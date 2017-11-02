"Shards of Alderaan": Book 7 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 1 :



Hours of hard work are spent rebuilding the Great Temple on Yavin IV that had been damaged during the recent attack from the Second Imperium.



Jaina’s friend, Zekk, who had served the Imperium as a Dark Jedi trained at the Shadow Academy had received medical attention and is now recuperating in the pyramid.



She watches Tenel Ka and Lowie work together nearby, while Raynar Thul, though dusty and dirty, seems much more subdued than normal. The Dark Jedi had humiliated him by tossing him into a muddy river. It seems to have helped him realize he’s not nearly as important as he’d thought.



The work is dangerous and they have to rescue Raynar a near avalanche of stone blocks collapses. Two days’ work is represented there. But it’s just a setback.



Jacen has to go out after a panicked ronto which runs into the jungle. Finding it, he convinces it to come back and let him ride.

