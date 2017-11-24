"Diversity Alliance": Book 8 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 1:



Most of the Thul family had been off-world when Alderaan was destroyed by the Death Star. Over the last two decades, they have cobbled together a trading fleet under the company Bornaryn Trading.



Right now, it’s not going anywhere. Aryn Dro Thul waits on the Tradewyn, the flagship of the fleet, with her brother-in-law Tyko. He confirms there’s no word from her husband. He wishes Bornan would contact them instead of letting them fret through this latest scam.



Aryn isn’t convinced it is a scam. She thinks he’s been kidnapped. Tyko reminds her that, at least, his theory allows for Bornan still being alive. He thinks his brother found something valuable and wants to keep it for himself.



However, he supports his sister-in-law which is why he came from the droid manufacturing facilities on Mechis III to be here.



When she is told the fleet needs to move soon to protect it, she wonders if Raynar is safe on Yavin IV. Tyko is sure Luke Skywalker can protect him. Aryn decides no one can do that better than she so they will send for Raynar to join the fleet.



Jacen Solo is wandering the jungle when he comes across Raynar Thul meditating. The other boy explains he thought he could reach out and find his father.



They return together to the Great Temple where Luke Skywalker explains that Raynar’s mother wants him personally to escort Raynar back to the Bornaryn Trading fleet. Though Jacen offers to take him in the Rock Dragon, Raynar’s mother was insistent that Luke be the one to take him. They will use the heavily-armored Shadow Chaser.



Raynar doesn’t know how he can study as a Jedi or even help his father if he’s isolated with his family’s fleet. Jacen, Jaina and their friends offer to accompany him and help with the search.

