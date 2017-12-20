The Resistance and The Republic

One thing I took from TFA was the idea of a tight focus in the story on the main characters. This is why I was so sure we'd get little or no new info on Snoke. When you look at the OT alot of people's favorite movie is Empire. Look at that movie and even into Jedi. After the battle of Hoth we don't see the Rebellion at all for like 2 hours of movie time. The rest of Empire and not until after the opening on Tatooine in Jedi, other than the very last scene of ESB which is a minute long and really gives us no info anyway. For all that time we only see what is happening with our main characters, the overall Rebellion could be doing anything. We have no idea. And no one cares.

When it comes down to it the OT isn't so much about the story of the Rebellion against the Empire as much as it's about Luke, Han and Leia's role in that Rebellion. For long stretches they are completely away from the Rebellion at other times their story intersects with the major events of the larger war.

Same applies here, now TLJ sort of merges them by having a couple important characters liek Poe and Leia never leave the Resistance in this movie. However the story being told is not the story of The First Order vs The Resistance, its the story of Rey, Poe and Finn's involvement in that war. Where Snoke came from, don't matter. The exact relation of the First Order to the Empire dont matter. The exact way the New Republic worked, dont matter.

It's like if you watch Saving Private Ryan, you don't need to know how Hitler rose to power to watch the movie. It;s the story of that group of men inside the whole mess of WWII.