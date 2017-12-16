Jedi sitting on their asses

Obi-Wan went to tatooine with a purpose: watch over Luke. In addition, this mission also served as a sort of penance for his failures, but at least there was a purpose. Watch over the boy. He will be a threat to Vader, and he knows this as said in ROTJ. He didn't train him however, not at first. He waited for Luke to make his own decisions, as per ANH. Perhaps his guilt prevented him from training Luke as a young age; due to his failures with Anakin he didn't have complete confidence in himself, or Luke for that matter. After all he's the dark lord's son, maybe training him isn't the wisest choice; so he adopted a wait-and-see approach.



Yoda, on the other hand...he just peaced out. He wasn't protecting anything. He could have watched over Leia, he didn't. He just kind of watched young Luke from his slimy mud hole, but never decided it was worth training anybody. Force Obi-Wan had to convince Yoda to train Luke. It probably took years of convincing too, and not just one on-screen arguement in ESB.



Luke, like Yoda, peaced out, but he did even less to make amends. He also cut himself off from the force. This probably means he couldn't see force ghosts anymore. Luke was far more directly responsible for the failure as he pushed a Kylo over the edge by almost doing something terrible.



Obi-Wan was indirectly responsible, Yoda even less so (although he felt far more responsible for it, because he was the big cheese, amd he has a huge heart). Obi-Wan's exile never bothered me, but always struck me as odd. Whatever, it's a movie. Yoda on the other hand may have bothered me a tiny bit, because he was basically did nothing and was unreachable. The rebellion called out to Obi-Wan, not Yoda.



Luke's exile does bother me a bit, because he's turning his back on the galaxy after he screwed it up.

