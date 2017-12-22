Merry Christmas, Nightly maggots!

Tami, I am so sorry about your cat and all this crap! I will tell you a Tim/Family story to help you feel better.

My sister fell and broke her hip. Here are the pertinent details that lead up to the demise of my sisters hip:

My sister is on the manic side of bi-polar and discovered that she can drive an hour to a casino near Tucson. So after her dialysis she drove to this casino. But she ran out of gas and was on the side of the road. A couple pulled over to help her and she screamed at them to go away. She called Tim instead and he got AAA to come out and give her some gas because paying a dude 80$ is cheaper than driving the 30 minutes to her car with a gas can full of gas or you know letting strangers help you when they offer to fill up your tank for free because you look like a crazy screaming harridan on the side of I-10.

So because she successfully navigated that pitfall she decided to take her last 15$ to the casino. Where she won 50$ on 0.15 cents (I dunno. This is what she texted me about during the day). She leaves the casino hours later the next day and calls Tim to meet her at this restaurant so they can go out to eat for lunch.

When she pulls up to the restaurant she has flat tire. They can't find the jack. Yaris' are weird and the jack is under the driver seat in the front of the car. I tell her to look there. They can't find it. So they say someone stole the jack (WHY?) and call AAA again in 24 hours to come out. The key to the wheel lock is also "stolen" but really is right where I left it when I gave her the car last year because the tow truck driver found it to help change out the tire.

For some reason I let Discount Tire put a full size spare in the Yaris so technically she doesn't need to get the blown tire fixed right away. But they do. They eat lunch, then go over to Discount Tire as the tire is still under warranty on 1.5 year old tires that have less than 10K miles on them. Two hours later I learn Tim had them put two new tires and got the blown tire replaced for free. Tim and Tina managed to get three new tires. I know because my Discount Tire Credit Card is still on file for the Yaris and the charge was to my card and they emailed me a receipt. Tim brightly tells me later "But they prorated us for the two new extra tires which is why they were only $150!". What the hell did Tina do that she had a flat tire that they couldn't patch and why did she need 3 tires? These are answers I will never get. But hey! I bought two tires for $150! Merry Christmas! I have taken that credit card off file.

So while they wait they go home because it's within walking distance. It is when Tina is rushing to close the front door to keep the cats and dogs from escaping the hell that is their home that she falls and breaks her hip. She's only 43. Her and Mom have matching broken hips!

Tina has been arguing with the nurses because they won't give her hard pain killers and she was released yesterday. Which she immediately had a friend drive her up to the casino again...She keeps endlessly sending me Facebook messages with links to YouTube videos of her favorite rap music people and she's mad that they want her to go to dialysis both tomorrow and Sunday.

And yet they want me to come out for Christmas. I said no way. I had school up until today and have my own baby cats to look after. Porky Poot has been helping me make Christmas cookies. She learned about counters this week. She is on a diet because I'm worried about her. She loves Schmootz-cat. They say meow to your poor baby.