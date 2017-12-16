The Star Wars Episode 9 speculation and things you want to see thread (TLJ spoilers)

So thinking on what I want for IX... man...



I’ve spent the last few years defending TFA. While fully acknowledging it was ripping off ANH, and that Starkiller Base was kinda a weak idea, I felt in the grand scheme of things, these things served the greater good of re-establishing the Star Wars feel of the OT that the PT never reclaimed.



JJ has always been a mixed bag for me. While I hate his “mystery box” (or rather his desire to never solve said mysteries) if there’s one thing he rules at, it’s capturing a feel. After he nailed that 80s Amblin feel with Super 8, I felt like TFA was in good hands. To me, those feels were the most important thing. I was willing to look past the plot danglers because it felt right, and I thought Rian would be able to weave those danglers into a new and interesting story.



Instead, Rian/TLJ seemed more interested in either obliterating, ignoring, or simply doing away with those plot danglers. It seems like they were a chore to him, in the way of a story he wanted to tell. He had this Rey/Luke/Kylo story, that I quite liked, but literally everything else was treated as if it were filler or a chore. I’d also argue that TLJ doesn’t have the same feels that TFA did. It’s not a PT style vacuous hole, but it’s not as magical.



That’s 100% made TFA less impactful in terms of the larger story. And now, where I wasn’t before, I’m legit worried about JJ coming back for the next one. This is how I felt with his Star Trek films. The first one recaptured the fun and adventure that Trek had lost, and for the next trip out he had a blank slate— so what does he do? Try and remake TWOK. So now with Rian having crushed his mystery box, and no follow up film to shake things out, I worry that IX is going to be any good. I have no doubt it will feel right, but I have no idea which way the story could go.



To that-- here's what I need/would like to see:



1. Luke as a force ghost-- seems to be a given and heavily implied. Though now that we see these new Jedi powers, astral projection, and Yoda interacting with the physical plain, I worry that it could get out of hand. Obi-Wan said (as a ghost) he could no longer interfere. The idea isn't new though-- in early ROTJ drafts Ben and Yoda materialized whole to help Luke fight Vader. I'd love to see Luke be a Force ghost in the traditional sense-- but instead of him offering advice to Rey, I love the idea of him haunting Kylo.



2. Knights of Ren / Snoke-- Not only do I want them to comeback, but I'd really like an explanation. It could be as simple as a couple lines. Now that Kylo is in charge, he calls up his old friends to come and join him. Hux hates these ruffian cut-throats in there midst and asks about them. Kylo says "They followed me when we left the Jedi. We were lost, angry, directionless-- for years I'd been hearing a voice, guiding me on a different path than my uncle. We followed that voice and found Snoke, imprisoned in carbonite for centuries, where the Jedi left him. He showed us the true nature of the Force."



So I guess the other Knights have been off chasing their own fortunes, but now that Luke is gone and Kylo is in power, they come back. Sort of like how Vader was the SS to Palpatine's Hitler, to the chagrin of Imperial Officers. Give us some personalities for our villains to face. Which brings me to--



3. Rey's TFA vision of the Knights of Ren. It doesn't add up with either Luke or Kylo's version of what happened. In TFA, we see Kylo Ren and the knights kill somebody, and it's raining. It's implied this is when he burned it all down. But in TLJ, in both versions of the story, Kylo was still Ben when he turned and left and set fire to everything... and it wasn't raining. I think it would be awesome if what we saw in TFA was actually Rey seeing her face them in the future.



4. General Poe. Seems obvious enough. If the resistance is still relatively small, he could be in charge without being a dude stuck standing on a bridghe for an entire movie... (like he was more or less in TLJ). I like the idea of them being a really small group, like not much bigger than we left them. A dozen people, living on the Falcon, fighting this impossible fight.



5. Jedi Rey. Also seems obvious. Everyone is saying she has the Jedi books from the tree-- I didn't catch that in the movie. Is it implied? Either way, it would make the most sense since she needs to somehow complete here training on her own. WHICH, is an idea I like. The stuff Luke said about the Jedi wasn't wrong-- the Jedi of the PT were bold and arrogant and Palpatine came to power under their nose. They were literally sitting high on their castle and were easily toppled. Rey restarting the order on her own terms is always what I thought Luke would do. Part of me even wants her to have other initiates with her, (to fight the Ren) but it's also kind of late to be introducing new characters. So that means...



6. Jedi Finn. I'm sure people would HATE this. But what made him defy his programming/indoctrination? What led him to help on Jakku and brought him to Rey. What lets him pick up skills like gunning and piloting with relative ease. The Force is strong with Finn, so I say double down on it and make him Rey's first student... not that Rey is a master by any means-- just that they are figuring it out together.



6. Kylo lives. I don't think Kylo should be redeemed ala Vader. No last minute switch-- especially not when he is now functionally the Emperor, there's no one for him to betray but Hux or the Knights of Ren, neither of which have any impact. Instead, I'd love for him to be defeated, but Rey spares his life. The movie ends with him imprisoned, or stranded on some planet. He's been beaten, bested by Rey, and his power has maybe taken a hit. But he lives because Rey refuses to give up on him. Leave him on Dagobah... with ghost Luke to try and make him good again. Again-- at the VERY end.



7. Republic confusion / First Order history. Post Starkiller attack, post TLJ resistance-killing, I'm really confused about the socio-political scene of the galaxy. I don't need PT levels of politico-senate scenes. I would just love a simple, straight-forward explanation along the lines of "The First Order formed in a corner of the galaxy where all the last remaining Empire forces stayed strong. Snoke stepped up to lead them, and rebranded them while the Republic slowly restored itself. The First Order grew, the Republic didn't want to get involved, Leia decided that was bull so she went to First Order controlled space to build a resistance. Now, with the Republic capital gone, and the First Order growing stronger, one final push has to be made to show the rest of the galaxy they need to be stopped.



8. Phasma. I'm just going to recycle my hope for TLJ. She lives. She leaves the First Order on a mission to hunt and kill Finn as a shiny chrome bounty hunter. And FFS let Gwendolyn Christie show her face.



9. The "big three" together. With the resistance so small now, I'd love for them to not do what every SW movie sans ANH does-- split everyone up. I'd love for them to stick together on the same mission.



