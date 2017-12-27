Jump to content

Obi-Wan movie? Now that's a rumour I haven't heard in a long time

Started by Filthy Jawa , Today, 08:13 PM

Filthy Jawa
Posted Today, 08:13 PM

Filthy Jawa

Or, I guess it's not a rumour anymore(?) It's being reported that production is to start on the previously-rumoured Obi-Wan movie in January 2019....so it should be released sometime in 2020.

https://www.flickeri...f-january-2019/

http://omegaundergro...anthology-film/

Metropolis
Posted Today, 08:44 PM

Metropolis

It's a wise move. Because of Ewan McGregor we actually give a dam about Obi Wan, and what he was doing post episode 3. More so than a young Han Solo.

Fozzie
Posted Today, 08:58 PM

Fozzie

Did I miss something? I didn't see any confirmation of anything in those articles.

Metropolis
Posted Today, 09:52 PM

Metropolis

There's a lot of smoke when it comes to this story. Hopefully there's a fire, now a days though it could just be someone vaping.

El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 11:15 PM

El Chalupacabra

I thought this was already confirmed a few weeks ago? 😕
