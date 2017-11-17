Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Youre Rian Johnson... now what?
Two caveats
1. It has to be wholly original, disconnected from anything previously seen under the Star Wars banner in any medium.
...and yet...
2. It has to be unquestionably Star Wars.
And go...
I would like to see something connected to the Last Jedi, but set in a different era. Maybe the creation of the Jedi and the first temple. They'd have to basically remake Skellig Michael because the ruins wouldn't work, but if the can make entirely foreign worlds and have pretty much unlimited funding, they could do it. Of course that depends entirely on how TLJ turns out and what connections could be made.
Otherwise, I would like to see the Galactic Civil War through the eyes of someone else. Maybe Mon Mothma, or another Rebel leader. Especially since right now we have four battles that make up the entire war on film (ignoring all cartoons). There had to have been other battles not decided by the same small group.
I would like to see something connected to the Last Jedi, but set in a different era. Maybe the creation of the Jedi and the first temple. They'd have to basically remake Skellig Michael because the ruins wouldn't work, but if the can make entirely foreign worlds and have pretty much unlimited funding, they could do it. Of course that depends entirely on how TLJ turns out and what connections could be made.
This is what I suspect it will be. Johnson created a backstory for TLJ and then decided he wanted to pitch it as a separate movie.
They already recreated the Skellig site off the coast of Ireland during TLJ (it was too hard to film all the scenes on the island), so it would totally work.
I was thinking a heist movie, like Ocean's 11 but in space! I figure a robbery of Jabba the Hutt or maybe even a government (whether Imperial or Republic) facility would be fun. As long as it isn't too much like Rogue One; maybe some of the characters could survive.
I would like to see how Naboo became Dagobah
You have the biggest budget available, access to any actor in Hollywood, and the Star Wars brand. You get three movies, what do you do?
A trilogy dedicated to important, need to know details such as how Rose Tico joined the the Resistance, how Poe Dameron won his black xwing is a sabacc game from Maz Kanatta, and reveal that Captain Phasma is the template for the new clone army and how Kylo Ren actually made BB8 when he was a kid?
Seriously, though, I personally would like a KOTOR-inspired trilogy set centuries prior to the rule of two Sith, featuring original story and characters (that doesn't necessarily contradict the KOTOR era, either). Maybe focus more on the Sith, instead of the Jedi? We still haven't seen a Braveheart style battle between Jedi and Sith in a live action movie (similar to the cut scenes of the Old Republic MMO). I'd like to see John Noble playing an Emperor-style Sith lord.
I would like to see that as well, provided it is friendly to the old canon, aka "Legends."
Personally, I've had this idea for over a decade now for a film simply titled Star Wars, set 25,000 years before the other films and detailing the origins of the Jedi Order. Now I would adapt it to fit with the discontinued Dawn of the Jedi comic story arc.
A planet on the far edges of known space.
People disconnected from galactic society.
Their technology is grungy.
The Force is present.
This planet has multiple eco systems. A culture of Space Amish... not literally (maybe some Mosquito Coast crazy too)... disgruntled with the Republic settled this planet around the time of the Prequels. Familiar Star Wars technology is very sparingly used. Three young people are discovering they have powers.
What happens when no one is around to train a Force sensitive?
Star Wars 3.75: The Power of the Stroke
Define wholly original and unconnected. Because there isn't anything that hasn't been covered by the old EU in some fashion.
My thought was literally nothing touched upon by the EU or spin off material. I know it seems like they covered every last thing, but I think that's a cop out.
Of course every time I say "hey you know what would be a cool SW story..." The Mara's and Zerimar's of the world pipe up with WELL YOU SHOULD READ THOS BOOK, and sometimes I do and it's the literary equivalent of poop smeared on a page.
I also hate it when people start threads with arbitrary rules, so I guess people can (and have) answer the question whatever they like. If it's an adaption or connection to something that already exists, that's cool. I'll just silently judge them as having no real imagination.
I always thought Hamlet lended itself to being a great Sw story. You have knights returning from war, sins of the father visiting the son, a ghost that offers warnings and advice...
Once you get into the weeds, with all the books and comics and games, there's very little that hasn't been covered. Including the distance future. Can't have anything that isn't influenced by the Force, which could be interesting, because a group of authors already did a crappy job of telling that story.
Which, off topic, brings up two things I never want to see: dark/gray Luke and Palpatine trying to save the galaxy.
If TLJ somehow overwrites the old EU re: first Jedi, I would be up for something connecting, but otherwise would rather see something different. Actually, something that's a cross between Rogue One and Band of Brothers would be interesting. Although we also had books following spies/pilots/stormtroopers/commandoes. But something that's gritty and real and shows battle that isn't just clean space battle where vehicles just explode and that's it.
I would like to see that as well, provided it is friendly to the old canon, aka "Legends."
Personally, I've had this idea for over a decade now for a film simply titled Star Wars, set 25,000 years before the other films and detailing the origins of the Jedi Order. Now I would adapt it to fit with the discontinued Dawn of the Jedi comic story arc.
I agree. There is no reason old legends canon cannot work with a KOTOR-inspired new continuity. In fact, the old continuity doesn't even need to be acknowledged, just have a story that doesn't contradict it.
The Odyssey/Iliad would work as a Star Wars framework for similar reasons.
#17
I'd strip it all right back to the midichlorians. I'd like to see the foundation of the politics in the galaxy. Who formed the Republic? Who signed those original trade deals??
"It's unthinkable. There hasn't been a full scale war since the formation of the Republic." —Sio Bibble in AOTC
I'd like to see this era of the Republic's birth and how it came about explored as well.
#21
I never read the EU and am so unfamiliar with it I wouldn't know if what I'm saying has been covered. Also I feel Star Wars works best when there is a backstory to draw from. Which is why although I like the idea of The First Jedi I think that general time period but with The First Jedi as backstory works better. Having said that, here goes:
Background: Takes places roughly 80 years after the very first Jedi (the founders) discovered the Force and began using it. They trained others in The Force however exactly what the Jedi should do with their power was never determined. They were concerned with learning more and no one ever decided what The Jedi should actually be. When The Founders started dying off their students became fragmented, eventually dispersing throughout the Galaxy. Some were essentially good guy Knights errant, some became evil Knights, others basically went home and used The Force for insight and meditation. The main point though is that there was no actual Jedi organization.
Secondly there is no Republic. Each system is their own state essentially. Some are peaceful, some are warlike. Some are powerful, some are weak. There is no body that keeps the peace between them.
Direct setup for first movie: One of the powerful, warlike planets (evil planet for now) has been conquering other worlds. They are now invading another planet. The movie starts with this invasion.
Now this isn't like the invasion of Naboo. The planet being invaded can defend themselves and it is a large, violent battle. The evil planet's army is led by an evil force user (The Black Knight) who has several other evil force users under his command. The planet being invaded puts up a good fight but the evil planets forces are too strong. During this invasion a young boy, roughly 18, (the hero) is being told to leave by his mother. She reaches into an old chest and hands him a light saber and directions to find men who can help him and their planet. He doesn;t want to leave but his mother is killed so the boy flees. As he flees he runs into a girl about his age who has a ship (the pilot). They have to get through some enemy fighters to get to their ship, the hero uses his lightsaber to do this. The Black Knights sees this and is intrigued, not just cause it is a lightsaber but by that saber in particularly. Eventually the hero and the pilot get to a ship and take off, theya re able to get through the enemy blockade and head for safety.
They arrive where the heroes mother told them to but can't find the men they were sent to find. They wander into a bar and begin asking around. A young girl leaves (the student). After a while the hero runs into trouble with some rough customers and gets into a fight, using his saber again. He can't handle the situation but before he can come to a bad end three men enter the bar with sabers drawn and save him. They bring the hero and the pilot back to their hideout. At the hideout there are 3 Jedi essentially in their prime, the student and an elderly man who is bed ridden. The hero gets some rudimentary Force training. He is being talked to by the elderly man and shows him the saber. The elderly man explains it is a very special saber but before he can say more theya re attacked by the Black Knight who was able to track them. He has brought several evil Jedi with him and also soldiers. The good guys cannot hold them off. The bed ridden man summons his strength and gets up, telling the others to leave. They do. The old man then summons all his strength and gives a huge showing of force powers to allow an escape, however the strain is too much for him and he collapses. The Black Knight kills him.
The hero wants to return to his home planet to help but the three Jedi know that they alone cannot do this. They need help. They head to another planet who is known to be a "good" planet and who have a beloved leader (The President). They plead with him for help, the President says he would like to but his people are not ready for war now, however he can send a small band of volunteers.
Our heroes head back to the original planet for the climax. They are able to overcome the evil planet and save the day. The hero faces down the Black Knight but is defeated however he is saved by the other Jedi. The movie ends with the hero beginning his Jedi training in earnest.
Movie 2: Don't have nearly as mapped out but the key points are 1-the main plot is that the evil planet now goes to war with the Presidents planet. They are the 2 most powerful planets in the Galaxy, so its an epic war. 2-The Hero learns he is a direct descendant of the first Jedi and the lightsaber he wields is the first saber ever made. 3-The war is won by the evil planet but the President is able to escape.
Movie 3: Mainly about 2 groups coming together. The Hero, who as the descendant is seen as a potential leader who can bring all the Jedi togethe, goes around and recruits the dispersed Jedi to come and help. 2-The President recruits other planets to the cause of defeating the evil planet, saying no system can stand up to the evil planet alone but together they can win. It all comes together in an epic battle where the Hero and his newly recruited Jedi face off against the Black Knights evil Jedi and the alliance put together by the President faces off against the evil planet. The good guys win. The Hero is now the leader of all the Jedi who came together to help win this war. They establish the Jedi Temple and Jedi Order we know. The alliance put together to defeat the evil planet is the earliest form of the Republic with the President becoming the very first Chancellor.
Sorry about the crappy monickers like "The Hero" and "The Evil Planet", I just didn't think of names.
-I wouldn't make it about the early days of of the old republic, jedi, etc... For personal reasons. I want the technology to stay the same because it what makes it SW to me. I don't wanna cut back to before they had these advancements. I wanna see what else they would do with the technology we already know. And if there wasn't much change that would bug me even more, like there wasn't much change in technology for a thousand years and then suddenly during a couple generations it's exponentially growing by leaps and bounds. Also it feels like this LOTR/Zelda-looking new TLJ is styled like that because of the early days of the Jedi theme in the film. That's ok for one film for me, but a whole trilogy of it would feel so un-Star Warsy to me. (But RJ wouldn't do that!) hey GL lost his way, I wouldn't put it past RJ to do the same. Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely. Also I'm tired of origin stories anyway, I want new new new.
-no more what happened between the PT and OT stories. I'm tired, tired, tired. Unless it has nothing to do with the rebellion or the OT heroes, leave it a alone. Leave room for interpretation for people's own head canon. Also avoid having to cgi dead OT actors, and having to create a million new SEs because of your contradictions.
-no 'dark jedi', or rogue jedi or anything to try to try to outdo the main jedi/skywalker storyline. If I get a purple-haired mascara wearing double lightsaber-wielding Emo punk jedi who's even more skilled than Rey I wouldnt even bother to watch the trilogy.
-don't make it a scenario where the fate of the galaxy rests on these peoples hands
I would:
-bring back familiar characters or characters related to the ones we know. I just wouldn't make it some prequel origin story because of what I explained earlier.
-make it a set-up for a potential episodes X-XII.