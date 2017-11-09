Return of the Rian

I like a few things about this too.

1-I like that its a trilogy. I love the Star Wars movies but I also love the speculation between them. Figuring out what will happen next. Rogue One is great but when it's over, its over. Another trilogy leads to more talk between movies.

2-Kennedy also recently said they planned to continue the main Skywalker story after Episode IX. Now this doesn't have to be the case but I'm hoping that through the early 20's the movies are standlone, Johnson trilogy, standalone, Johnson trilogy etc. I didn't like the idea of "Episode X" coming out too soon after IX. I think they need to stay generational. Now they don't need to wait 20 years between trilogies in real time, but waiting 6-8 years gives the actors enough time to age and also means that story gets a slight break.