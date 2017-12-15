Ranking the Star Wars Films Again!

I've actually heard from multiple sources that they did a great injustice to Luke's character, including from Mark Hamill himself.

This is a misnomer Legends fans seem to cling to. His words were taken out of context. He said it took him buy surprise, and he struggled with it, but after talking with Rian and seeing all the moving pieces said it made sense.THAT said-- there's no doubt in my mind people in your camp will fully DETEST Luke in this movie because he's not the happy go luck infallible hope and love wizard from the EU.BACK ON TOPIC--My previous ratings:1. ESB2. ANH3. TFA4. ROTJ5. ROTS6. TPM7. AOTCI guess I didn't update it after R1.So, despite my desire to still defend TFA, it has dropped as I don't think it holds up. And in some odd way, which I'll babble about in the TLJ thread, TLJ sort of made TFA worse.That lands me here as of today:1. ESB2. ANH3. R14. ROTJ5. TFA6. TLJ7. ROTS8. TPM9. AOTCESB and ANH will forever be untouchable. I think ESB is a better film, but technically, ANH is a better SW movie, so they are interchangeable.The new car smell of TFA has faded, whilst the always flawed, but nostalgia tinged ROTJ had moved back up. On an equal playing field sans nostalgia I think it, TFA, and TLJ are all about the same. The nostalgia saves ROTJTFA vs TLJ... hard to call. Like ANH and ESB, I think that TLJ is a better film... slightly... but TFA feels more like Star Wars.R1 is my favorite of the new crop. The combo of modern FX and filmmaking and a fun story, added to the OT aesthetic makes it a win every time for me.Obviously, as any right-thinking human with a lick of taste would agree, the PT remains hot garbage on the bottom of the list.