Would you mind if they recast for Leia?

I think there is enough leeway for Episode 9 to do a time jump and explain Leia fell in battle. The movie could simply open after that took place, at Leia's funeral.

But to answer the question, I would be OK with the opening scene depicting that battle. Maybe use any existing cut scenes from TFA or TLJ with Leia standing on a bridge. Maybe even having a stand in look alike actress shot from a rear angle and dub a voice that sounds like Leia where needed. I would be even OK with limited CGI to help such a scene flow well. Then have the ship destroyed. Then follow it up with a funeral, once the survivors escape.

I even wouldn't mind a CGI force ghost Leia and Luke at the very end appearing to Rey, similar to ROTJ.

But I would not be interested in seeing a new actress take on the role for more than a few minutes, to explain Leia's absence from the film.