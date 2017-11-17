Anyone here ever had a hernia?

I was recently diagnosed with an inguinal hernia. Anyone else ever have this? Or any type of hernia? If so I would like to hear your story. What kind of hernia did you have? Did it prevent you from doing things you ordinarily did (running, hiking, sports, etc.) Did you get surgery for it? If so, how did that go? Any recurrent problems or adverse effects from the surgery? How long was the recovery time for you? Any hernia experiences you could share here would be much appreciated.
Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:20 PM
You do not want diverticulosis though.
My brother has had that type of hernia and he's not had surgery. he's had it for about 6 years. but he sits around a lot and plays video games and has not worked in quite some time.
Posted Yesterday, 08:51 PM
The surgery itself went longer than it should have because of how big the tear was. A 30 minute surgery took almost 2 hours. I was out of work for 3 and a half weeks because they did a 6 inch incision and it took a while to heal properly. I was still pretty sore when I went back to work. Recovery sucked because I felt blood rush to the area every time I stood up. Going to sample wedding cake should have been fun, but I was in agony sitting there while the chef brought us a crap loaf of samples. There recovery was 10 times as worse as having the hernia.
I also had one in my belly button a year later that the first doctor wanted to take care of. But seeing as that was the first time I was ever having surgery I wasn't letting him cut twice. The second one was not bad since they did a laparoscopic procedure. Three incisions and some lasers. I was out of work for a week and was 100% when I went back.
Before surgery I was not hampered physically.
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM
My doctor thought I had a small one earlier this fall that caused pain without noticeably protruding, so I had to take it easy for a bit to try to keep pressure off of the area, but then the sonogram came back negative. We had already scheduled an appointment with a laproscopic surgeon, but I fortunately got the results just in time to cancel that appointment.
I hope that your hernia doesn't cause you many issues, regardless of the treatment plan you get set up.
Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM
I found out a few weeks ago that I have a ventral hernia. This is when a weak spot in the abdomen enables abdominal tissue or an organ to protrude through a breach in the abdominal muscle area. It results in stomach distention. I'm going to have to get it operated on, I'm afraid.
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM
