going well though! Happy trails!

#8
Tank
Posted Yesterday, 10:19 PM

Tank

  Members
Yeah, on the serious, Brando will be missed.

#9
Ryn
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM

Ryn

  Supporter/Mods
:cry:

Well, ****.
