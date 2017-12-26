Sunday, December 31
Green Bay at Detroit
Houston at Indianapolis
Chicago at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Washington at NY Giants
Dallas at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Carolina at Atlanta
Kansas City at Denver
Jacksonville at Tennessee
San Francisco at LA Rams
Buffalo at Miami
Oakland at LA Chargers
Arizona at Seattle
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2017 NFL Pick'em Week 17 - last regular season games
Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 03:55 PM