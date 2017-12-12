Thursday, December 14
Denver at Indianapolis
Saturday, December 15
Chicago at Detroit
LA Chargers at Kansas City
Sunday, December 17
Miami at Buffalo
Baltimore at Cleveland
Cincinnati at Minnesota
NY Jets at New Orleans
Philadelphia at NY Giants
Arizona at Washington
Green Bay at Carolina
Houston at Jacksonville
LA Rams at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at San Francisco
Dallas at Oakland
Monday, December 18
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
2017 NFL Pick'em Week 15 - Saturday Games
Thursday, December 14