"Delusions of Grandeur": Book 8 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 9:



About 20 years ago, a nonhuman group called the Alien Combine had tried to do what the Diversity Alliance is doing now. They failed because they weren’t willing to take extreme actions.



Havrak escorts her to three Diversity Alliance soldiers who have proven very effective in recruiting others. Rullak is a Quarren whose species had collaborated with the Empire in order to protect their underwater cities while their peaceful Mon Calamari neighbors were enslaved. A Trandoshan named Corrsk has sworn to ignore his bloodlust for any Wookiee who joins their cause. The Devaronian, Kambrea, is left.



Tarkona explains that she would like to give them a demonstration that will prove they are right to follow her. She reminds them how the Empire utilized human scientists to create viruses that attacked non-human species. For example, the scientist Evir Derricote created the Krytos Virus that plagued Coruscant. He also developed one even more deadly, possibly as bad as the Death Seed plague. It appears even Palpatine would not use it. She has a vial of that plague with her.



She has Hovrak bring in a captive human in the robes of a Royal Guardsman. She explains that this man recently conspired to establish a second Empire under the guise of a fake Emperor. He and his comrades were foiled by a group of Jedi.



The Diversity Alliance captured him when he went to the fringe in the hopes of contacting criminal organizations. This man has certain knowledge that may be valuable. Palpatine may not have been willing to use it, but he wouldn’t destroy the plague either. He had it stored in a weapons depot on an asteroid station.



This Guardsman may know where the storehouse is. When he refuses to tell her anything, she crushes the vial and he begins convulsing. He finally dies.



She points out that only humans are affected by the virus. Palpatine may have developed it to wipe out rebel strongholds on colony worlds, but it carries so easily that he couldn’t use it lest it spread throughout the Empire.



A trader named Fonterrat found the facility and stole two samples of it. He brought them to her. Fearing she might harm him for additional information, he agreed to turn his navicomputer with the location of the depot over to her only through an intermediary at a neutral location. The intermediary would then pass over her payment.



She chose Bornan Thul due, in part, to the irony. He met Fonterrat on Kuar, made the exchange and they went their separate ways, but Thul never showed up. It is probable that he learned what he had and decided to disappear rather than meet her at the trade conference on Shumavar as planned.



One of the plague samples was hidden in Fonterrat’s payment so he unwittingly spread it on the human colony of Gammalin. Everyone there is dead now, but there was no one to take it anywhere else.



Though she has used the last sample on the Guardsman, her bounty on Thul should be large enough to get her results.

Could this weapon possibly be one developed by Ovolot Qail Uthan of the Republic Commando series? She might’ve developed one while working for the Separatists or this one could have fallen into Palpatine’s hands afterwards. In Imperial Commando: 501st, she seemed intent on developing a virus that could be unleashed on Coruscant after he destroyed her homeworld of Gibad. That being said, I have a hard time believing there was a virus he was afraid to use, but I suppose even Palpatine wouldn’t want to risk wiping out the human population of his Empire.

The Alien Combine appeared in Wedge’s Gamble.

Evir Derricote was introduced in the X-Wing series and appeared in the first four books. He was responsible for the Krytos virus unleashed on Coruscant. He was mentioned in a couple of other books, too.