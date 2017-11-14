Do we have a thread for big (good) life news? Cause I got some!

I got engaged to my girlfriend Megan on Sunday!

I met Megan when we were short on girls on night at soccer and one of my friends brought her to sub (at the field pictured). I immediately had a crush on her and finally worked up the courage to ask her out several months later. We've spent a LOT of time at that stadium over the years, and she played collegiately there, so it was a fitting venue for the big day.

Even though I haven't talked too much about my girlfriend on here, it still wouldn't feel quite right if I didn't let my Nightly family know about my big news. I've known (in varying degrees) many of you since I was like thirteen years old for cryin' out loud. I've got relationships on here that far outdistance some that I have offline. I think I read it on here once, or maybe it was elsewhere, but I've adopted saying it - there's no such thing as "internet friends," that's an unnecessary qualifier.

