With the ease of things like the Raspberry Pi, what kind of DIY projects have you done? Any?
I think Chalup has done a custom streaming box, which sounds awesome. Anything else?
I've done some emulators, which was a fun project. Backed away from it after I started my new job, though. I have a few other projects that I would like to do, but I don't ever seem to have time.
DIY tech projects
Started by Fozzie , Yesterday, 02:56 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 02:56 PM
#2
Posted Today, 03:20 AM
I built my PC .. But that's about it in terms of tech DIY
#3
Posted Today, 06:24 AM
That's pretty sweet. Did you buy a motherboard with the processor already installed, or did you do that yourself?
I've built desktops before, but always went with the preinstalled processor. I may have been able to get a better value doing it separately, but I also would've probably destroyed everything and cost myself a bunch of money.
