Photo

Do we have a thread for big (good) life news? Cause I got some!

Started by Lucas1138 , Today, 08:12 AM

11 replies to this topic

#1
Lucas1138
Posted Today, 08:12 AM

Lucas1138

    Spam Lord

  • Moderators
  • 18,139 posts

I got engaged to my girlfriend Megan on Sunday!

 

carr17.jpg

 

I met Megan when we were short on girls on night at soccer and one of my friends brought her to sub (at the field pictured). I immediately had a crush on her and finally worked up the courage to ask her out several months later. We've spent a LOT of time at that stadium over the years, and she played collegiately there, so it was a fitting venue for the big day.

 

Even though I haven't talked too much about my girlfriend on here, it still wouldn't feel quite right if I didn't let my Nightly family know about my big news. I've known (in varying degrees) many of you since I was like thirteen years old for cryin' out loud. I've got relationships on here that far outdistance some that I have offline. I think I read it on here once, or maybe it was elsewhere, but I've adopted saying it - there's no such thing as "internet friends," that's an unnecessary qualifier.

 

carr21.jpg

carr24.jpg

carr32.jpg

20171112_153744.jpg

 

edit: I have no idea why the last one uploaded upside down :lol: It is most definitely not upside down anywhere else.


  • Tank, Jacen123, Darth Krawlie and 2 others like this

#2
Odine
Posted Today, 09:14 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,530 posts
Congrats!

I too am getting married.
  • Lucas1138 +1 this

#3
Pharoah JZA
Posted Today, 10:52 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Members
  • 17,960 posts
Congrats Lucas! I hope you have a happy marriage.

And you as well Odine...congrats.
  • Odine +1 this

#4
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 12:47 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,973 posts

You'll hear a ton of jokes about how awful married life is. **** those miserable people. Being married is great. Congrats to you both!


  • Fozzie and Odine +1 this

#5
Tank
Posted Today, 12:48 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Members
  • 33,064 posts
Awesome! Congrats!

Dude-- I read your twitter.
  • Jacen123, Darth Krawlie and Lucas1138 +1 this

#6
Fozzie
Posted Today, 03:51 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,648 posts
Congratulations. Marriage is tough, but extremely awesome.

#7
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 05:16 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,329 posts
Yay! So happy for you!

#8
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 06:00 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,973 posts

whatever man I can vent if I want you're not my dad


  • Tank +1 this

#9
Fozzie
Posted Today, 06:35 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,648 posts


That's what you think
  • Tank and Jacen123 +1 this

#10
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,329 posts

:eek:


#11
Jacen123
Posted Today, 07:56 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,466 posts

Awesome! Congrats!


#12
Cashmere
Posted Today, 09:03 PM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,202 posts
Woo hoo! Congratulations! I love the photo on the screen in the background. Looks like a perfectly executed plan. I'm so happy for you!
