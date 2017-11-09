Sexual Harassment

Not shocking coming from the crowd that not only lets a child rapist continue directing, but hands out rewards and standing ovations to him. Sorry, watching that moment at the Academy Awards will always be the point at which I walked away from Hollywood as any kind of respectable institution.

The culture is changing though. It's nice, because previously the cure for "locker room talk" basically meant that women should be as piggish as men. Hopefully, someday it'll ask us all to behave.