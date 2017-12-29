I would assume that Mara is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to this. I've seen it twice and that will probably be it. Not so much because of how I feel about the movie, but more because it's tough to convince the wife why I need to see a movie that often in the theater. Hell my mother took me to see ROTJ twice back in '83. Of course going to the movies then was a reward for good behavior and good grades
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
How many times have you seen or are planning to see The Last Jedi?
Started by Metropolis , Yesterday, 06:41 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM
I generally see them twice on the big screen, then wait for it to come home.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM
Saw it twice. I have family staying with me for the holidays, so I may see it a third time. I'd much rather watch The Greatest Showman.
#4
Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM
Six. I doubt I will beat my TFA record because it's just not as fun to watch. But every time I think I can't take watching it any longer, I read another thread or post about Luke and my reaction is "I need to see TLJ again ASAP." And I have MoviePass now so I can go whenever the hell I want for free.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM
Twice, will possibly see it again this weekend with a friend who hasn't seen it.
#6
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM
The wait time between theatrical release and Blu Ray had kind of lessened the desire to go back for repeat viewings.
I generally see them twice on the big screen, then wait for it to come home.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
Once and that's it. I will probably never see it again unless it is out of my control (i.e. I'm in someone else's house and they have it on or some situation like that.) I saw TFA twice in the theater and R1 once. Never bought either on bluray and have only watched parts of them since due to my brother's kids having them and occasionally watching them when I'm over at his house. Since he hated TLJ too this will be the first SW bluray neither of us buys.