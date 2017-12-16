The Last Jedi Box Office

Oh, I'm not saying it's an art house film. I'm just saying that Johnson had a bold vision, at least for the Rey/Ben/Luke half of the film and he executed it exceedingly well. Kylo Ren in particular has grown into the most complex and sympathetic villain the series has ever seen based on this single film, after the disappointing retread of Anakin Skywalker found in TFA. Tank used to say that TFA gave him the Anakin that should have been in the Prequels, but I'd counter that TLJ was the movie that did that.

But he had to take the chance of demystifying Luke in order to do so. Given how risk-averse Kennedy and Disney seem to be, that is something I didn't expect and showed some audacity. Even the ending, reaffirming the value of Luke's legend after spending the whole movie questioning it, showed that he had confidence in his vision. Someone here said that he told his child that the kid was symbolic of the hope for kids in the Star Wars galaxy. I think the kid was representative of us in the audience and perhaps even the director himself. How we grow up playing with our action figures, dreaming of being Luke Skywalker and what he represents. How the world changes based on those heroes.

I'll agree that he generally didn't know what to do with the other characters, and plopping down the "war profiteers are bad" concept in the middle of the film just had me scratching my head. I'll only repeat that Finn should have died in the crash on Jakku and saved us all the headache of the wacky antics of an ex-child soldier.