Anyone here ever had a hernia?

I had one and let it go for years. It hurt at first because the tear was small and the intestine was trying to push through it. I would push it back and go about my business. After a while the tear got bigger and it hurt less and less. The thing is that it protruded into my scrotum and it looked like I had elephantitis. Thing is with my pants on it looked like I was packing John Holmes style. I got a lot of favorable looks. My wife (fiance at the time) made me get it fixed before the wedding because she didn't want people staring at it the whole ceremony.



The surgery itself went longer than it should have because of how big the tear was. A 30 minute surgery took almost 2 hours. I was out of work for 3 and a half weeks because they did a 6 inch incision and it took a while to heal properly. I was still pretty sore when I went back to work. Recovery sucked because I felt blood rush to the area every time I stood up. Going to sample wedding cake should have been fun, but I was in agony sitting there while the chef brought us a crap loaf of samples. There recovery was 10 times as worse as having the hernia.



I also had one in my belly button a year later that the first doctor wanted to take care of. But seeing as that was the first time I was ever having surgery I wasn't letting him cut twice. The second one was not bad since they did a laparoscopic procedure. Three incisions and some lasers. I was out of work for a week and was 100% when I went back.



Before surgery I was not hampered physically.



