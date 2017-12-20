Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
REYLO (spoilers maybe)
#1
Posted 19 December 2017 - 06:39 PM
#2
Posted 19 December 2017 - 06:42 PM
- Tank and Jacen123 +1 this
#3
Posted 19 December 2017 - 06:48 PM
- Tank, Jacen123 and Robin +1 this
#4
Posted 19 December 2017 - 08:16 PM
#5
Posted 19 December 2017 - 09:21 PM
#6
Posted 19 December 2017 - 10:14 PM
- Ryn and Odine +1 this
#7
Posted 19 December 2017 - 10:51 PM
- El Chalupacabra +1 this
#8
Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:27 AM
And the idea of Rey wanting Kylo ruins Rey's character for me. It makes about as much sense to me as Joan of Arc hooking up with her executioner.
#9
Posted 20 December 2017 - 07:38 AM
She shut the door on him. If she's going to be in a relationship with anyone (and I don't think she should), it should be Finn.
- captainbleh +1 this
#10
Posted 20 December 2017 - 08:53 AM
I think I hate you.
Not as much as I hate everyone for saying Reylo.
#11
Posted 20 December 2017 - 10:06 AM
I love me a little romance in SW. Finn and Rose....that whole thing is too dopey. Finn and Rey maybe could work, but it's kind of friend-zoney already. I don't see how Reylo could possibly work now, but I love the idea of two force wielders on opposite sides of the spectrum, tied together by the force, each trying to convert the other, they meet in the middle and find love, which stops the cycle of war and brings peace to the galaxy.
She shut the door on him. If she's going to be in a relationship with anyone (and I don't think she should), it should be Finn.
#12
Posted 20 December 2017 - 10:21 AM
They could do a Buffy & Spike thing where Kylo end ups sacrificing himself for something and Reys says "I love you" and Kylo says "No you don't, but thanks for saying it"
#13
Posted 20 December 2017 - 10:24 AM
#14
Posted 20 December 2017 - 12:47 PM
They could do a Buffy & Spike thing where Kylo end ups sacrificing himself for something and Reys says "I love you" and Kylo says "No you don't, but thanks for saying it"
#15
Posted 20 December 2017 - 01:02 PM
#16
Posted 20 December 2017 - 01:11 PM
it was a joke, I'm not the person who voted 'yes'
#17
Posted 20 December 2017 - 01:14 PM
#18
Posted 20 December 2017 - 02:10 PM
If Kylo has any soft spot at all, it's for his mother. He couldn't pull the trigger on her. But at the same time, he wants to "kill the past" and give the resistance no quarter, no survivors. so he probably DOES want to kill Leia. His character is beyond conflicted now, he's inconsistent.
Ok, but now I am intrigued. What would Kylo be willing to sacrifice for? What does he want to achieve now?
#19
Posted 20 December 2017 - 03:29 PM
Rey is the ONLY person who gets him or better yet, is the only person he sees as potentially worthy of his attention.
#20
Posted 20 December 2017 - 04:19 PM
Just to be contrarian Im all for Reylo.
Sign me up
#21
Posted 21 December 2017 - 05:52 AM
I'd choose the option of there already being a romance between them.
I also believe that we're seeing a similar bit of denial that we had all throughout the gap between TFA and TLJ when we heard time and again on this board that Kylo Ren couldn't come back from killing Han Solo. And then TLJ pops up and it's all about how conflicted Kylo Ren is and didn't set him on the path to darkness so much as shattered him.
Rey already loves Ben. It's cooked into the dish. It may have been short, but they had their intimate moments together and for a brief time, he was the only person who understood her and what she was going through. She went on a mission to save him. Yes, she was hurt, but I find it difficult to believe that all her feelings will suddenly become null, no matter how many door she may have closed.
Furthermore, death has rarely been the key to Star Wars. Killing Snoke did not free Ben. Luke's murderous impulse with Vader and the Emperor almost sent him to the Dark Side. His murderous impulse with Ben did send him over to the Dark Side. Mace Windu's decision to kill Palpatine cemented Anakin's path to the Dark Side. Even defeating the Empire through military means did little in the end, each Death Star/Starkiller Base destruction is followed by calamity for the good guys, even if it takes 40 years to make it happen.
Oddly enough, Rose was right. The key isn't to kill, but to save the people you love. The key isn't to destroy the Empire/First Order, but to redeem it.
So what's that mean for Ben and Rey? It means that she's resolved for now. But they'll meet again and it won't be as simple as a creeper and an unwilling girl. Rey's got her own set of emotional baggage to work through, including her own feeling of betrayal that Ben didn't turn back to the light as she'd hoped, and any confrontation between them will have to include a recognition that the two share a connection that she hasn't found with anyone else. How this settles, I'm not sure. But Luke's solution was to throw his lightsaber away. Before that, Luke's solution was to jump down a bottomless pit. He saved both his soul and the galaxy in doing so.
Or at least it wouldn't be that simple if Johnson or a good writer/director were coming back. Abrams is such a superficial hack, epic strong Rey may come back and chop him in half with no conflict whatsoever. Crowd happy, but not getting why they feel so empty afterwards or why George Lucas is frowning during the events.
- DANA-kin Skywalker, Kyrian, El Chalupacabra and 1 other +1 this
#22
Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:15 AM
Or at least it wouldn't be that simple if Johnson or a good writer/director were coming back. Abrams is such a superficial hack, epic strong Rey may come back and chop him in half with no conflict whatsoever. Crowd happy, but not getting why they feel so empty afterwards or why George Lucas is frowning during the events.
One of my biggest take-aways from seeing TLJ was just how Episode IX could never even hope to follow this movie with Abrams at the helm. I maintain that it was a huge mistake to bring him back for the last movie.
My own thoughts mirror your own on this, and I feel that when it comes down to it, Rey will be forced to strike Kylo down, regardless of her feelings. I really hope that if she does, we get a scene of him dying in her arms, it feels like any final confrontation would demand that kind of response given their level of interaction in TLJ. They may have been pushed together artifically by Snoke, but they still had a connection that Snoke didn't count on, and to not explore that to the bitter end in IX would be criminal.
- Dark Wader and Odine +1 this
#23
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:01 PM
For the record, I was in the minority in that I thought Kylo would be redeemed in 9. I detected a nice pattern from TFA: 7 was Han's movie, and he died, and set up Luke for 8. So I thought okay, 8 would be Luke's movie, probably die, and set up Leia for 9. Leia-instead of dying, would live and redeem her son and wrap it all up. I thought this because killing Han didn't make him stronger, it ruined him-Rey beat his ass. That got me thinking redemption arc (I don't care he was Han effing Solo) I still think that was the plan through TLJ...although without Fisher I don't know what to think anymore. Maybe Rey, AND ghost Luke could redeem him? They cant just kill him and be done with it like Snoke. That's too dumb. I think 9 is going to suck either way because they lost the actor who played the key character to redeem Kylo, the point of the whole movie and central theme to Star Wars.
I'd choose the option of there already being a romance between them.
I also believe that we're seeing a similar bit of denial that we had all throughout the gap between TFA and TLJ when we heard time and again on this board that Kylo Ren couldn't come back from killing Han Solo. And then TLJ pops up and it's all about how conflicted Kylo Ren is and didn't set him on the path to darkness so much as shattered him.
Rey already loves Ben. It's cooked into the dish. It may have been short, but they had their intimate moments together and for a brief time, he was the only person who understood her and what she was going through. She went on a mission to save him. Yes, she was hurt, but I find it difficult to believe that all her feelings will suddenly become null, no matter how many door she may have closed.
Furthermore, death has rarely been the key to Star Wars. Killing Snoke did not free Ben. Luke's murderous impulse with Vader and the Emperor almost sent him to the Dark Side. His murderous impulse with Ben did send him over to the Dark Side. Mace Windu's decision to kill Palpatine cemented Anakin's path to the Dark Side. Even defeating the Empire through military means did little in the end, each Death Star/Starkiller Base destruction is followed by calamity for the good guys, even if it takes 40 years to make it happen.
Oddly enough, Rose was right. The key isn't to kill, but to save the people you love. The key isn't to destroy the Empire/First Order, but to redeem it.
So what's that mean for Ben and Rey? It means that she's resolved for now. But they'll meet again and it won't be as simple as a creeper and an unwilling girl. Rey's got her own set of emotional baggage to work through, including her own feeling of betrayal that Ben didn't turn back to the light as she'd hoped, and any confrontation between them will have to include a recognition that the two share a connection that she hasn't found with anyone else. How this settles, I'm not sure. But Luke's solution was to throw his lightsaber away. Before that, Luke's solution was to jump down a bottomless pit. He saved both his soul and the galaxy in doing so.
Or at least it wouldn't be that simple if Johnson or a good writer/director were coming back. Abrams is such a superficial hack, epic strong Rey may come back and chop him in half with no conflict whatsoever. Crowd happy, but not getting why they feel so empty afterwards or why George Lucas is frowning during the events.
#24
Posted 22 December 2017 - 07:44 AM
I love me a little romance in SW. Finn and Rose....that whole thing is too dopey. Finn and Rey maybe could work, but it's kind of friend-zoney already. I don't see how Reylo could possibly work now, but I love the idea of two force wielders on opposite sides of the spectrum, tied together by the force, each trying to convert the other, they meet in the middle and find love, which stops the cycle of war and brings peace to the galaxy.
She shut the door on him. If she's going to be in a relationship with anyone (and I don't think she should), it should be Finn.
I would like to maybe see in a future, non episode related Star Wars movie force users on opposite sides falling in love. But I would like to see the light side be the guy, and the dark side be the girl. And it should be a tragic ending for both.