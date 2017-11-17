I never read the EU and am so unfamiliar with it I wouldn't know if what I'm saying has been covered. Also I feel Star Wars works best when there is a backstory to draw from. Which is why although I like the idea of The First Jedi I think that general time period but with The First Jedi as backstory works better. Having said that, here goes:

Background: Takes places roughly 80 years after the very first Jedi (the founders) discovered the Force and began using it. They trained others in The Force however exactly what the Jedi should do with their power was never determined. They were concerned with learning more and no one ever decided what The Jedi should actually be. When The Founders started dying off their students became fragmented, eventually dispersing throughout the Galaxy. Some were essentially good guy Knights errant, some became evil Knights, others basically went home and used The Force for insight and meditation. The main point though is that there was no actual Jedi organization.

Secondly there is no Republic. Each system is their own state essentially. Some are peaceful, some are warlike. Some are powerful, some are weak. There is no body that keeps the peace between them.

Direct setup for first movie: One of the powerful, warlike planets (evil planet for now) has been conquering other worlds. They are now invading another planet. The movie starts with this invasion.

Now this isn't like the invasion of Naboo. The planet being invaded can defend themselves and it is a large, violent battle. The evil planet's army is led by an evil force user (The Black Knight) who has several other evil force users under his command. The planet being invaded puts up a good fight but the evil planets forces are too strong. During this invasion a young boy, roughly 18, (the hero) is being told to leave by his mother. She reaches into an old chest and hands him a light saber and directions to find men who can help him and their planet. He doesn;t want to leave but his mother is killed so the boy flees. As he flees he runs into a girl about his age who has a ship (the pilot). They have to get through some enemy fighters to get to their ship, the hero uses his lightsaber to do this. The Black Knights sees this and is intrigued, not just cause it is a lightsaber but by that saber in particularly. Eventually the hero and the pilot get to a ship and take off, theya re able to get through the enemy blockade and head for safety.

They arrive where the heroes mother told them to but can't find the men they were sent to find. They wander into a bar and begin asking around. A young girl leaves (the student). After a while the hero runs into trouble with some rough customers and gets into a fight, using his saber again. He can't handle the situation but before he can come to a bad end three men enter the bar with sabers drawn and save him. They bring the hero and the pilot back to their hideout. At the hideout there are 3 Jedi essentially in their prime, the student and an elderly man who is bed ridden. The hero gets some rudimentary Force training. He is being talked to by the elderly man and shows him the saber. The elderly man explains it is a very special saber but before he can say more theya re attacked by the Black Knight who was able to track them. He has brought several evil Jedi with him and also soldiers. The good guys cannot hold them off. The bed ridden man summons his strength and gets up, telling the others to leave. They do. The old man then summons all his strength and gives a huge showing of force powers to allow an escape, however the strain is too much for him and he collapses. The Black Knight kills him.

The hero wants to return to his home planet to help but the three Jedi know that they alone cannot do this. They need help. They head to another planet who is known to be a "good" planet and who have a beloved leader (The President). They plead with him for help, the President says he would like to but his people are not ready for war now, however he can send a small band of volunteers.

Our heroes head back to the original planet for the climax. They are able to overcome the evil planet and save the day. The hero faces down the Black Knight but is defeated however he is saved by the other Jedi. The movie ends with the hero beginning his Jedi training in earnest.

Movie 2: Don't have nearly as mapped out but the key points are 1-the main plot is that the evil planet now goes to war with the Presidents planet. They are the 2 most powerful planets in the Galaxy, so its an epic war. 2-The Hero learns he is a direct descendant of the first Jedi and the lightsaber he wields is the first saber ever made. 3-The war is won by the evil planet but the President is able to escape.

Movie 3: Mainly about 2 groups coming together. The Hero, who as the descendant is seen as a potential leader who can bring all the Jedi togethe, goes around and recruits the dispersed Jedi to come and help. 2-The President recruits other planets to the cause of defeating the evil planet, saying no system can stand up to the evil planet alone but together they can win. It all comes together in an epic battle where the Hero and his newly recruited Jedi face off against the Black Knights evil Jedi and the alliance put together by the President faces off against the evil planet. The good guys win. The Hero is now the leader of all the Jedi who came together to help win this war. They establish the Jedi Temple and Jedi Order we know. The alliance put together to defeat the evil planet is the earliest form of the Republic with the President becoming the very first Chancellor.

Sorry about the crappy monickers like "The Hero" and "The Evil Planet", I just didn't think of names.