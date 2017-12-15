Ranking the Star Wars Films Again!

Most recent previous edition found here. We've had two movies since. So here's mine.
1. A New Hope
2. The Empire Strikes Back
3. Revenge of the Sith
4. The Phantom Menace
5. The Last Jedi
6. Return of the Jedi
7. Rogue One
8. The Force Awakens
9. Attack of the Clones
The only two easy ones are the top 2 and the bottom 2. The other five are somewhat interchangeable based on my mood as highly enjoyable films with some flaws that might irritate me more or less that day along with virtues that I might value more or less.
The Last Jedi finds itself right in the middle, which seems right. In some ways its as introspective about the Force, the mythos, and the characters as any of the movies which I love. Rey and Ben's scenes together were a huge bright spot. But the slow-motion chase scene and Finn mucking things up just keeps it from its proper place as a solid #3. It's a real shame.