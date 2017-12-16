The Star Wars Episode 9 speculation and things you want to see thread (TLJ spoilers)

Hi Nightly friends!
You are here if you have already seen or have been spoiled on The Last Jedi. Whether you LOVED The Last Jedi, or had issues with it (Like me! Though I still like the move), there are many questions with how Episode 9 will unfold. Probably the only think known for certain is that JJ Abrams is coming back to direct Episode 9, and it seems he has pitched a story idea (surprising to me, because I thought they already had one).
http://collider.com/...ng-star-wars-9/
https://screenrant.c...ms-story-pitch/
So, I would like to open up a thread here dedicated to what you all think may happen in episode 9, as well as what you hope to see in the next, possibly last, Episode film.
Here is what I think will likely happen and what I would like to see:
1. Time Jump: With the resistance/rebellion literally all but destroyed except for a hand full of top brass, and with Carrie Fisher unfortunately passed away, many are left to speculate how those to issues will be resolved for the final chapter in the sequel trilogy. I think the most likely, and probably the best way to handle it is a time jump. Already, there are many a fan who have said this. I am guessing a 2 to 5 year time jump may happen, and that would give the Resistance time to build up enough people to answer the call. We may even see some force wielding stable boys and girls. Also, since Carrie Fisher passed away, and since Leia was one of the survivors, they will also have to explain what happens to her. Which leads to this second point....
2. Handling Leia: This is an emotional issue for many, but one thing is certain, it needs to be addressed in a respectful way to explain Carrie Fisher's absence from Episode 9. TLJ sets her up for a big part in Ep 9. This is actually one of the problems I had with TLJ, because they had a year to re-edit the movie in such a way as to write Leia out somehow (I think her and Holdo should have swapped places somehow if editing allowed for it, and had Holdo take over as the leader of the resistance). Anyway, a time jump will help, and explain Leia's demise or absence off screen. But to me, just simply writing her out, doesn't quite seem adequate.
As for CGI, that has already been confirmed by Kathleen Kennedy that will not be done. She also stated that Carrie Fisher would not be in Episode 9, but I think this may be a mistake, that they hopefully change their minds on. I would like to see Leia in the next film, even if for a brief scene. I could be down with a small CGI shot, if done tastefully and respectfully. I have to believe that between TFA and TLJ there must exist enough cut scenes to edit an ending for Leia somehow. Maybe have her on a ship that is destroyed in the opening, or a hologram being displayed at her funeral, with a voice over?
3. The Legend of Luke Skywalker grows and spreads: Luke himself hammers home he was once a legend until hubris brought his Order down, and after his self imposed exile, he returns in TLJ to save the day one more time. Leia hoped this would inspire and rally people to the Resistance. I would like to see this happen. Furthermore, I want to see Luke return as a ghost, maybe to both inspire and inform Rey, and to "haunt" Kylo.
4. Knights of Ren Explanation: So, we never quite got a full explanation of who the Knights of Ren are, let alone see them in action. Only hinted at in Eps 7 & 8. Apparently they were the jedi who followed Kylo, and it is assumed Kylo is the last of them. We don't know what happened to them. I would love to see this explained.
5. The Order of Ren: So far, though Kylo Ren sees himself more as a second coming of Darth Vader, he really is a complete inversion of Luke Skywalker. Literally the anti-Luke in every way. So, now that he is the Supreme Leader, it makes sense to me that he would form his own darkside order, with himself at the head of it. I think the name The Order of Ren is kind of catchy, if I do say so myself!
6. Lando: For two films now, I have waited to see Lando Calrissian, and two times, I have been let down. If Lando is not in episode 9, even briefly, I will be very upset! We got a Maz cameo that was useless. If they are so tied to Maz, and being a scoundrel, why not at least have Lando with Maz, somehow. They could have had Lando in Maz's castle in TFA, easily. Why not at her new digs in Episode 9?