"Delusions of Grandeur": Book 8 in the Young Jedi Knights series

Started by Jedi Cool , December 15 2017 05:26 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 15 December 2017 - 05:26 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 1:
 
Jacen Solo wakes his sister, Jaina, to tell her that his gort egg is about to hatch.  She tells him she’ll be there shortly.  While he goes to get the others, she tries composing a message for Zekk, urging him to come back to the Jedi Academy , telling him about their adventures searching for Bornan Thul and asking if he has any news himself.
 
The four friends watch the gort hatch and it’s a female Jacen names Nicta.  Artoo arrives to tell them Luke wants them to help Peckhum unload supplies for the academy and the New Republic forces.
 
Jaina hopes he brings news of Zekk.
 
Peckhum’s new ship is the Thunderbolt and it’s hard to get used to.  Jaina gives him a message to give to Zekk.  Peckhum has a passenger with him.  He’s brought Raynar Thul back who could use some cheering up.  Jacen offers to tell him some jokes.
  • When Han gave Jacen the gort egg, he told him it would take about a year to hatch.  That egg must’ve been partway through its development because it’s not been a year since he was given the egg.
  • Security was such an important factor when Raynar was delivered to his family that Luke Skywalker himself was expected to take him there.  Since that time, there has been a kidnapping attempt on himself and his mother and his uncle has been grabbed by IG-88.  I’m rather surprised Aryn Thul would allow Raynar to return to the academy at all, much less let Peckhum fly him there.  I mean, isn’t the Bornaryn fleet in hiding?​

Jedi Cool
Posted 16 December 2017 - 05:47 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 2:
 
Lowbacca watching a shooting star fly down and wishes it was his friend, Raaba, returning.  It is dark and he is wandering the jungle, despite the danger.
 
He still blames himself for inspiring Raaba to follow his example and try her Rite of Passage alone.  That had caused her to be injured early in her journey.  Unwilling to return to her family a failure, she had left and joined the Diversity Alliance which is a non-human political movement.
 
She’d briefly encountered Lowbacca and his friends on Kuar but left after Tyko Thul thoughtlessly insulted Nolaa Tarkona, the leader of the Diversity Alliance.
 
He fears she will never come back.
 
The next morning, he calls his sister, Sirra, on Kashyyyk.  He explains the situation to her, needing to confide in someone.  She is excited to learn that her dear friend is still alive and even her quick disappearance cannot dissuade her.
 
After leaving greetings for his parents, he returns to his quarters and picks up Em Teedee who is a bit too chipper for Lowie this morning.
Jedi Cool
Posted 17 December 2017 - 06:32 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 3:
 
Back on Borgo Prime, Zekk returns to Droq’l who had hired him to find a trader named Fonterrat.  He explains that Fonterrat landed on the human colony of Gammalin and inadvertently exposed the population to a plague that killed everyone.  Before that happened, the authorities imprisoned him, destroyed the cargo and burned his ship out, trying to contain the plague.  It didn’t work.  Unfortunately for Fonterrat, he was left alone in a cell with no food or water and slowly died.  That’s good enough for Droq’l whose cargo was in Fonterrat’s ship.
 
He pays Zekk in full and congratulates him for accomplishing his goal and bringing back proof. In fact, he knows someone who is looking for a bounty hunter that isn’t well known.
 
He introduces Zekk to a creature in holographic disguise who calls himself Master Wary.  Wary wants him to find a kidnapped man named Tyko Thul.  He was abducted by several assassin droids recently.  He believes the disappearance is related to the one involving Tyko’s brother.
 
He also wants Zekk to send a message for him.  He warns him not to bother listening to it as it will mean nothing to him.  It’s to go to the Bornaryn fleet which is in hiding.  Zekk is to broadcast it to several specific sites along major trading routes.
 
He will meet Zekk here in ten days to ascertain whether or not there is any progress.
 
In the meantime, Zekk decides to listen to the messages sent to him by Peckhum and Jaina.  He’s disappointed to see that the message from Jaina is coded, but realizes he put in Wary’s instead.  That doesn’t make sense as the Bornaryn fleet would have to know the code.
 
He wonders if Wary is an employee of the company or maybe Bornan Thul himself.
 
He races out of the bar to try to find the man but he sees only the discarded disguise.
Jedi Cool
Posted 18 December 2017 - 05:12 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 4:
 
Lowie takes the group out in his skyhopper for a spin.  The ship is packed because Raynar is along.  None of them had the heart to exclude him with his spirits so discouraged.
 
They take a quick ride before returning to the temple to help Tionne with the younger trainees.
 
Master Skywalker is off on another mission for the New Republic so Tionne gathers them all in the courtyard, having taken over the lessons.  She tells them the story of Gav and Jori Daragon, siblings who gave up on their Jedi training before they stumbled across the Sith Empire.
 
She reminds them how they may find things other than what they are looking for.  They must learn to listen to the Force to determine which causes they should champion.
 
After their exercises, they decide to swim in the river.  While enjoying themselves, Jaina recognizes the Rising Star approaching. Raaba exits her ship and speaks with Lowie.
 
His friends decide to leave them alone and take Em Teedee with them.
 
They spend the next few days together, talking and climbing and flying.  Jaina is glad to see his friend’s heart lifted, but she still notices that Raaba isn’t bothering to speak with any humans.  It comes as a surprise when Lowie announces that he is leaving the school for a while.
 
He is taking Raaba back to Kashyyyk to reunite with her family, so he can see his own and so that he can learn more about the Diversity Alliance.  He will return in a few weeks.  He leaves Em Teedee behind in Jaina’s care and flies off in the Rising Star.
  • The story of the Daragon siblings occurred in Dark Horse Comics’ Tales of the Jedi series

Jedi Cool
Posted 19 December 2017 - 04:45 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 5:
 
As days go by, they miss Lowbacca.  It’s worse not knowing when he will be back.  Jaina has put off repairs to the Rock Dragon even though the others could help her.
 
He’s showing Nicta to Raynar when she appears and tells him that Uncle Luke is returning and wants them to meet him at the Shadow Chaser.
 
Jaina is delighted to see that Luke has brought her friend, Lusa, a Centauriform girl.  It has been years since Lusa had been held, along with Jaina and her brothers, by the Dark Side adept Hethrir who was going to sacrifice a Force-sensitive to an alien being called Waru.  Jaina herself sometimes has nightmares about the incident and it looks like Lusa’s eyes are haunted, too.
 
Luke explains that Lusa has a lot she wants to say, but they need to give her time to settle in first.
 
That evening, Luke has the twins, Tenel Ka and Raynar eat with him privately so that Lusa can tell her story.  She explains that she was very angry after her kidnapping as a child.  After returning to her family, they didn’t understand that anger.  She had a hard time trusting anyone growing up.  Two years ago, she met others who understood what it was like to be mistreated.  They had dedicated themselves to making life better for those who have been victimized.
 
She admired what they stood for and felt accepted for the first time.  Each time she helped someone, she felt better.  She also noticed that they had one thing in common:  they’d been abused by humans.
 
She began to understand how humans had dominated the galaxy and used their power to take advantage of others.  Over time, she was sent on missions to help save lives, rescue slaves and other good works.  Ten days ago, she was told to wipe the navicomputers of a geological survey ship whose crew had been negligent and destroyed a forest on Kaisa, causing an entire species to go extinct.  She was to make sure the ship’s computers could never again take the geologists to a new world.
 
After sabotaging the ship, however, she noticed a little girl among them and realized that they might end up lost in space after their next hyperspace jump.  She would be condemning them to die.  She had never considered that and doesn’t think it’s her place to decide who lives and who dies.
 
She told them what she had done.  They were grateful she’d spared them the danger and fixed the computer.  Afterwards, they offered to take her with them.  She traveled to Coruscant and contacted Master Skywalker who had extended an offer many years ago to let her study at the academy.
 
They realize that the organization she is speaking of is the Diversity Alliance.  Luke is alarmed to learn that Lowie has gone with his friend, Raaba, who works for them.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • We met Lusa in The Crystal Star during which the kidnapping incident she endured took place.

Jedi Cool
Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:12 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 6:
 
Zekk lands on the hostile world of Ziost where the Sith Empire had once had an outpost to transmit the message he is certain Bornan Thul hired him to send.
 
He struggles with the ethics of hunting a man who’d hired him for a job.  He sends the message anyway and prepares to leave Ziost when another ship approaches him. He’s contacted by another bounty hunter named Dengar who wants information about Bornan Thul.
 
He knows that Zekk transmitted several messages directed to the Bornaryn fleet.  After firing a couple of concussion missles that take down Zekk’s shields, he sends another out which turns out to be a dud.
 
Zekk does some flying that can only be ascribed to his abilities in the Force and blasts the ice below to create a foggy cloud that blinds his pursuer before escaping into hyperspace.
  • The world of Ziost was first mentioned in Dark Horse Comics’ Tales of the Jedi series.  We also read about it in Red Harvest, Darth Plagueis, Dark Lord: The Rise of Darth Vader and The Force Unleashed.
  • Didn’t Dengar die?  It turns out that Mara Jade’s encounter with him in Dark Force Rising was actually that of an impersonator named Gunner Groth.

Jedi Cool
Posted 21 December 2017 - 05:15 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 7:
 
On the Tradewyn, Aryn Dro Thul surveys her fleet before sending a message to her headquarters on Coruscant.  She retrieves messages sent to her and finally finds one using a Thul family code.  She decodes it to find a small hologram of her husband.
 
He tells her that he’s been hiding for a long time, but wants her and Raynar to know that he is alive.  He has learned of a conspiracy that threatens humanity. He cannot contact them again until he is sure the threat no longer exists.
 
She plays and replays it, full of joy.
Jedi Cool
Posted 22 December 2017 - 05:02 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 8:
 
In the Rising Star, Lowie realizes how much Raaba has changed.  She tells him it’s understandable after she learned of the evil perpetuated by humans in the galaxy.  That is why the Diversity Alliance is important as a political force.
 
The Empire was never punished for enslaving the Wookiees, for example.  The Diversity Alliance would never allow such a thing to happen.  He reminds her that humans are not the only species to mistreat others.  They are not responsible for everything that is wrong.
 
She admits that is true.  Lowie asks if the Diversity Alliance opposes the mistreatment of humans.  Raaba cannot answer that, but she believes that the Diversity Alliance focuses on alien mistreatment, not human.  She urges him to give her friends a chance and listen to them.  If he keeps an open mind, he might find he belongs there with her.
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:24 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 9:
 
About 20 years ago, a nonhuman group called the Alien Combine had tried to do what the Diversity Alliance is doing now.  They failed because they weren’t willing to take extreme actions.
 
Havrak escorts her to three Diversity Alliance soldiers who have proven very effective in recruiting others.  Rullak is a Quarren whose species had collaborated with the Empire in order to protect their underwater cities while their peaceful Mon Calamari neighbors were enslaved.  A Trandoshan named Corrsk has sworn to ignore his bloodlust for any Wookiee who joins their cause.  The Devaronian, Kambrea, is left.
 
Tarkona explains that she would like to give them a demonstration that will prove they are right to follow her.  She reminds them how the Empire utilized human scientists to create viruses that attacked non-human species.  For example, the scientist Evir Derricote created the Krytos Virus that plagued Coruscant.  He also developed one even more deadly, possibly as bad as the Death Seed plague.  It appears even Palpatine would not use it.  She has a vial of that plague with her.
 
She has Hovrak bring in a captive human in the robes of a Royal Guardsman.  She explains that this man recently conspired to establish a second Empire under the guise of  a fake Emperor.  He and his comrades were foiled by a group of Jedi.
 
The Diversity Alliance captured him when he went to the fringe in the hopes of contacting criminal organizations.  This man has certain knowledge that may be valuable.  Palpatine may not have been willing to use it, but he wouldn’t destroy the plague either.  He had it stored in a weapons depot on an asteroid station.
 
This Guardsman may know where the storehouse is.  When he refuses to tell her anything, she crushes the vial and he begins convulsing. He finally dies.
 
She points out that only humans are affected by the virus.  Palpatine may have developed it to wipe out rebel strongholds on colony worlds, but it carries so easily that he couldn’t use it lest it spread throughout the Empire.
 
A trader named Fonterrat found the facility and stole two samples of it.  He brought them to her. Fearing she might harm him for additional information, he agreed to turn his navicomputer with the location of the depot over to her only through an intermediary at a neutral location.  The intermediary would then pass over her payment.
 
She chose Bornan Thul due, in part, to the irony.  He met Fonterrat on Kuar, made the exchange and they went their separate ways, but Thul never showed up.  It is probable that he learned what he had and decided to disappear rather than meet her at the trade conference on Shumavar as planned.
 
One of the plague samples was hidden in Fonterrat’s payment so he unwittingly spread it on the human colony of Gammalin.  Everyone there is dead now, but there was no one to take it anywhere else.
 
Though she has used the last sample on the Guardsman, her bounty on Thul should be large enough to get her results.
  • Could this weapon possibly be one developed by Ovolot Qail Uthan of the Republic Commando series?  She might’ve developed one while working for the Separatists or this one could have fallen into Palpatine’s hands afterwards.  In Imperial Commando: 501st, she seemed intent on developing a virus that could be unleashed on Coruscant after he destroyed her homeworld of Gibad.  That being said, I have a hard time believing there was a virus he was afraid to use, but I suppose even Palpatine wouldn’t want to risk wiping out the human population of his Empire.
  • The Alien Combine appeared in Wedge’s Gamble.
  • Evir Derricote was introduced in the X-Wing series and appeared in the first four books.  He was responsible for the Krytos virus unleashed on Coruscant. He was mentioned in a couple of other books, too.
  • I’m sure we remember the Guardsmen plot from Jedi Under Siege.

Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 05:57 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 10:
 
Zekk spends time memorizing the Bounty Hunter’s Creed and is having trouble reconciling it to his current situation.  He has a meeting with a man he believes to be Bornan Thul in about a week.  He’d promised his friends he would let them know if he had any information, but he cannot betray his employer.  Doing so would blacklist him among other hunters.
 
Of course, he’d been hired to find Tyko Thul, so doing so may bring the brothers together.  Having heard that Boba Fett was seen on Tatooine, he decides to go there and meet with Fett.
 
In Mos Eisley, he steps onto the hazy street and enters the cantina.  He tells Chalmun he’s searching for Boba Fett.  After being told to wait and make sure to keep buying drinks, he sits for hours until Fett arrives that evening.  Spotting Zekk, he freezes.
 
He asks him what he wants.  Zekk tells him he knows where the bounty hunter Dengar was searching for Bornan Thul.  In return for that information, he needs Fett’s advice.
 
 Since Dengar is not a fool, Fett wants to know what advice Zekk needs.  The young man asks what would happen were he to accept a bounty and, in the course of such a quest, comes across unrelated information that reveals the location of a second bounty.  If he pursues both, the second bounty may harm the employer who hired him for the original mission.
 
Fett answers that he cannot betray his employer.  However, his contract ends when the original bounty is closed.  He recommends that Zekk complete his original contract.  When it terminates, he is not obligated to retain allegiance to his employer and will be free to pursue the second one.
 
Zekk has already sent the message.  If he can find Tyko Thul, he will not be required to protect Bornan’s location.  Zekk tells Fett about Ziost and gave some additional details before they part ways.
  • I would agree that Dengar is not incompetent, but he really didn’t put on a great show in the Bounty Hunter Wars series.

