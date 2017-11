I went to the mall on Black Friday and Saturday. It was fantastic because no one was there. I got in and got out in an hour and half and got the weird gift items on my list:

Waxed shoe strings for dress shoes

Wireless headphones

Underwear for boys (Our Church is buying for a family in need)

House shoes with rubber soles

A garden hand shovel

A remote control car

I also bought like a ton of things for ME! Like 4 bras for 20 bucks!

So any horror stories?

What do you want for Christmas?