Return of the Rian

Started by The Choc , Yesterday, 03:56 PM

The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 03:56 PM

The Choc

I guess we know now why they picked JJ rather than Rian for Episode IX:

 

http://www.starwars....=smc|1147744441

 

I'm guessing this was already in the works at least somewhat when the JJ decision was made. What else is tells me is that Lucasfilm is very very happy with The Last Jedi.


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM

Darth Krawlie

Since it probably wont be an Obi-Wan trilogy Im hoping for Old Republic.
Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 06:34 PM

Poe Dameron

Sounds like a good start for the next trilogy.


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 06:51 PM

The Choc

I'm open to whatever time frame they want to explore. It would be kinda cool to see the discovery of the Force or at least the first to be able harness it. Something along those lines. 


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 07:02 PM

Lucas1138

I'm obviously excited about this - but what makes me most excited is, as Choc touched on, this likely means that The Last Jedi is pretty damn amazing.


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

The Choc

At least Lucasfilm/Disney think that. Doesn't mean they are right. But lets face facts this is like a 750 million dollar commitment when you factor in budget and marketing. Gotta be pretty confident in a guy. It would have been pretty easy to wait a few months to see how The Last Jedi does and is received. Must be incredibly confident to make the announcement now.


Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

Jacen123

The First Jedi


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM

The Choc

The First Jedi

I actually thought that too, just thought it would be to cheesy/obvious to say. Kudos to you for saying it though. Wish I had. Seriously. 


Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 07:07 PM

Jacen123

Cheese has never kept me from saying anything.


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:12 PM

The Choc

I like a few things about this too.

 

1-I like that its a trilogy. I love the Star Wars movies but I also love the speculation between them. Figuring out what will happen next. Rogue One is great but when it's over, its over. Another trilogy leads to more talk between movies.

 

2-Kennedy also recently said they planned to continue the main Skywalker story after Episode IX. Now this doesn't have to be the case but I'm hoping that through the early 20's the movies are standlone, Johnson trilogy, standalone, Johnson trilogy etc. I didn't like the idea of "Episode X" coming out too soon after IX. I think they need to stay generational. Now they don't need to wait 20 years between trilogies in real time, but waiting 6-8 years gives the actors enough time to age and also means that story  gets a slight break. 


RamonAtila
Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

RamonAtila

**** I love me some Star Wars, but all these extra films are getting on my nerves. This must be how the older generation felt about the PT

Odine
Posted Today, 07:16 AM

Odine

I'd love to see something more Darkside-centric but I know that'll probably never happen in the cinematic universe. Something like the Bane books.. But it's just wishful thinking really
