Sexual Harassment
Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 05:32 PM
#1
Posted Today, 05:32 PM
Say it aint so, Louis CK.
Kevin Spacey does not surprise me.
Culture is changing!
#2
Posted Today, 05:46 PM
Louis CK doesn't surprise me.
Kevin Spacey, a little bit, but Spacey is small fry compared to the skeevy pervs that make up a good portion of the gay community that goes either unnoticed or people turn a blind eye to.
#3
Posted Today, 05:48 PM
Not shocking coming from the crowd that not only lets a child rapist continue directing, but hands out rewards and standing ovations to him. Sorry, watching that moment at the Academy Awards will always be the point at which I walked away from Hollywood as any kind of respectable institution.
The culture is changing though. It's nice, because previously the cure for "locker room talk" basically meant that women should be as piggish as men. Hopefully, someday it'll ask us all to behave.
#4
Posted Today, 06:34 PM
Turns out those training seminars were not worth it either. All that money spent on how to stop sexual harassment videos and we have learned NOTHING!
#5
Posted Today, 06:40 PM
Lol on this comparison
http://www.washingto...article/2640217
