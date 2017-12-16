The Last Jedi an Allegory for Sexual Abuse

Ok, hear me out on this. Kylo Ren's origin is really about a child being molested by a trusted adult. Think about his turn and actions since.

His weird uncle sneaks into his room in the middle of the night. The boys startles awake to the sight of his uncle holding his own lightsaber in hand. The boy gets the hell out of there despite the uncle's pleas that it wasn't what he thinks. The boy runs over the people loyal to his uncle and who were a threat to him and takes his loyal friends with him. His uncle, who everyone loves, decides to lie about what happened and report that the boy was troubled and he was "just going to talk to him" when the boy freaked out and broke all his stuff. Poor, poor uncle.

So, now on his own, the boy joins the bad crowd that wanted him and was offering him a home. They heard his story and believed him, nodding their heads that a lot of adults are like that. The boy knows that no one else would believe him, his uncle is too respected. The boy tries his best to fit in with his new family. He dons the clothes he was supposed wear for his new role, lets his anger at the world fly, and generally does antisocial things even though it's not completely within his nature. The boy knows he's being used, but stays anyway. Attempts from loved ones and kindred spirits fail to bring him back as he's just angry at the world now and wants to destroy everything his uncle stands for.

Meanwhile, the uncle is embarrassed too. You see it was his first time doing such a despicable thing, and, even though he covered it up, now he's hiding out. Where once he filled his home with children, now he avoids them at all costs and the one that keeps showing up at his door makes him feel uncomfortable because it brings back guilty memories and makes him afraid he'll do it again.