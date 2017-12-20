REYLO (spoilers maybe)

I'd choose the option of there already being a romance between them.

I also believe that we're seeing a similar bit of denial that we had all throughout the gap between TFA and TLJ when we heard time and again on this board that Kylo Ren couldn't come back from killing Han Solo. And then TLJ pops up and it's all about how conflicted Kylo Ren is and didn't set him on the path to darkness so much as shattered him.

Rey already loves Ben. It's cooked into the dish. It may have been short, but they had their intimate moments together and for a brief time, he was the only person who understood her and what she was going through. She went on a mission to save him. Yes, she was hurt, but I find it difficult to believe that all her feelings will suddenly become null, no matter how many door she may have closed.

Furthermore, death has rarely been the key to Star Wars. Killing Snoke did not free Ben. Luke's murderous impulse with Vader and the Emperor almost sent him to the Dark Side. His murderous impulse with Ben did send him over to the Dark Side. Mace Windu's decision to kill Palpatine cemented Anakin's path to the Dark Side. Even defeating the Empire through military means did little in the end, each Death Star/Starkiller Base destruction is followed by calamity for the good guys, even if it takes 40 years to make it happen.

Oddly enough, Rose was right. The key isn't to kill, but to save the people you love. The key isn't to destroy the Empire/First Order, but to redeem it.

So what's that mean for Ben and Rey? It means that she's resolved for now. But they'll meet again and it won't be as simple as a creeper and an unwilling girl. Rey's got her own set of emotional baggage to work through, including her own feeling of betrayal that Ben didn't turn back to the light as she'd hoped, and any confrontation between them will have to include a recognition that the two share a connection that she hasn't found with anyone else. How this settles, I'm not sure. But Luke's solution was to throw his lightsaber away. Before that, Luke's solution was to jump down a bottomless pit. He saved both his soul and the galaxy in doing so.

Or at least it wouldn't be that simple if Johnson or a good writer/director were coming back. Abrams is such a superficial hack, epic strong Rey may come back and chop him in half with no conflict whatsoever. Crowd happy, but not getting why they feel so empty afterwards or why George Lucas is frowning during the events.