2017 NFL Week 13 Pick'em
#1
Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM
Washington at Dallas
Sunday, December 3
Minnesota at Atlanta
New ENgland at Buffalo
San Francisco at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Miami
Kansas City at NY Jets
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Detroit at Baltimore
Cleveland at LA Chargers
NY Giants at Oakland
Carolina at New Orleans
LA Rams at Arizona
Philadelphia at Seattle
Monday, December 4
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
#2
Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM
Dallas
I'm going to regret this pick.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 09:49 PM
Thursday, November 30
Washington at Dallas: Washington
Sunday, December 3
Minnesota at Atlanta: Atlanta
New England at Buffalo: New England
San Francisco at Chicago: Chicago
Tampa Bay at Green Bay: Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee: Tennessee
Denver at Miami: Miami
Kansas City at NY Jets: Kansas City
Indianapolis at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Detroit at Baltimore: Baltimore
Cleveland at LA Chargers: Chargers
NY Giants at Oakland: Oakland
Carolina at New Orleans: New Orleans
LA Rams at Arizona: Rams
Philadelphia at Seattle: Philadelphia
Monday, December 4
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati: Pittsburgh
#4
Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM
I'm going to agree with your picks Jacen123. I'm a fool for picking Dallas, but I blame homer on that one.
Mcadoo just slapped Eli in the face, by benching him for this week and denying him the chance to tie the record for the most consecutive games as a starting QB.